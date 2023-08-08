All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SpaceX deploys 15 Starlink satellites and posts awesome video of rocket landing

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket has successfully deployed 15 more Starlink internet satellites and landed back on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship.

Published
1 minute & 43 seconds read time

SpaceX has yet another launch under its belt with its Falcon 9 workhorse rocket carrying 15 Starlink internet satellites into low Earth orbit.

The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from California's Vanderburgh Space Force base at 11:57 PM EDT, and according to SpaceX, everything went to plan as Falcon 9's first stage landed safely back down on the drone ship called Of Course I Still Love You approximately 9.5 minutes after liftoff.

According to SpaceX's mission description, this launch marks the 5th launch and landing for this specific Falcon 9 booster. As for the Starlink satellites, they were deployed into low Earth orbit 14.5 minutes after liftoff, with the company taking to its official X account to confirm all of the satellites were successfully deployed. Additionally, SpaceX posted to its X account videos of the Falcon 9 first stage landing back on the drone ship along with a video of the launch vehicle taking off from Vanderburgh Space Force base.

SpaceX deploys 15 Starlink satellites and posts awesome video of rocket landing 914859
Open Gallery 2

For more images of the launch check out the SpaceX X account.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

