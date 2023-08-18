All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The iPhone 15 might miss out on this iconic Apple accessory

If you buy the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro series next month you might not be able to get an Apple leather case for it according to a new report.

The iPhone 15 might miss out on this iconic Apple accessory
Published
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

When Apple releases the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series of devices next month it seems that buyers of the new hotness might not be able to pick up an official Apple leather case at the same time.

In fact, they might never be able to do it if a trio of new reports turns out to be correct. Those reports come via two leakers on X as well as 9to5Mac, citing unnamed sources when they say that Apple doesn't intend to release leather iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro cases.

One of the leakers, DuanRui, says that they've heard Apple won't release the famous leather case while ShrimpApplePro has also chimed in to say that they have heard the same. It was a similar story from 9to5Mac, saying that the outlet has checked in with its own sources and has heard much the same story.

As for why Apple might take the decision not to launch a leather case that has proven so popular, despite its high price, it isn't clear right now. Some have suggested that Apple might go the faux leather route instead, That would of course fit in with Apple's environmental initiatives, but it would also mean that Apple would have to make changes to the rest of its lineup as well. Could Apple stop selling other leather products, including cases that are already available for existing iPhones?

We might have to wait for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro devices to be announced before we can know for sure. That's now expected to happen on September 12 or September 13, with Apple then putting the phones on sale around September 22.

