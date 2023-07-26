All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are finally official

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are both now available for preorder with prices starting at just $299 for the smallest one.

Published
1 minute & 6 seconds read time

They'd both been rumored for months but the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are both finally here, and they both look pretty sweet.

Samsung announced the two wearables during its Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

While Samsung did announce two watches, they're both essentially identical in terms of functions. Where things differ is in the aesthetics and price, with the Galaxy Watch 6 adding an overall larger case size and a rotating bezel.

The Galaxy Watch 6 comes in 40mm and 44mm configurations while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is offered in 43mm and 47mm options. They both feature sapphire crystal display coverings and have an Exynos dual-core chip paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. They both promise up to 40 hours of battery life per change, too.

In terms of sensors, they're basically the same with optical heart rate sensors, temperature sensors, accelerometers, barometers, gyros, geomagnetic sensors, and light sensors all included. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic adds a 3D hall sensor to the mix.

There are of course cellular options available for those who want them, while IP68 water resistance means you'll be fine for jumping in the pool here and there. This isn't a diving watch though, so keep that in mind.

Prices vary across the two models as you'd expect. The Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $299 while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic starts at $400. This is for the smallest of each model and without cellular connectivity included.

Both of the new watches are available in multiple colors and they'll go on sale on August 11. Preorders are now live, too.

NEWS SOURCE:news.samsung.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

