PowerColor leaks Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card details before official AMD reveal

With AMD set to unveil the new Radeon RX 7800 XT later this month, with the launch shortly after that, today comes our first look at one of the partner cards - courtesy of PowerColor. The company inadvertently leaked the info by posting the full product page for the upcoming PowerColor Radeon RX 7800 XT Red Devil graphics card.

PowerColor Radeon RX 7800 XT Red Devil leaks ahead of schedule, image credit: PowerColor.

Naturally, the page has since been taken offline, but only after everyone got a full look at the specs - and it paints an interesting picture for the upcoming GPU. With 3840 Stream Processors, the Radeon RX 7800 XT shares the same core count as the previous generation's Radeon RX 6800 (non-XT) but fewer cores than the Radeon RX 6800 XT.

Of course, we're talking about RDNA 2 versus the new RDNA 3 architecture, so there's a lot more to it than this. The full specs for the PowerColor Radeon RX 7800 XT Red Devil also confirm the clock speeds for the new GPU, 2255 MHz for gaming and 2565 MHz for boost which represents a slight overclock over the reference 2210 MHz and 2520 MHz speeds.

And with that, the PowerColor Radeon RX 7800 XT Red Devil will feature a dual-BIOS for a standard and OC mode.

The full specs also confirm that the Radeon RX 7800 XT will feature 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit interface delivering 576 GB/s of bandwidth which is great news in the age of VRAM capacity being in the spotlight. The listing also confirms that the Radeon RX 7800 XT is based on the Navi 32 GPU and will be chiplet-based, just like the Navi 31 found in the Radeon RX 7900 series.

The power usage for the card wasn't confirmed, though images show that the Radeon RX 7800 XT will require two 8-pin power connectors, with PowerColor recommending it be paired with an 800W power supply. The big question now will be pricing and whether or not AMD will launch the new Radeon RX 7800 XT at a price on par with the GeForce RTX 4070's USD 599 or lower.