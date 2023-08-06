All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Call of Duty may have over 5x more monthly active players than Apex Legends

Apex Legends is one of the most popular shooters on the market today, but it apparently pales in comparison to the leading Call of Duty FPS franchise.

Call of Duty may have over 5x more monthly active players than Apex Legends
Published
1 minute & 40 seconds read time

EA's Apex Legends franchise is one of the most popular shooters on the market today, but Call of Duty still takes the cake.

Call of Duty may have over 5x more monthly active players than Apex Legends 2
Open Gallery 2

Having spawned from the critically acclaimed Titanfall franchise, Apex Legends turned heads and broke into the battle royale genre when it launched in 2019. Since then, Apex made over $2 billion in revenues and had amassed more than 100 million players as of 2021. The latest stats from Electronic Arts highlight even more key figures for the franchise and how it stacks against the competition.

According to EA's Q1'24 earnings call transcript, Apex Legends has about 18 million monthly active users (MAUs). This is a pretty respectable number, but it pales in comparison to some of today's most popular games. Call of Duty, for example, takes up the bulk of Activision's segment MAUs, which were 92 million as of June 30.

"So think about us being incredibly strong with core shooter players. Again, 18 million active monthly players, over 70% retention, and we have a runway with more players around the world as the team thinks about more accessible modes, bringing in things such as bots to help new player experience and first-time player experiences. So there's a big focus on that," president of EA Entertainment Laura Miele said in the call.

Call of Duty may have over 5x more monthly active players than Apex Legends 2
Open Gallery 2

Some critical context is needed when making this comparison, though.

One, Apex Legends is only available on consoles and PC, and has not crossed over into mobile. Call of Duty, on the other hand, has a strong established presence on mobile and has made billions of dollars from COD Mobile.

Another key point is that Apex Legends is only a free-to-play game. It's not like Call of Duty, which has benefitted from annualized games on console and PC for decades now. Each new entry represents another doorway to full game sales, consistent monetization, and a higher chance at maintaining higher MAUs because users can choose to play multiple games rather than just one singular title.

Even with this context, it's still interesting to compare some of the most popular games in the incredibly lucrative first-person shooter market.

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/6/2023 at 6:25 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:s22.q4cdn.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.