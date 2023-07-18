UFO expert claims a crashed alien spacecraft is hidden underneath a US building

A UFO expert has claimed he knows the exact location of a crashed UFO and that it was so big that its finders had to build a building on top of it.

Ross Coulthart, a multi-award-winning Australian investigative journalist, who has previously worked for 60 Minutes, and penned the book "In Plain Sight", has appeared on the Project Unity YouTube channel to discuss government agencies becoming interested in retrieving the remains of crashed UFOs. During the interview, Coulthart touched on a crashed UFO that he is aware of, saying that "What if some of that s**t is so big it can't be moved?"

The investigative journalist was pressed for more questions about the downed craft and said that it was "So big they had a building put over it in a country outside of the United States of America." Unfortunately, Coulthart didn't reveal any specific details about the craft or the location where it landed, but said, "I know that sounds preposterous and you can just hear them now, the bleeding debunkers."

Furthermore, Coulthart called for an investigation to be launched and the allegations of the US government covering up the downed UFO to be brought before Congress.

"Some of these objects are not capable of being moved because they're too bloody big...I know exactly where it is," the author claimed

It should be noted that these are simply just claims and that no hard evidence has been provided about the large UFO or the location it was supposedly downed. We will have to wait until July 26, when a UFO congressional hearing will take place, to possibly hear more details about these allegations.