In a timely move, Xbox will allow a competing cloud streaming service on its platform

Antstream is coming to Xbox, with the streaming subscription service bringing over 1400 classic arcade and floppy-era computer games to the platform.

In a timely move, Xbox will allow a competing cloud streaming service on its platform
Published
27 minutes & 6 seconds read time

Antstream, the game streaming subscription service that offers over 1400 classic games, is coming to Xbox.

In a timely move, Microsoft has teamed up with a third-party cloud gaming subscription service provider to bring classic games to Xbox. The service is called Antstream, and it offers over a total of 1,470 games across a variety of retro platforms, the bulk of which are from the old-school floppy disc and cassette era of the early 80s. Antstream offers an interesting time capsule for Xbox gamers to explore.

Antstream is coming to Xbox on July 20, and will cost $29.99 per year, or gamers can subscribe for lifetime access for $79.99. The games will be streamed directly to Xbox consoles.

Check below for a full list of games offered on Antstream.

Antstream Arcade is the largest Retro Gaming platform with the biggest catalog of classic games that can be streamed straight to you. The Arcade is constantly being updated with new games, challenges, features, and game modes. This purchase gives you a full year's access and can be extended with 1-year subscription.

Commodore 64 - 358 games

  1. Aftermath
  2. I-Alien
  3. Rad Warrior
  4. Alleykat
  5. Implosion
  6. Ranarama
  7. Anarchy
  8. Impossible Mission
  9. Rattler
  10. Ancipital
  11. Impossible Mission II
  12. Real Stunt Experts
  13. Aqua Racer
  14. Insects in Space
  15. Rebounder
  16. Arc of Yesod
  17. Iridis Alpha
  18. Reckless Rufus
  19. Arcadia
  20. Jack and the Beanstalk
  21. Renegade III: The Final Chapter
  22. Armalyte
  23. Jack the Nipper
  24. Return of the Mutant Camels
  25. Armalyte: Competition Edition
  26. Jack The Ripper
  27. Revenge of the Mutant Camels
  28. Artura
  29. Jet Boot Jack
  30. Rik the Roadie
  31. Astro Chase
  32. Jumpman
  33. River Rescue
  34. Attack of the Mutant Camels
  35. Jumpman Jnr
  36. Robin Of The Wood
  37. Auf Wiedersehen Monty
  38. Kamikaze
  39. Rogue
  40. Avenger: Way of the Tiger II
  41. Kentucky Racing
  42. Rollin
  43. Barbarian / Death Sword
  44. Kick Off
  45. Rugby Boss
  46. Batalyx
  47. Killing Machine
  48. Run for Gold
  49. Battle Island
  50. Krakout
  51. Runn 'n' Gunn
  52. Battle Valley
  53. Kwik Snax
  54. Saboteur
  55. BC Bill
  56. Laser Zone
  57. Saracen
  58. Bee 52
  59. Law of the West
  60. SAS Combat Simulator
  61. Bigfoot
  62. Lazer Force
  63. Scare Bear
  64. Black Magic
  65. League Challenge
  66. Scary Monsters
  67. BMX Freestyle Simulator
  68. Lee (originally named Bruce Lee)
  69. Scorpion
  70. BMX Ninja
  71. Legend of the Knucker-Hole
  72. Scorpius
  73. Bmx Simulator
  74. Lethal
  75. Sheep in Space
  76. Bobsleigh
  77. Life-Term
  78. Shoot Out
  79. Bombo
  80. Lifeforce
  81. Sidewalk
  82. Boulder Dash
  83. Little Puff In Dragonland
  84. Sidewize
  85. Boulder Dash II: Rockford's Revenge
  86. Magic Rufus
  87. Silicon Warrior
  88. Boulder Dash III
  89. Magicland Dizzy
  90. Skatin' USA
  91. Bounder
  92. Mama Llama
  93. Sky High Stuntman
  94. Break Dance
  95. Mandroid
  96. Slayer
  97. Bristles
  98. Marauder
  99. Slicks
  100. Bubble Ghost
  101. Maze Mania
  102. Slightly Magic
  103. Bugsy
  104. Mean Machine
  105. Slug
  106. Bulldog
  107. Mediator
  108. Snare
  109. Captain Dynamo
  110. Mega Apocalypse
  111. Snoball in Hell
  112. Castle of Terror
  113. Meganova
  114. Snodgits
  115. Cauldron
  116. Metabolis
  117. Snooker
  118. Cauldron II: The Pumpkin Strikes Back
  119. Metagalactic Llamas
  120. Soccer Boss AKA The Boss
  121. Cavemania
  122. Metranaut
  123. Soccer Challenge
  124. Championship Wrestling
  125. Microball
  126. Space Doubt
  127. Chip's Challenge
  128. MiG-29: Soviet Fighter
  129. Speedball
  130. CJ In The USA
  131. Millie & Molly
  132. Spellbound Dizzy (Dizzy 5)
  133. CJ's Elephant Antics
  134. Mission A.D.
  135. Spellfire the Sorcerer (aka Wizard Willy)
  136. Combat Zone
  137. Monkey Magic
  138. Splat!
  139. Confuzion
  140. Monster Munch
  141. Spooky Castle
  142. Convoy Raider
  143. Monty on the Run
  144. Star Paws
  145. Cops 'n' Robbers
  146. Moontorc
  147. Steel
  148. Cosmic Causeway
  149. Movie Monster Game, The
  150. Steg the Slug
  151. Cosmonut
  152. Mr Dig
  153. Steigar
  154. Crack-Up
  155. Mr Weems and the She Vampires (aka She Vampires (The Astonishing Adventures of Mr Weems and ...))
  156. Stormlord
  157. Crazy Er-bert
  158. Mugsy's Revenge
  159. Stranded
  160. Crazy Painter
  161. Murder Off Miami
  162. Street Hassle (Bad Street Brawler)
  163. Creatures
  164. Murray Mouse Super Cop
  165. Street Sports Baseball
  166. CrossFire
  167. NATO Assault Course
  168. Street Sports Soccer
  169. Crush, Crumble and Chomp!
  170. Nebulus
  171. Strike Force Cobra
  172. Crystal Kingdom Dizzy (Dizzy 7)
  173. Neptune's Daughters
  174. Suicide Express
  175. Cyberdyne Warrior
  176. Netherworld
  177. Sunburst
  178. Cybernoid II: The Revenge
  179. Ninja Hamster
  180. Super Cup Football
  181. Cybernoid: The Fighting Machine
  182. Ninja Massacre
  183. Super Cycle
  184. Cyborg
  185. Nodes of Yesod
  186. Super Dragon Slayer
  187. Danger Ranger
  188. Octapolis
  189. Super G-Man
  190. Dark Fusion
  191. Oink!
  192. Super Hero
  193. Dark Tower
  194. Olli and Lissa 3
  195. Super Robin Hood
  196. Dead or Alive
  197. Omega Run
  198. Super Scramble Simulator
  199. Death or Glory
  200. On The Tiles
  201. Super Seymour Saves The Planet
  202. Death Race 64
  203. Operation Fireball
  204. Super Stuntman
  205. Deflektor
  206. Orion
  207. Super Tank Simulator
  208. Deliverance: Stormlord II
  209. Paradroid
  210. Superkid
  211. Devon Aire (aka Raffles)
  212. Penetrator
  213. Superkid in Space
  214. Discovery
  215. Pengon
  216. Switchblade
  217. Dizzy - The Ultimate Cartoon Adventure
  218. Periscope Up
  219. Sword of Fargoal
  220. Dizzy Panic!
  221. Pilgrims
  222. Tarzan
  223. Dizzy, Prince of the Yolkfolk
  224. Pirates in Hyperspace
  225. Tarzan Goes Ape
  226. Dizzy: Down the Rapids
  227. Pitstop
  228. Tazz
  229. DJ Puff's Volcanic Capers
  230. Pitstop II
  231. Temple of Apshai Trilogy
  232. Doc the Destroyer
  233. Plasmatron
  234. Terra Cognita
  235. Dracula The Arrival Chapter Two
  236. Poltergeist
  237. The Fury
  238. Dracula The First Night Chapter One
  239. Potty Pigeon
  240. The Great Escape
  241. Dracula The Hunt Chapter Three
  242. Prince Clumsy
  243. The Muncher
  244. Eagles
  245. Pro Boxing Simulator
  246. The Official Father Christmas
  247. Elektra Glide
  248. Pro Mountain Bike Simulator
  249. The Survivors
  250. Eliminator
  251. Pro Power Boat Simulator
  252. The Very Big Cave Adventure
  253. Endzone
  254. Pro Skateboard Simulator
  255. The Way of the Exploding Fist
  256. Everyone's a Wally
  257. Protium
  258. Theatre Europe
  259. Exolon
  260. Psycastria
  261. Thing Bounces Back (aka Coil Cop)
  262. Fallen Angel
  263. Pub Trivia Simulator
  264. Thing on a Spring
  265. Fantasy World Dizzy
  266. Punch and Judy
  267. Thunderbolt
  268. Fast Food (Dizzy)
  269. Purple Heart
  270. Thunderhawk
  271. Fighting Warrior
  272. Puzzle Panic
  273. Tiger Mission
  274. Fire & Forget II
  275. Tilt
  276. Firelord
  277. Titan
  278. Fist II: The Legend Continues
  279. Topper the Copper
  280. Flip & Flop
  281. Tracksuit Manager
  282. Flunky aka Mad Flunky
  283. Trailblazer
  284. Football Frenzy
  285. Treasure Island Dizzy
  286. Footballer of the Year
  287. Tunnel Vision
  288. Footballer of the Year 2
  289. Turbo Girl
  290. Force 7
  291. Uchi Mata (aka Judo)
  292. Frightmare
  293. UFO
  294. Fruit Machine Simulator
  295. Uridium
  296. Future Knight
  297. Vagan Attack
  298. Galactic Games
  299. Vampire
  300. Galencia
  301. Vampire's Empire
  302. Game Over
  303. Vera Cruz
  304. Gateway to Apshai
  305. Vixen
  306. Gee Bee Air Rally
  307. Voidrunner
  308. Ghost Hunters
  309. W.A.R
  310. Giant's Revenge
  311. Wacky Darts
  312. Globetrotter
  313. Wanted Monty Mole
  314. Golf Master
  315. West Bank
  316. Grabber
  317. Who Dares Wins II
  318. Grand Prix Simulator
  319. Wiz-Biz
  320. Grand Prix Simulator 2
  321. Wizball
  322. Grandmaster aka Grand Master Chess
  323. World Championship Boxing Manager
  324. Grebit
  325. Xenon
  326. Grell and Falla
  327. Yeti
  328. Gribbly's Day Out
  329. Zig Zag
  330. Grid Iron 2
  331. Zodia
  332. Grid Pix
  333. Zoomerang
  334. Gridrunner
  335. Zynaps
  336. Guardian Angel
  337. Zyrons Escape
  338. Gunboat
  339. Gunfighter
  340. H.A.T.E.
  341. Hades Nebula
  342. Head over Heels
  343. Heartland
  344. Hellfire Attack
  345. Hellgate
  346. Henry's House
  347. Hercules: Slayer of the Damned!
  348. Herobotix
  349. High Steel
  350. Highway Encounter
  351. Hobgoblin
  352. Hostages
  353. Hover Bovver
  354. Humm-dinger
  355. Hunchback
  356. Hunter's Moon
  357. Hypaball
  358. Hysteria

ZX Spectrum - 351 games

  1. 1999
  2. I-Alien
  3. Quazatron
  4. A Prelude To Chaos
  5. Ice Slider Z
  6. Ranarama
  7. Abu Simbel Profanation
  8. Implosion
  9. Real Stunt Experts
  10. Ace 2088
  11. Impossaball
  12. Reckless Rufus
  13. Advanced Pinball Simulator
  14. Impossamole
  15. Renegade III: The Final Chapter
  16. Adventure A: Planet of Death
  17. Impossible Mission II
  18. Revenge of the C5
  19. Adventure B: Inca Curse
  20. Indoor Soccer
  21. Revolver
  22. Adventure C: Ship of Doom
  23. Interalia: Cerius II
  24. Rik the Roadie
  25. Aftermath
  26. Invasion Force
  27. River Rescue
  28. Alchemist
  29. Jack and the Beanstalk
  30. Robin Of The Wood
  31. Alpine Games
  32. Jack the Nipper
  33. Robot Rumpus
  34. Anarchy
  35. Jack The Ripper
  36. Rogue
  37. Angels
  38. Jock and the Time Rings
  39. Room Ten
  40. Aquasquad
  41. Jumping Jack
  42. Rugby Boss
  43. Arc of Yesod
  44. Kamikaze
  45. Saboteur
  46. Arcadia
  47. Kentucky Racing
  48. Samurai
  49. Artura
  50. Knuckle Busters
  51. Sanxion
  52. Auf Wiedersehen Monty
  53. Kosmos
  54. Sarlmoor
  55. Avenger: Way of the Tiger II
  56. Krakout
  57. SAS Combat Simulator
  58. Back to Skool
  59. Kwik Snax
  60. Sceptre of Bagdad
  61. Ball Breaker
  62. Lancer Lords
  63. Schizoids
  64. Ball Breaker 2
  65. Laser Zone
  66. Sea Battles
  67. Barbarian / Death Sword
  68. League Challenge
  69. Seahawk
  70. Barbarian 2 / Axe of Rage
  71. Leviathan
  72. Shoot Out
  73. Bargain Basement
  74. Life-Term
  75. Sidewalk
  76. Battle Valley
  77. Little Puff In Dragonland
  78. Sidewize
  79. BC Bill
  80. Luna Attac
  81. Sir Lancelot
  82. Big Ben Strikes Again
  83. Magicland Dizzy
  84. Skatin' USA
  85. Bigfoot
  86. Manic Miner
  87. Skool Daze
  88. Bismark
  89. Marauder
  90. Sky High Stuntman
  91. Black Magic
  92. Master Mariner
  93. Slightly Magic
  94. BMX Freestyle Simulator
  95. Maze Mania
  96. Slug
  97. BMX Ninja
  98. Mega Apocalypse
  99. Snoball in Hell
  100. Bmx Simulator
  101. Meganova
  102. Snodgits
  103. Bobsleigh
  104. Metabolis
  105. Soccer Boss AKA The Boss
  106. Bomber
  107. Metagalactic Llamas
  108. Sophistry
  109. Boulder Dash
  110. Metalyx
  111. Space Warrior
  112. Boulder Dash II: Rockford's Revenge
  113. Miami Chase
  114. Spellbound Dizzy (Dizzy 5)
  115. Boulder Dash III
  116. Microball
  117. Spike In Transylvania
  118. Bounder
  119. MiG-29: Soviet Fighter
  120. Spindizzy
  121. Bubble Dizzy
  122. Molar Maul
  123. Splat!
  124. Bunny
  125. Molemania
  126. Spooky Castle
  127. Butch Hard Guy
  128. Monte Carlo Casino
  129. Stage Coach
  130. Butcher Hill
  131. Monty on the Run
  132. Star Paws
  133. Cannibals From Outer Space
  134. Moontorc
  135. Star Wreck
  136. Capitan Sevilla
  137. Morris Meets The Bikers
  138. Steg the Slug
  139. Captain Dynamo
  140. Mr Weems and the She Vampires (aka She Vampires (The Astonishing Adventures of Mr Weems and ...))
  141. Stormlord
  142. Cauldron
  143. Mrs Mopp
  144. Strike Force Cobra
  145. Cauldron II: The Pumpkin Strikes Back
  146. Mugsy
  147. Super Brat
  148. Cavemania
  149. Mugsy's Revenge
  150. Super Cycle
  151. Caverns of Kontonia
  152. Murder Off Miami
  153. Super Dragon Slayer
  154. Cerius
  155. Murray Mouse Super Cop
  156. Super Hero
  157. Chambers Of Death
  158. My Name Is Uncle Groucho, You Win A Fat Cigar
  159. Super Robin Hood
  160. Championship Baseball
  161. Mystical
  162. Super Scramble Simulator
  163. Chip's Challenge
  164. N.E.I.L. Android
  165. Super Seymour Saves The Planet
  166. Chopper Mission
  167. Nebulus
  168. Super Stuntman
  169. CJ In The USA
  170. Necks Please
  171. Super Tank Simulator
  172. CJ's Elephant Antics
  173. Netherworld
  174. Superkid
  175. Colditz Story
  176. Night Gunner
  177. Superkid in Space
  178. Combat Zone
  179. Ninja Massacre
  180. Swettibitz In Space
  181. Confuzion
  182. Nodes of Yesod
  183. Switchblade
  184. Contact Sam Cruise
  185. Nth Zone
  186. Swords and Sorcery
  187. Convoy Raider
  188. Nuclear Countdown
  189. Tank Command
  190. Cosmic Cruiser
  191. Ocean Racer
  192. Target: Renegade
  193. Crack-Up
  194. Oceano
  195. Tarzan
  196. Crazy Castles
  197. Oink!
  198. Tarzan Goes Ape
  199. Crazy Er-bert
  200. Olli and Lissa 3
  201. Technician Ted
  202. Creepy Dungeons
  203. Olympimania
  204. Ten Pin Challenge
  205. CrossFire
  206. Omega Run
  207. Terra Cognita
  208. Crystal Kingdom Dizzy (Dizzy 7) (ST/Amiga/C64/Spectrum/Amstrad)
  209. Operation Hormuz
  210. Terror-Daktil 4D
  211. Cybernoid II: The Revenge
  212. Outcast
  213. The Egg
  214. Cybernoid: The Fighting Machine
  215. Overkill
  216. The Fury
  217. Dark Fusion
  218. Paradise In Microdot
  219. The Great Escape
  220. Dartz
  221. Paws
  222. The Last Commando (aka Commando Tracer)
  223. Dead or Alive
  224. Pedro
  225. The Last Vampire
  226. Death Before Dishonour
  227. Pegasus Bridge
  228. The Muncher
  229. Deflektor
  230. Penetrator
  231. The Official Father Christmas
  232. Delta Patrol (aka Delta Charge)
  233. Periscope Up
  234. The Plot
  235. Diamond
  236. Pheenix
  237. The Survivors
  238. Discs of Death
  239. Pi In The Sky
  240. The Thinker
  241. Dizzy - The Ultimate Cartoon Adventure
  242. Pi There!
  243. The Way of the Exploding Fist
  244. Dizzy Panic!
  245. Pi-Balled
  246. Theatre Europe
  247. Dizzy, Prince of the Yolkfolk
  248. Pi-Eyed
  249. Thing Bounces Back (aka Coil Cop)
  250. Dizzy: Down the Rapids
  251. Pimevel Man
  252. Titan
  253. DJ Puff's Volcanic Eruption
  254. Pioneer
  255. Toilet Truble
  256. Doc the Destroyer
  257. Plasma Ball
  258. Tower of Evil
  259. Doctor What!
  260. Prince Clumsy
  261. Trailblazer
  262. Doombase
  263. Pro Golf
  264. Traxx
  265. Downtown
  266. Pro Golf II Part 1
  267. Treasure Island Dizzy
  268. Drunk Policeman
  269. Pro Golf II Part 2
  270. Turbo Girl
  271. Eights
  272. Pro Mountain Bike Simulator
  273. Uchi Mata (aka Judo)
  274. Electra 9000
  275. Pro Power Boat Simulator
  276. Uridium
  277. Eliminator
  278. Pro Skateboard Simulator
  279. Vagan Attack
  280. Eliminator
  281. Project Future
  282. Vampire
  283. Endzone
  284. Pulsator
  285. Vampire's Empire
  286. Everyone's a Wally
  287. Punch and Judy
  288. Vixen
  289. Exolon
  290. Voidrunner
  291. Fallen Angel
  292. W.A.R
  293. Fantasy World Dizzy
  294. Wacky Darts
  295. Fast Food (Dizzy)
  296. Wanted Monty Mole
  297. Federation
  298. West Bank
  299. Fighting Warrior
  300. Wheelie
  301. Fire & Forget
  302. Where Time Stood Still
  303. Firelord
  304. Who Dares Wins II
  305. Firestorm
  306. Winter Games
  307. Fist II: The Legend Continues
  308. Wiz-Biz
  309. Flunky aka Mad Flunky
  310. Wizard Willy (aka Spellfire the Sorcerer)
  311. Footballer of the Year
  312. Wizball
  313. Footballer of the Year 2
  314. Xenon
  315. Frightmare
  316. Yeti
  317. Fruit Machine Simulator
  318. Zynaps
  319. Future Knight
  320. Galactic Games
  321. Game Over
  322. Gateway to Hell
  323. Ghost Hunters
  324. Ghostly Grange
  325. Giant's Revenge
  326. Go To Jail
  327. Grand Prix Simulator
  328. Grebit
  329. Grell and Falla
  330. Grid Iron 2
  331. Grid Trap
  332. Gridrunner
  333. Grumpy Gumphrey Supersleuth
  334. Gunboat
  335. Gunfighter
  336. Gunrunner
  337. H.A.T.E.
  338. Hades Nebula
  339. Heartbroken
  340. Heartland
  341. Henry's Hoard
  342. Hercules: Slayer of the Damned!
  343. Highway Encounter
  344. Hijack
  345. Hobgoblin
  346. Horace and the Spiders
  347. Horace Goes Skiing
  348. Hungry Horace
  349. Hypa Raid
  350. Hypaball
  351. Hysteria

Arcade (coin-op, etc) - 293 games

  1. 2020 Super Baseball
  2. Image Fight
  3. R-Type
  4. Acrobatic Dog-Fight
  5. Joe & Mac Returns
  6. R-Type II
  7. Act Fancer: Cybernetick Hyper Weapon
  8. Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja
  9. Raimais
  10. Alpha Mission 2
  11. Joust
  12. Rally X
  13. Alpine Ski
  14. Joust II
  15. Rampage
  16. Arch Rivals
  17. Joyful Road (Munch Mobile in the U.S.)
  18. Rampart
  19. Art of Fighting (Ryuuko no Ken)
  20. Jumping Cross
  21. Rastan
  22. Art of Fighting 2
  23. Karate Champ: Player vs. Player
  24. Renegade
  25. ASO: Armored Scrum Object (Alpha Mission)
  26. King of the Monsters
  27. Robotron: 2084
  28. Asteroids
  29. Lasso
  30. Rod Land
  31. Asteroids Deluxe
  32. Last Mission
  33. Rolling Thunder
  34. Athena
  35. Last Resort
  36. Rompers
  37. Avalanche
  38. Legend of Makai
  39. Root Beer Tapper
  40. B-Wings
  41. Liberation
  42. Runaway
  43. Bad Dudes vs. DragonNinja
  44. Liberator
  45. Rygar
  46. Baraduke
  47. Liquid Kids
  48. Saint Dragon
  49. Baseball Stars 2
  50. Lock 'n' Chase
  51. Samurai Aces / Sengoku Ace
  52. Battle Chopper (Mr Heli)
  53. Lode Runner
  54. Samurai Shodown
  55. Battle Lane Vol. 5
  56. Lunar Lander
  57. SAR: Search and Rescue
  58. Battle Shark
  59. Lunar Rescue
  60. Satan's Hollow
  61. Battlezone
  62. Mad Alien
  63. Scrambled Egg (aka Eggs)
  64. Beast Busters
  65. Magician Lord
  66. Sengoku
  67. Bermuda Triangle
  68. Major Havoc
  69. Shackled
  70. Black Widow
  71. Mania Challenge
  72. Shadow Force
  73. Block Out
  74. Mappy
  75. Shoot Out
  76. Bloody Wolf
  77. Marble Madness
  78. Side Pocket
  79. Blue's Journey
  80. Marvin's Maze
  81. Sinistar
  82. Bogey Manor
  83. Mat Mania (Japanese: Exciting Hour)
  84. Sky Adventure
  85. Bomb Jack
  86. Mechanized Attack
  87. Sky Kid
  88. Boogie Wings
  89. Metal Clash
  90. Sky Raider
  91. Bosconian
  92. Metal Slug
  93. Sky Soldiers
  94. Boulder Dash Part 1
  95. Metal Slug 2
  96. Sly Spy: Secret Agent
  97. Boulder Dash Part 2
  98. Metal Slug X
  99. Smash TV
  100. Breakout
  101. Metro Cross
  102. Sol Divide
  103. BreakThru
  104. Midnight Resistance
  105. Solomon's Key
  106. Bubble Bobble
  107. Millipede
  108. Space Gun
  109. Bubbles
  110. Minky Monkey
  111. Space Invaders
  112. Bump 'n' Jump
  113. Missile Command
  114. Space Invaders Pt 2
  115. BurgerTime
  116. Monte Carlo
  117. Spelunker
  118. Burning Fight
  119. Mortal Kombat
  120. Spelunker II
  121. Butasan
  122. Moto Race USA (aka Traverse USA)
  123. Spinmaster
  124. Cadash
  125. Motos
  126. Splatter House
  127. Cameltry
  128. Muchi Muchi Pork
  129. Spyhunter
  130. Canyon Bomber
  131. Mutation Nation
  132. SRD: Super Real Darwin
  133. Centipede
  134. Mysterious Stones
  135. Star Force
  136. Chack 'n Pop
  137. Nam-1975
  138. Star Wars
  139. Chain Reaction/Magical Drop
  140. Naughty Boy
  141. Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
  142. Championship Sprint
  143. New Rally X
  144. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
  145. China Gate (Japanese: Sai Yu Gou Ma Roku)
  146. Night Driver
  147. Stargate (Defender II)
  148. Chopper I
  149. Ninja Gaiden
  150. Street Smart
  151. City Connection (Game)
  152. Nitro Ball
  153. Strikers 1945
  154. Cloak and Dagger
  155. Operation Thunderbolt
  156. Strikers 1945 2
  157. Cloud 9
  158. Operation Wolf
  159. Strikers 1999
  160. Colony 7
  161. Ozma Wars
  162. Subs (the game)
  163. Continental Circus
  164. P-47: The Phantom Fighter (P47 Thunderbolt in Home versions)
  165. Super Breakout: Cavity
  166. Cops 'n' Robbers
  167. P.O.W.: Prisoners of War
  168. Super Breakout: Double
  169. Cosmic Cop (aka Armed Police Unit Gallop)
  170. Pac and Pal
  171. Super Breakout: Progressive
  172. Crazy Balloon
  173. Pac-Man
  174. Super Burger Time
  175. Crossed Swords
  176. Pac-Mania
  177. Super Dodge Ball
  178. Crude Buster (Two Crude Dudes)
  179. Paddle Mania
  180. Super Pac-Man
  181. Crystal Castles
  182. Peter Pepper's Ice Cream Factory
  183. Super Sprint
  184. Cybattler
  185. Phozon
  186. Super Xevious
  187. Cyberball 2072
  188. Pink Sweets: Ibara Sorekara
  189. Syvalion
  190. Dangun-Feveron/ Fever SOS
  191. Pirate Pete
  192. Tempest
  193. Dark Seal
  194. Pit Fighter
  195. Tengai / Sengoku Blade: Sengoku Ace Vol 2
  196. Darwin 4078
  197. Plus Alpha
  198. The Astyanax (Originally The Lord of King)
  199. Death Brade
  200. Prehistoric Isle in 1930
  201. The Combatribes
  202. Defender
  203. Psychic 5
  204. The Electric Yo-Yo
  205. Desert Assault
  206. Psycho Soldier
  207. The Fairyland Story
  208. Desert War
  209. Psycho-Nics Oscar
  210. The Magical Drop III
  211. Dig Dug
  212. Puzzle Uo Poko
  213. The New Zealand Story
  214. Dig Dug 2
  215. The Next Space
  216. Dommy
  217. The Super Spy
  218. Don Doko Don
  219. The Tower of Druaga
  220. Double Dragon
  221. Thunder Fox
  222. Double Dragon 2: The Revenge
  223. Time Soldiers (aka Battle Field)
  224. Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone
  225. TNK III
  226. Dragon Blaze
  227. Total Carnage
  228. Dragon Breed
  229. Touch Down Fever
  230. Dragon Spirit
  231. Touch Down Fever 2
  232. Dunk Dream
  233. Toy Pop
  234. Dunk Dream 95
  235. Trio The Punch
  236. E.D.F: Earth Defense Force (EDF)
  237. Tropical Angel
  238. Elevator Action
  239. Tumblepop
  240. Elevator Action Returns
  241. U.S. Championship V'Ball
  242. Espgaluda
  243. Valtric
  244. Exerion
  245. Vanguard
  246. Fantasy
  247. Vanguard II
  248. Fast Freddie
  249. Victory Road (Dogosoken in Japan; sequel to Ikari Warriors)
  250. Fatal Fury 2
  251. Volfied
  252. Fatal Fury Special
  253. Western Express
  254. Fatal Fury: King of Fighters
  255. Wizard Fire
  256. Fighter's History
  257. Xain'd Sleena (American title: Solar Warrior; European title: Soldier of Light)
  258. Fighter's History Dynamite
  259. Xenophobe
  260. Fighting Soccer
  261. Xevious
  262. Flip & Flop
  263. Xybots
  264. Food Fight
  265. Yellow Cab
  266. Football Champ
  267. Formation Z (also known as Aeroboto)
  268. Galaga
  269. Galaga 88
  270. Gang Wars
  271. Gaplus
  272. Gauntlet
  273. Gauntlet II
  274. Gekirindan
  275. Ghost Pilots
  276. Gondomania
  277. Gravitar
  278. Grid Seeker: Project Storm Hammer
  279. Grobda
  280. Growl
  281. Guerrilla War
  282. Gun Force
  283. Gun Force II (Geo Storm)
  284. Gunbird
  285. Gunbird 2
  286. HAL 21
  287. Heavy Barrel
  288. 720
  289. Ikari Warriors
  290. Qwak!
  291. 10-Yard Fight
  292. Ikari III: The Rescue
  293. Quantum

Amiga - 201 games

  1. 3D Galax
  2. Impossamole
  3. Reshoot R
  4. Alien Breed
  5. Impossible Mission II
  6. Revelation!
  7. Alien Breed 2: The Horror Continues
  8. Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis
  9. Revenge of the Mutant Camels
  10. Alien Breed 3D
  11. Indigo
  12. SAS Combat Simulator
  13. Alien Breed Special Edition
  14. Insects in Space
  15. Sensible Soccer
  16. Alien Breed: Tower Assault
  17. Jumping Jackson
  18. Sensible World of Soccer
  19. Arabian Nights
  20. K240
  21. Shadow Fighter
  22. Armalyte: The Final Run
  23. Kamikaze
  24. Simon the Sorcerer
  25. Artura
  26. Kick Off
  27. Simon the Sorcerer AGA
  28. Astaroth: The Angel of Death
  29. Kick Off 2
  30. Skidz
  31. Axel's Magic Hammer
  32. Kick Off 3
  33. Sky High Stuntman
  34. Backlash
  35. Killing Machine
  36. Slam Tilt: Ace of Space
  37. Barbarian / Death Sword
  38. Kingpin
  39. Slam Tilt: Mean Machines
  40. Battle Chess
  41. Kwik Snax
  42. Slam Tilt: Night of the Demon
  43. Battle Chess II: Chinese Chess
  44. Legends
  45. Slam Tilt: The Pirate
  46. Battle Valley
  47. Leviathan
  48. Slayer
  49. Bmx Simulator
  50. Little Puff In Dragonland
  51. Sleepwalker
  52. Body Blows
  53. Llamatron 2112
  54. Slightly Magic
  55. Body Blows Galactic
  56. Loom
  57. Speedball
  58. Borobodur
  59. Mad Professor Mariati
  60. Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe
  61. Botics
  62. Magic Pockets
  63. Speris Legacy
  64. Brutal Football (Brutal Sports Football)
  65. Magicland Dizzy
  66. Steel
  67. Bubble Dizzy
  68. Maniac Mansion - Amiga
  69. Steg the Slug
  70. Bubble Ghost (Bubble +)
  71. Marvin's Marvellous Adventure
  72. Steigar
  73. Burning Rubber
  74. Mega Lo Mania
  75. Stormlord
  76. Butcher Hill
  77. Miami Chase
  78. Summer Camp
  79. Cadaver
  80. MiG-29: Soviet Fighter
  81. Super Cars
  82. Cadaver: The Payoff
  83. Mind-Roll
  84. Super Cars ll
  85. California Games
  86. Minskie's Furballs
  87. Super Cauldron
  88. California Games II
  89. Monkey Island 2: Le Chuck's Revenge
  90. Super Methane Bros
  91. Cannon Fodder
  92. Motor Massacre / Road Raider
  93. Super Seymour Saves The Planet
  94. Cannon Soccer (Christmas Cannon Fodder)
  95. Nebulus
  96. Suspicious Cargo
  97. Captain Dynamo
  98. Nebulus 2: Pogo a gogo
  99. Switchblade
  100. Castles
  101. Netherworld
  102. Switchblade 2
  103. Castles II: Siege & Conquest
  104. Nightdawn
  105. Sword of Sodan
  106. Chip's Challenge
  107. Off Shore Warrior
  108. The Chaos Engine
  109. CJ In The USA
  110. Onslaught
  111. The Games: Summer Edition
  112. CJ's Elephant Antics
  113. Paradroid 90
  114. The Humans
  115. Combo Racer
  116. Pegasus
  117. The Immortal
  118. Creatures
  119. Persian Gulf Inferno
  120. The Plague
  121. Crystal Kingdom Dizzy (Dizzy 7)
  122. Pinball Dreams: Beatbox
  123. The Secret of Monkey Island
  124. Custodian
  125. Pinball Dreams: Ignition
  126. Titus the Fox: To Marrakech and Back
  127. Cybernoid II: The Revenge
  128. Pinball Dreams: Nightmare
  129. Treasure Island Dizzy
  130. Cybernoid: The Fighting Machine
  131. Pinball Dreams: Steel Wheel
  132. Turbo Tomato
  133. Dark Fusion
  134. Pinball Fantasies: Billion Dollar Gameshow
  135. Vampire's Empire
  136. Death Mask
  137. Pinball Fantasies: Partyland
  138. Venom Wing
  139. Deflektor
  140. Pinball Fantasies: Speed Devils
  141. Venus the Flytrap
  142. Deliverance: Stormlord II
  143. Pinball Fantasies: Stones and Bones
  144. Videokid
  145. Dinosaur Detective Agency
  146. Pinball Mania: Jackpot
  147. Vixen
  148. Disposable Hero
  149. Pinball Mania: Jailbreak
  150. Wacky Darts
  151. Dizzy Panic!
  152. Pinball Mania: Kick Off
  153. Weird Dreams
  154. Dizzy, Prince of the Yolkfolk
  155. Pinball Mania: Tarantula
  156. Winter Games
  157. Dodgy Rocks
  158. Plan 9 From Outer Space
  159. Wizard Willy (aka Spellfire the Sorcerer)
  160. Elf
  161. Prehistorik
  162. Wizball
  163. Eliminator
  164. Premier Manager
  165. Wizkid
  166. Erik
  167. Prison
  168. Worms
  169. Exolon
  170. Pro Boxing Simulator
  171. Xenon
  172. Face-Off
  173. Pro Power Boat Simulator
  174. Xenon 2
  175. Fantasy World Dizzy
  176. Project X
  177. Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders
  178. Fast Food (Dizzy)
  179. Pub Trivia Simulator
  180. Zone Warrior
  181. Fire & Forget
  182. Zool 2
  183. Fire & Forget II
  184. Zool: Ninja of the ''Nth'' Dimension
  185. Footballer of the Year 2
  186. Zyconix
  187. Full Contact
  188. Zynaps
  189. Galactic Warrior Rats
  190. Globulus
  191. Gods
  192. Golden Wing
  193. Guardian Angel
  194. H.A.T.E.
  195. Harlequin
  196. Hawkeye
  197. Head over Heels
  198. Hell Bent
  199. Hellfire Attack
  200. High Steel
  201. Hole in One Miniature Golf

SEGA Genesis - 57 games

  1. Arcus Odyssey
  2. Magic Girl/ Spell Damsel
  3. Radical Rex
  4. Balloon Boy
  5. Mallet Legend's Whac-A-Critter
  6. Sensible Soccer
  7. Beast Wrestler
  8. Mega Lo Mania
  9. Sol-Deace
  10. Brave Battle Saga
  11. Metal Dragon
  12. Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe
  13. California Games
  14. Premier Manager
  15. Squirrel King
  16. Cannon Fodder
  17. Premier Manager 97
  18. Stormlord
  19. Canon: Legend of the New Gods
  20. Summer Challenge
  21. Clay Fighter
  22. Super Kick Off
  23. Dino Land
  24. Sword of Sodan
  25. Earth Defense
  26. Tanglewood
  27. Earthworm Jim
  28. The Chaos Engine
  29. Earthworm Jim 2
  30. The Curse of Illmoore Bay
  31. El Viento
  32. The Gadget Twins
  33. Exile
  34. The Humans
  35. Final Zone
  36. The Immortal
  37. Funny World
  38. Thunderbolt 2
  39. Gaiares
  40. Tinhead
  41. Generals of the Yang Family
  42. Todd's Adventures in Slime World
  43. Gods
  44. Top Racer 2
  45. Granada
  46. Traysia
  47. Handy Harvy
  48. Valis
  49. Valis 3
  50. Water Margin - The Tale of Cloud and Winds
  51. Winter Challenge
  52. World Trophy Soccer
  53. Worms
  54. Xenon 2
  55. Zero Tolerance
  56. Zombies Ate My Neighbors
  57. Zool: Ninja of the ''Nth'' Dimension

Super Nintendo - 42 games

  1. Air Cavalry
  2. Indiana Jones' Greatest Adventures
  3. Radical Rex
  4. Arcus Odyssey (Arcus Spirits)
  5. Jaleco Rally Big Run
  6. Squirrel King
  7. Blow 'em Out
  8. Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
  9. Super Noah's Ark 3D
  10. Brawl Brothers (Rushing Beat Ran in Japan)
  11. Mega Lo Mania
  12. Super Star Wars
  13. California Games II
  14. Mountain Bike Rally
  15. Super Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
  16. Cannon Fodder
  17. Operation Logic Bomb
  18. Super Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
  19. Carrier Aces
  20. Pinball Dreams: Beatbox
  21. The Humans
  22. Chip's Challenge
  23. Pinball Dreams: Ignition
  24. The Peace Keepers (Rushing Beat Shura in Japan)
  25. Clay Fighter
  26. Pinball Dreams: Nightmare
  27. Tinhead
  28. Congo's Caper
  29. Pinball Dreams: Steel Wheel
  30. Top Gear 3000
  31. Earthworm Jim
  32. Push-Over
  33. Top Racer
  34. Earthworm Jim 2
  35. Top Racer 2
  36. Full Throttle All American Racing
  37. Tuff E Nuff (Dead Dance in Japan)
  38. Ghoul Patrol
  39. Utopia: The Creation of a Nation
  40. Gods
  41. Worms
  42. Zombies Ate My Neighbors

Amstrad - 35 games

  1. Capitan Sevilla
  2. Netherworld
  3. Stormlord
  4. Cauldron
  5. Ninja Massacre
  6. Super Stuntman
  7. Cavemania
  8. Obsidian
  9. Super Tank Simulator
  10. Chaos Rising
  11. Oceano
  12. Switchblade
  13. Chaos Rising Part 2
  14. Periscope Up
  15. Technician Ted
  16. Cybernoid II: The Revenge
  17. Prehistorik 2
  18. The Official Father Christmas
  19. Dizzy - The Ultimate Cartoon Adventure
  20. Who Dares Wins II
  21. Exolon
  22. Xyphoe's Nightmare
  23. Grell and Falla
  24. Zynaps
  25. Gunfighter
  26. Heartland
  27. Bug's Quest for Tapes
  28. Jewel Warehouse
  29. Splat!
  30. Ball Breaker
  31. Impossible Mission II
  32. Spindizzy
  33. A Prelude To Chaos
  34. Ice Slider
  35. Rex

Nintendo Entertainment System - 33 games

  1. 8 Eyes
  2. Kick Off
  3. Spelunker
  4. Bee 52
  5. Klash Ball (Speedball)
  6. Star Wars
  7. Boulder Dash
  8. Maniac Mansion - NES
  9. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
  10. California Games
  11. MiG-29: Soviet Fighter
  12. Stargate (Defender II)
  13. Dash Galaxy in the Alien Asylum
  14. Noah's Ark
  15. Street Hassle (Bad Street Brawler)
  16. Dizzy: Prince of the Yolkfolk
  17. Perfect Pair
  18. Swords and Serpents
  19. Dragon Wars
  20. Pinball Quest
  21. Tapeworm Disco Puzzle
  22. Eliminator Boat Duel
  23. The Adventures of Rad Gravity
  24. Exploding Fist
  25. The Immortal
  26. Eyra, the Crow Maiden
  27. Totally Rad (Magic John in Japan)
  28. Flea!
  29. Whomp 'Em
  30. Formation Z (also known as Aeroboto)
  31. Witch N' Wiz
  32. Get'em Gary
  33. Hostages (Rescue: The Embassy Mission)

Atari 8-bit - 28 games

  1. Airstrike
  2. Lost Tomb
  3. River Rescue
  4. Airstrike 2
  5. Kissin Kousins
  6. Star Raiders 2
  7. Attack of the Mutant Camels/Advance of the Megacamel
  8. The Adventures of Robin Hood
  9. Battlezone
  10. Venus Voyager 2
  11. Batty Builders
  12. Bombastic! aka Bomb Blast It
  13. Boulder Dash
  14. Bristles
  15. Caverns of Mars
  16. Centipede
  17. Chop Suey
  18. Citadel Warrior
  19. Dan Strikes Back
  20. Danger Ranger
  21. Desmond's Dungeon
  22. Diamonds
  23. Encounter!
  24. Fire Chief
  25. Firefleet
  26. Flip & Flop
  27. Hijack!
  28. Hyperblast

Atari 2600 - 28 games

  1. 3D Tic-Tac-Toe
  2. Missile Command
  3. Quadrun
  4. Adventure
  5. MotoRodeo
  6. Realsports Basketball
  7. Air-Sea Battle
  8. Outlaw
  9. Realsports Football
  10. Aquaventure
  11. Realsports Soccer
  12. Asteroids
  13. Realsports Tennis
  14. Boxing
  15. Realsports Volleyball
  16. Circus Atari
  17. Save Mary
  18. Combat
  19. Solaris
  20. Crystal Castles
  21. Space War
  22. Dark Chambers
  23. Stargate (Defender II)
  24. Dodge 'Em
  25. Yars' Revenge
  26. Flag Capture
  27. Haunted House
  28. Human Cannonball

MSX - 28 games

  1. Boulder Dash
  2. Life On Mars
  3. Rune Monster
  4. Game Over Part 1
  5. Metal Dragon
  6. Sector 88
  7. Game Over Part 2
  8. Super Lode
  9. Head over Heels
  10. Trailblazer
  11. Highway Fighter
  12. Uchi Mata (aka Judo)
  13. Xenon

Atari 7800 - 11 games

  1. Alien Brigade
  2. MotorPsycho
  3. Scrapyard Dog
  4. Asteroids
  5. Ninja Golf
  6. Basketbrawl
  7. Planet Smashers 7800
  8. Centipede
  9. Desert Falcon
  10. Fatal Run
  11. Food Fight

DOS - 5 games

  1. Afterlife
  2. Sam & Max Hit the Road
  3. Day of the Tentacle
  4. The Dig
  5. Full Throttle

Game Boy - 5 games

  1. Banishing Racer
  2. Jeep Jamboree: Off Road Adventure
  3. Super Hunchback
  4. Fortified Zone
  5. Worm Blaster

Atari Lynx - 5 games

  1. Basketbrawl
  2. Super Asteroids and Missile Command
  3. California Games
  4. Dirty Larry Renegade Cop
  5. Kung Food

PS1 - 2 games

  1. 40 Winks
  2. Loaded

MSX 2 - 1 games

  1. Dim X

Atari 5200 - 1 game

  1. Frisky Tom
