Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and images leak as launch nears

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is likely to be announced very soon and a new leak has outed its specs and a number of photos of the tablet itself.

We're now just days away from the Samsung Unpacked event on July 26 which means that we will soon see what the company has in store for its various lineups. If you're in the market for a new Samsung Android tablet, you don't need to wait that long to learn more.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is expected to be announced during that event and the high-end tablet has plenty to give based on the specifications that we've seen leaked today. Those specifications were joined by a number of leaked images that were also shared by leaker Evan Blass.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra arrived in the early part of 2022 so we're well overdue the arrival of another model. That model is shaping up to be a great one as well if these leaks are anything to go by.

According to the leaked data, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will come with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. On the inside the tablet will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chop, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. An 11,200mAh battery will be included as will 5G support for those who want it.

In terms of camera support, there will be a main 13-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide. Out front, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera will be joined by a 12-megapixel offering. Everything will be powered by Android 13 of course, and you'll be able to load this thing up with all your own apps and games.

Some of these specifications include some improvements over the previous model, not least the chip. The previous Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra came with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, so this Gen 2 upgrade is notable and should make for a speedy tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is just one of the many different products that we expect Samsung to announce on July 26. Alongside the tablet, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are expected to add to Samsung's wearable lineup. On top of that, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are also expected to be announced, bringing two more high-end foldable phones to the market. All things considered, this Unpacked event is shaping up to be a huge one for Samsung and everyone who uses just about any of its product lineups.