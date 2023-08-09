Amazon will hold another Prime Day sale in October - just like last year, but maybe bigger?

Or at least the name change from the 'Prime Early Access Sale' to 'Prime Big Deal Days' hints that bigger discounts could be in the offing.

Amazon's Prime Day sale has been and gone this year, but there'll be another crack at getting deals for Prime subscribers in October (just like last year).

Expect Kindles to be one of the heavily discounted pieces of hardware from Amazon this October (Image Credit: Amazon)

This comes from Doug Herrington, CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores, who shared the revelation of 'Prime Big Deal Days' that'll happen in October (as CNET spotted), although the chief exec didn't tell us exactly when.

Herrington stated: "This October, we're bringing an exclusive shopping event to Prime members - Prime Big Deal Days! I'm really excited for Prime members to discover some of Amazon's best deals of the season across 19 countries."

That includes the US and Canada, of course, as well as Australia and the UK, China, Japan, Singapore, Brazil, and a whole bunch of European nations.

Herrington added: "We'll share more details soon as we get closer to the event. I can't wait to give our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season."

Of course, Black Friday happens in November, so Amazon is getting in ahead of that big annual sale and perhaps poaching some of the saved spending money that might otherwise go in November - although this is no surprise, as that's what happened last year.

Except in 2022 Amazon dubbed this the 'Prime Early Access Sale,' and the change in the name - and emphasis on 'big' deals - perhaps indicates that Amazon is more serious about how compelling the discounts offered will be.

Expect all the usual suspects for some major price reductions, most obviously including Amazon's own products like the Kindle e-reader, Fire tablets and TV sticks.