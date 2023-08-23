Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 'Update 2.0' looks incredible with DLSS 3.5 and full ray tracing

At Gamescom 2023, NVIDIA announced DLSS 3.5 for all GeForce RTX graphics cards coming this year, introducing AI-powered Ray Reconstruction to improve ray-tracing image quality. For support titles (and so far, NVIDIA has announced DLSS 3.5 is coming to Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Portal with RTX, and Alan Wake 2), it will be a game-changer for 'how good' games will look with RT enabled.

It replaces hand-tuned denoisers, which are used to fill in pixel detail when tracing rays, with an AI solution that improves image quality and reduces things like ghosting. And with DLSS 3.5 coming to Cyberpunk 2077, NVIDIA provided a few screenshots of DLSS 3.5 in action, and we get to see ray-traced reflections look cleaner, sharper, and generally more impressive.

And with that, we've got a trailer for Cyberpunk: Phantom Liberty showcasing DLSS 3.5 in action, and the results are impressive, to say the least - making it one of the best-looking PC games in 2023. As nice as the fancy RT effect can be, CD Project Red has presented a new trailer for Cyberpunk: Phantom Liberty, showcasing how much it overhauls the game.

This is essentially "Update 2.0" for Cyberpunk 2077, overhauling almost every aspect of the game. In the trailer, we get to see a brand new Skill Tree system, new perks, and how these lead into new playstyles that will let you air-dash and zoom in and out of combat - it looks awesome. There's a bullet-deflecting skill for katanas that feels like a nod to Star Wars.

A new tree of "Relic" abilities is also exclusive to the expansion. It adds Ultimat-like abilities like the Mantis Blades upgrade, letting you leap toward enemies to take them out violently. A new and surprisingly detailed car combat system also equips your car with weaponry and even abilities to hack vehicles and make them crash or explode mid-drive.

Throw in the revamped policing system, AI, and over a hundred new weapons and clothing items, and there's enough here to warrant a brand-new save and to play through what looks to be the definite edition of Cyberpunk 2077. And one that finally lives up to the promise and hype surrounding the game that got us all interested in the first place.