Forza Motorsport PC system requirements are announced - here's another game that needs an SSD

Calling for an SSD as part of the minimum requirement for a PC game is slowly but surely becoming more commonplace with high-profile titles.

We now know the system requirements for Forza Motorsport, and it's another PC game to join an increasing trend these days, calling for an SSD as a compulsory component.

Here are the PC spec requirements for Forza Motorsport in full (Image Credit: Turn 10)

The other minimum requirements are not particularly taxing, but ruling out gamers with PCs that still run a hard disk may be painful for some folks.

As mentioned, there are more than a few games which have taken this SSD-only route in recent times, including Starfield which is now imminent.

Cyberpunk 2077's DLC, Phantom Liberty, also insists on an SSD, as does the delayed Stalker 2 (in theory it's releasing later this year), to pick another couple of high-profile examples.

Other games, like Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart, may technically allow a hard drive in the minimum spec, but caveat that with a recommendation that an SSD should really be used.

Mind you, in theory, you may well be fine installing any of these games on a hard drive - it's just that they'll run terribly.

Those gamers with a hard drive should likely be looking to upgrade to an SSD anyway, as this stipulation for a solid-state drive is only going to become more common going forward on PC. The good news is that SSDs are pretty affordable these days.

Elsewhere, Forza Motorsport only calls for an NVIDIA GTX 1060 at minimum for a graphics card, and you can get away with 8GB of system RAM, too.

Forza Motorsport will also support NVIDIA DLSS 2 and AMD FSR 2.2 for frame rate boosting, to help you get the most out of your GPU. Plus there's DirectStorage support, which may help to explain that SSD requirement - an NvME SSD is called for as part of the 'ideal requirements' in fact. That ensures the best performance with DirectStorage (so does Windows 11, for that matter).

Check out the screenshot above for the full system requirements. Forza Motorsport comes out on October 10.