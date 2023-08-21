The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro could come with colorful braided cables

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series of devices look set to come with new color-matched braided USB-C cables in the box for the first time.

When Apple releases the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max next month the new models will be the first to ditch the Lightning cable in favor of USB-C. Lightning has been around for a decade at this point, but it's finally being replaced. And that isn't all - new reports claim that the cables that come with those new iPhones will have something else going on, too.

While all of the iPhones that have been sold to date have come with boring white, plastic cables in the box, that's all going to change from next month. At least, that's what new leaks claim. Instead, they'll ship with new braided cables that aren't white at all. Instead, they'll be color-matched to go with the color of the iPhone that they were sold with.

That's a big change but it's one that is yet to be confirmed by Apple. That means that we have to take this with a pinch of salt for now, but there have been three different sources all suggesting that this is happening.

The first was X leaker Majin Bu with the post that you can see above. The leaker wasn't able to verify the source of the images that they shared, but they do show multi-colored cables. That was then backed up by Apple device prototype collector "Kosutami" who confirmed to MacRumors that they, too, had heard that color-matched cables are coming to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. That has since been backed up by MacRumors which says that it has now been told that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will also get the same color-matched charging cables, something that the previous reports were not clear on.

While new colors are sure to be well received, perhaps the biggest functional improvement here will be the move to a braided cable. Apple's first-party Lightning cables haven't always done well in terms of longevity, although it has moved things like its Mac charging cables to braided alternatives of late. If Apple is indeed doing the same with the iPhone we can hopefully expect these cables to last a little longer than those that came in iPhone boxed before this changeover.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models in September, likely alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 refreshes. We can expect all of the new hardware to be on sale before the final week of the month.