All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Intel Graphics Drivers will now collect telemetry and user data by default

Intel graphics drivers will now collect user data by default, including info about other devices on your network and the websites you visit.

Intel Graphics Drivers will now collect telemetry and user data by default
Published
1 minute & 39 seconds read time

The latest Intel Graphics Drivers for Arc and other Intel products include a new telemetry and data collection 'feature' called the Compute Improvement Program enabled by default. You can probably guess the community response to this revelation (first spotted by TechPowerUp).

Intel Graphics Drivers will now collect telemetry and user data by default 01
Open Gallery 2

It's not just about collecting information about hardware configurations and system specs in your PC but also about devices across your local network, including Smart TVs and even the categories of websites you visit. Like all data collection, it sounds nefarious while raising questions like "Why would you need to know that?" however, this sort of telemetry has been a part of NVIDIA and AMD driver installations for quite some time.

Intel, like AMD, offers the option to opt out of its new Compute Improvement Program during installation, something not available for GeForce GPUs. That said, listing the component as the 'Compute Improvement Program' doesn't fully explain that it's all about data collection.

The official page for Intel's new program states it will use "Information about your computer's performance to make product improvements that may benefit you in the future," adding, "Intel uses all reasonable efforts to safeguard your data" by not collecting personal information. Of course, this is followed up

What data is being collected to improve future driver releases?

  • The categories of websites you visit, but not the URL itself
  • System information from your computer
  • Other devices in your computing environment

And, like data collection across various bits of software, it's pretty broad and vague. Intel provides examples like "frequency and duration of application usage such as Intel Driver & Support Assistant," but seemingly doesn't cover everything the Compute Improvement Program collects. You can check out the official FAQ and breakdown here.

In the world of GPUs, drivers, and PCs with seemingly countless configurations and setups, collecting data like this can lead to substantial driver improvements covering things like performance and stability - and there's no doubt both NVIDIA and AMD have done that in the past.

Buy at Amazon

SPARKLE Intel Arc A750 TITAN OC Edition, 8GB GDDR6

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$259.99
$259.99--
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$259.99
$259.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/7/2023 at 11:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:intel.com, techpowerup.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.