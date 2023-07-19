All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Grand Theft Auto V reaches its most realistic state yet with crazy new mod

Modders have pushed Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V to its absolute limits with a new mod that makes it the most realistic it's ever been.

Grand Theft Auto V reaches its most realistic state yet with crazy new mod
Published
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

Despite being released in 2013, Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V is still teeming with players, and now those players can push the game to its absolute limits graphically with this eye-watering mod.

While Grand Theft Auto V is certainly considered an old game, the Rockstar title is still one of the best-looking games available, even surpassing some of the most recently released AAA titles. However, those graphical achievements are reached through additional downloadable mods, and thanks to developers such as Digital Dreams, Grand Theft Auto V is still being talked about for its graphical potential.

As demonstrated by the above video posted to the Digital Dreams YouTube channel, Grand Theft Auto V can be seen running at 8K with multiple mods, such as the ReShade Ray Tracing mod, QuantV 3D clouds, and the GTAV Real mod. For those that don't know, the GTAV RealMod converts what was Los Santos into Los Angeles, and according to reports, the results are quite impressive. If you are interested in checking out this mod more, visit the Patreon here.

GTAV Real mod description:

"Feel the real LA experience from the comfort of your home, 5Real is the first revolutionary GTA V mod pack helping you to transform the whole world of Los Santos into Los Angeles with ease. 5Real adds real architecture, real traffic, real terrains, real graphics and much more. We will be continuously releasing more updates including physics, peds and in short everything"

As for the ReShade mod, you can check that out here.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

