AMD RX 7900, 7800 and 7700 leak suggests aggressively priced GPUs to really worry NVIDIA

Apparently AMD still isn't certain which of these models will be launched, but at least two RDNA 3 GPUs are coming at Gamescom, we're told.

We now have an idea of where AMD's inbound mid-range RDNA 3 graphics cards - the GPUs to fill the gaps between the RX 7600 and 7900 series, and that's quite a gulf - might be priced.

A new video from YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead (MLID) taps a source who gives us potential pricing for the RX 7700 and 7800, as well as the vanilla RX 7900 (non-XT).

All of this, though, comes with pretty weighty caveats upfront. Firstly, this is just chatter from the grapevine anyway, and secondly, things are rather up in the air still in terms of AMD's decision-making about these next RDNA 3 GPUs and exactly where they'll be positioned.

AMD is apparently still taking something of a wait-and-see approach regarding how these remaining RDNA 3 products will be segmented and priced - so exact model names and price tags could still change based on what happens with the market in the near future. That said, those decisions should be made very soon.

(And note that MLID also presents another rumor in this video, namely the theory that GPU price drops are over, and graphics cards are only going to get more expensive going forward - we discuss this here).

The price is right?

So, with that firmly in mind, MLID's source tell us the current plan - subject very much to potential change - is that the RX 7900 (vanilla version, with 70 CUs) is likely to come to the US (and Europe) in 'low' volumes, and pricing will be pitched between $579 to $649 (US). That suggests an MSRP of $599 which MLID previously theorized would be the case.

Going off that, an RX 7800 would be pitched between $499 to $549, to align with where the 7900 lands, and similarly we could expect an RX 7700 to fall between $399 to $449. Pricing should be aggressive, we're informed, so perhaps we can expect the lower-end of those estimates - fingers crossed.

So, while a fair bit of the plans for these launches remains undecided, what we can be assured of, according to the source, is that at least two new RDNA 3 GPUs (perhaps three) will be launched at Gamescom (late August).

With that only being a month away, as mentioned, AMD is going to have to make up its mind and finalize these RDNA 3 models in the next week or two, really. Perhaps in a couple of weeks, then, we'll be treated to another leak which theorizes firmer plans, at least for what models are going to be launched, and whether there'll be two or three new GPUs coming out.