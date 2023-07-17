Sealed original iPhone destroys previous auction sale record of $63,000

An original sealed iPhone has sold at an auction for a staggering amount of money, shattering the previous record for first-edition sealed iPhones.

The original iPhone was showcased by Steve Jobs in 2007 and released with a price tag of $499/$599 - a 4GB model and an 8GB model.

Since then, factory-sealed iPhones have been popping up in auction houses every few years, and every time we see one, the bidding wars have been increasingly fierce. Apple's first iPhone came with a 320x480 resolution screen, a Samsung 32-bit ARM microprocessor that was clocked at 412 MHz, a 2MP camera with no flash, and not even an App Store app as that was released a year later in 2008. It was only in October 2022 that LCG Auctions sold an original, sealed iPhone for $40,000.

Then in February, 2023, another original iPhone popped up again in LCG Auctions, selling for $63,356, which is more than 100x its original retail price. As for the most recently sold original iPhone, LCG Auctions began bidding at $10,000 for an original 4GB model, and by the time the bidding war was completed, Apple's first mobile phone sold for $158,644, or 250% / 318 times more than the previous $63,000 record set in February.

Here's what LCG Auctions wrote in its description of the iPhone: