The iPhone 15 colors might have just leaked, which is your favorite?

Apple is set to announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus next month and a new leak might have detailed the colors that buyers will choose from.

We're now well and truly in the middle of new iPhone season and the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are all expected to be announced during an online event that will take place in September. The rumors currently point to that happening on September 12 or September 13, with the former the most likely at this point. And now we might also know what colors two of the new models will be available in.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be the cheapest of the new handsets announced this year and they'll also be the most colorful, too. Now, a new leak by X user URedditor appears to outline the new colors that will be available for buyers to choose from. This particular leaker has shared a ton of details about Apple's upcoming products over the last year or so, but it's still important to take these kinds of leaks with a pinch of salt until proven accurate.

That being said, the X post claims that Apple will offer the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in Pink, Green, Blue, Orange, Yellow, and Black although the actual names for those colors aren't immediately clear and could well change.

This new rumor post does also arrive a day after we were told that Apple is planning to ship these handsets with a color-matched braided USB-C cable for the first time. Apple's move to USB-C is happening after the European Union passed a law that requires all phones to use a common charger, but the color-matched and braided aspects of the new rumor are all Apple.

While these colors appear to be the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus options, it still isn't clear what the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be offered in. We can surely expect Silver, Graphite, and Gold but a fourth option could be a shade of red that we've seen rumored previously. We won't know for sure until Apple confirms things unless there's a new leak as we get even closer to the big day.

September is shaping up to be a busy time for Apple, of course. The four new iPhones are largely expected to debut alongside the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, leaving buyers with an expensive month if they plan on upgrading both their smartphone and wearable. That's especially the case if, as rumors claim, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max see their prices increase this time around.