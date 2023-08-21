Charles Martinet no longer Mario's voice in games, Nintendo confirms

Mario's official voice actor, Charles Martinet, will no longer be the voice of Nintendo's iconic plumber and will now serve as a 'Mario ambassador'

Charles Martinet, the official voice of Mario, will no longer play the iconic plumber.

It's an end of an era: Nintendo has announced that Mario's voice actor Charles Martinet will no longer lend his legendary high-pitched phrases to new games. In a recent announcement, Nintendo says that Martinet is "stepping back from recording character voices of our games."

The announcement makes it clear that Martinet will still portray Mario, just not in new games. Martinet will now be the first-ever Mario ambassador, a role that was created at Nintendo in an effort to continue his legacy even if his voice won't be in any new Mario titles.

Fans were divided as the latest Super Mario Bros movie saw Chris Pratt portraying Mario instead of Martinet, who had been playing Mario for decades worth of video games and media.