Diablo 4 Patch 1.1 for 'Season of the Malignant' is here, and it brings new items, buffs, nerfs

Diablo 4's Season 1 kicks off in a few days and a massive patch just added a bunch of new items for all players with fixes, nerfs, and buffs aplenty.

Diablo 4's Season 1, dubbed the 'Season of the Malignant,' will go live in all regions on Thursday, July 20. And with that, Diablo 4 just got a massive 1.1 patch ahead of the new Season that brings several changes to the game, buffs, nerfs, new Unique and Legendary Aspects, and more fixes than you can shake a Wirt's Leg at. In case you were wondering, that's a deep-cut reference to Diablo 2.

For those wondering what existing skills and builds have been nerfed, it looks like Barbarian Hammer of the Ancients, Druid Werewolf Shred, Necromancer Bone Spear, and Sorcerer Ice Shard builds have been scaled back. The good news is that the patch is mostly about buffing other skills and abilities to broaden the options for players.

One nerf that will affect most players, especially those diving into the first Season, is that the experience points rewarded to players for killing enemies that are at a much higher level than them have been scaled back. "We have observed that the experience bonus rewarded for killing higher-level monsters escalates too fast compared to the relative challenge involved," Blizzard writes. With this, players will get +1.5% experience per level higher than the player up to a maximum of 15% at 10 levels.

Experience for higher World Tier rewards has also been reduced in the patch for World Tier III and World Tier IV. There's a lot to get through with this update, so let's kick things off with new Unique, and Legendary Aspects available to all players across the Eternal (non-Season) and Seasonal realms. Here's a look at all 6 new Unique items and 7 new Legendary Aspects.

6 Unique Items

General - Ahavarion Spear of Lycander (Uber Unique Staff - World Tier 4) : Gain a random Shrine effect for 10-20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. Can only occur once every 30 seconds.

Barbarian - Azurewrath (Unique Sword) : Lucky Hit - Your Core Skills have up to a 20% chance to Freeze enemies for 3 seconds and deal 0.75-1.5 Cold damage to them.

Druid - Fleshrender (Unique One-Hand Mace) : Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl deal 0.5-1.0 damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies.

Necromancer - Lidless Wall (Unique Shield) : Lucky Hit - While you have an active Bone Storm, hitting an enemy outside of a Bone Storm has up to a 5-25% chance to spawn an additional Bone Storm at their location. Each of your active Sacrifice bonuses increases the chance by 25% and the total number of additional Bone Storms you can have by +1.

Rogue - Eaglehorn (Unique Bow) : Penetrating Shot has a 30-80% chance to fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery. Hitting enemies from behind with Penetrating Shot will make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Sorcerer - The Oculus (Unique Wand): Gain the effect of the Teleport Enchantment for free. When you Evade using Teleport Enchantment, you are taken to a random location.

7 New Legendary Aspects

General - Audacity (Utility Aspect) : When there are at least 5 Close enemies, Stun them for 2-4 seconds. This can only occur once every 20 seconds.

General - Craven (Mobility Aspect) : You gain 20-40% increased Movement Speed when moving away from Slowed or Chilled enemies.

Barbarian - Ancestral Charge (Offensive Aspect) : Charge calls forth 4 Ancients who also Charge, dealing 50-100% of normal damage.

Druid - Subterranean (Offensive Aspect) : Poison Creeper's active also casts Landslide in a circle around you. Earth Skills deal 10-20% increased damage to Poisoned enemies.

Necromancer - Gore Quills (Offensive Aspect) : Blood Lance will consume Blood Orbs to also conjure lances from them. Each additional Blood Lance deals 20-50% of normal damage and prioritizes targeting un-lanced enemies.

Rogue - Pestilent Points (Offensive Aspect) : Every third cast of Puncture is Poison Imbued with 100-150% of normal potency.

Sorcerer - Searing Wards (Offensive Aspect): After spending 200-100 Mana, your next Firewall is free to cast and will destroy incoming Small Missiles.

According to Blizzard, the Ahavarion Spear of Lycander is super rare, so even though it sounds incredible, it might be hard to obtain. All these items sound great and open the door to new build opportunities for Diablo 4's classes.

For those participating in the Season of the Malignant, powerful Malignant Hearts (obtained throughout the world or in the new Malignant Tunnels dungeons) will add new ways to play and powerful new abilities that grow alongside your character. The following full list of Malignant Hearts showcases the stats for a Level 20 character.

General Malignant Hearts

The Picana (Vicious, Offensive) : Critical Strikes electrically charge the enemy for 0.75-2.50 seconds, causing lightning to arc between them and any other charged enemies dealing 68-136 Lightning damage.

The Dark Dance (Vicious, Offensive-World Tier III) : Every 5 seconds while above 60% Life, Core Skills cost 68-51 Life instead of your Primary Resource. Skills that consume Life deal 10-20% increased damage.

Tempting Fate (Vicious, Offensive-World Tier III) : You gain 40-60% Critical Strike Damage but your Non-Critical Strikes deal 20-15% less damage.

The Lionheart (Brutal, Defensive) : You gain 10% Barrier Generation. You Heal 3-7 Life per second while you have an active Barrier.

Revenge (Brutal, Defensive-World Tier III) : 10-20% of incoming damage is instead suppressed. When you use a Defensive, Subterfuge or a Macabre skill, all suppressed damage is amplified by 250% and explodes, dealing up to 1360-2040 Fire damage to Nearby enemies.

Prudent Heart (Brutal, Defensive-World Tier III) : You become Immune for 2.0-4.0 seconds after you lose more than 20% Life in a single hit. This effect can only occur once every 110 seconds.

Determination (Devious, Utility) : Resource draining effects are 40-50% less effective. In addition, gain 3.0-8.0% increased Resource Generation.

Retaliation (Devious, Utility-World Tier III) : Deal 510-680 Fire damage to surrounding enemies whenever a Crowd Control effect is removed from you.

The Calculated (Devious, Utility-World Tier III) : After spending 150-200 of your Primary Resource, your next attack Stuns enemies hit for 2 seconds.

The Malignant Pact (Wrathful, Super) : Cycle through a Malignant bonus every 20 kills: Vicious: Gain 20% Attack Speed. Devious: Core and Basic Skills have a 15% chance to fully restore your Primary Resource. Brutal: Every 21 seconds, gain a Barrier absorbing 85-102 damage.

Creeping Death (Wrathful, Super) : Your damage over time effects are increased by 30-40% for each different Crowd Control effect on the target. Unstoppable monsters and Staggered bosses instead take 110-130% increased damage from your damage over time effects.

The Barber (Wrathful, Super-World Tier III): Critical Strikes and all subsequent damage within 2.0-4.0 seconds is absorbed by your target. Then, the absorbed damage erupts onto surrounding enemies. Stored damage is increased by 10% per second.

Barbarian

Focused Rage (Vicious, Offensive) : After spending 100-60 Fury within 2 seconds, your next Non-Basic Skill's Critical Strike Chance is increased by 20-30%.

Resurgent Life (Brutal, Defensive) : While below 40-60% Life, you receive 50-60% more Healing from all sources.

Punishing Speed (Devious, Utility) : Your Skills have a 20-30% chance to Knock Down all enemies for 1.25 seconds when that Skill's Attack Speed is higher than 35-20%.

Ignoring Pain (Wrathful, Super-World Tier IV): Incoming damage has a 5-15% chance of being ignored and instead Healing you for 17-68.

Druid

The Moonrage (Vicious, Offensive) : Kills have a 5% chance to summon a Wolf Companion to your side for 20-30 seconds. In addition, gain +3 to Wolves.

The Agitated Winds (Brutal, Defensive) : When 8-13 Close enemies, automatically cast Cyclone Armor. This cannot occur more than once every 10-20 seconds.

Inexorable Force (Devious, Utility) : Up to 30-50 Distant enemies are pulled toward you while you have an Ultimate Skill active.

The Unconstrained Beast (Wrathful, Super-World Tier IV): When you are hit with a Stun, Freeze or Knock Down effect, there is a 40-60% chance to automatically activate Grizzly Rage for 3 seconds.

Necromancer

The Sacrilegious (Vicious, Offensive) : Walking near a Corpse automatically activates an equipped Corpse Skill every second, dealing 40-30% reduced damage.

The Decrepit Aura (Brutal, Defensive) : When at least 5 enemies are near you, gain an aura that automatically curses surrounding enemies with Decrepify for 5-15 seconds.

Frozen Terror (Devious, Utility) : Lucky Hit: Up to a 10-20% chance of inflicting Fear for 2.5 seconds. Feared enemies are Chilled for 20% every second.

The Great Feast (Wrathful, Super-World Tier IV): Each Minion drains 1.0-2.0 Essence per second but deals 50-75% increased damage. With no Minions, this bonus applies to you and drains 5 Essence per second.

Rogue

Cluster Munitions (Vicious, Offensive) : Lucky Hit: You have up to a 20% chance to launch 3 Stun Grenades that deal 26-32 Physical damage and Stun enemies for 0.50 seconds.

Trickery (Brutal, Defensive) : When you use a Subterfuge Skill, leave behind an unstable Shadow Decoy Trap that Taunts enemies. The Shadow Decoy Trap will explode after 6.0 seconds dealing 680-1020 Shadow damage. Cannot occur more than once every 5 seconds.

The Clipshot (Devious, Utility) : Lucky Hit: Up to a 20-40% chance for your Cutthroat Skills to Slow by 40% for 3 seconds and your Marksman Skills to Knock Back enemies.

The Vile Apothecary (Wrathful, Super-World Tier IV): Your attacks have a 5-15% chance to apply all Imbuement effects at 40-50% of normal potency.

Sorcerer

Tal'Rasha (Vicious, Offensive) : For each unique element you deal damage with, you deal 7-12% increased damage for 3-10 seconds.

Spellbreaking (Brutal, Defensive) : After taking Elemental damage, gain 20-40% Resistance to that element for 5 seconds.

Spite (Devious, Utility) : When you are afflicted with a Crowd Control effect, there is a 20-40% chance that the same enemy and enemies around you are also afflicted with the same effect for 3 seconds.

Omnipower (Wrathful, Super-World Tier IV): Core Skills that launch a projectile consume all of your Mana. For every 45-35 extra Mana consumed, you launch an additional projectile, and the damage is increased by 3.0-5.0%.

Head here for the full extensive Patch Notes.