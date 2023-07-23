All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 32GB RAM Kit and KC3000 2TB M.2 SDD

A Telegram feature nobody wants is now available but there's a catch

Telegram is rolling out its stories feature to everyone who wants it, but they'll have to be a Premium subscriber to get it alongside existing features.

A Telegram feature nobody wants is now available but there's a catch
Published
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

Telegram is a hugely popular and encrypted instant messaging service used the world over and it's now rolling out a new feature that brings stories to the platform for the first time.

Telegram said that it was working on stories a while ago and CEO Pavel Durov said that users would e able to use the new feature in July. Now that we're getting towards the end of the month the feature is now finally available, but not for everyone.

A Telegram feature nobody wants is now available but there's a catch 02
Open Gallery 2

That's because the implementation of stories that Telegram has added to its instant messaging service requires that users be subscribed to Telegram Premium in order to use it. That means that users will have to pay around $4.99 per month to get in on stories, although you'll obviously also get all of the other Premium features rolled in as well.

As for this new stories feature, users can choose whether a story will expire after a time period ranging from six hours to 48 hours, something that is a change to the norm. Other apps with this feature normally have stories disappear after a day or so regardless, so there's additional flexibility afforded via Telegram at least.

Telegram also allows people to choose custom lists for each story so there's more control over who can see them in the first place.

Not everyone is convinced about the usefulness of stories of course, and for those people Telegram's addition of a feature that's already in just about every other app won't be a big deal. At least they can just ignore stories and the Telegram Premium subscription - assuming there are no other features of interest to them of course.,

Buy at Amazon

Anker 150W USB-C Charger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$109.99
$109.99--
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$109.99
$109.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/23/2023 at 7:38 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:9to5mac.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.