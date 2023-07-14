In a timely move, Xbox will allow a competing cloud streaming service on its platform

Antstream, the game streaming subscription service that offers over 1400 classic games, is coming to Xbox.
In a timely move, Microsoft has teamed up with a third-party cloud gaming subscription service provider to bring classic games to Xbox. The service is called Antstream, and it offers over a total of 1,470 games across a variety of retro platforms, the bulk of which are from the old-school floppy disc and cassette era of the early 80s. Antstream offers an interesting time capsule for Xbox gamers to explore.
Antstream is coming to Xbox on July 20, and will cost $29.99 per year, or gamers can subscribe for lifetime access for $79.99. The games will be streamed directly to Xbox consoles.
Check below for a full list of games offered on Antstream.
Antstream Arcade is the largest Retro Gaming platform with the biggest catalog of classic games that can be streamed straight to you. The Arcade is constantly being updated with new games, challenges, features, and game modes. This purchase gives you a full year's access and can be extended with 1-year subscription.
Commodore 64 - 358 games
- Aftermath
- I-Alien
- Rad Warrior
- Alleykat
- Implosion
- Ranarama
- Anarchy
- Impossible Mission
- Rattler
- Ancipital
- Impossible Mission II
- Real Stunt Experts
- Aqua Racer
- Insects in Space
- Rebounder
- Arc of Yesod
- Iridis Alpha
- Reckless Rufus
- Arcadia
- Jack and the Beanstalk
- Renegade III: The Final Chapter
- Armalyte
- Jack the Nipper
- Return of the Mutant Camels
- Armalyte: Competition Edition
- Jack The Ripper
- Revenge of the Mutant Camels
- Artura
- Jet Boot Jack
- Rik the Roadie
- Astro Chase
- Jumpman
- River Rescue
- Attack of the Mutant Camels
- Jumpman Jnr
- Robin Of The Wood
- Auf Wiedersehen Monty
- Kamikaze
- Rogue
- Avenger: Way of the Tiger II
- Kentucky Racing
- Rollin
- Barbarian / Death Sword
- Kick Off
- Rugby Boss
- Batalyx
- Killing Machine
- Run for Gold
- Battle Island
- Krakout
- Runn 'n' Gunn
- Battle Valley
- Kwik Snax
- Saboteur
- BC Bill
- Laser Zone
- Saracen
- Bee 52
- Law of the West
- SAS Combat Simulator
- Bigfoot
- Lazer Force
- Scare Bear
- Black Magic
- League Challenge
- Scary Monsters
- BMX Freestyle Simulator
- Lee (originally named Bruce Lee)
- Scorpion
- BMX Ninja
- Legend of the Knucker-Hole
- Scorpius
- Bmx Simulator
- Lethal
- Sheep in Space
- Bobsleigh
- Life-Term
- Shoot Out
- Bombo
- Lifeforce
- Sidewalk
- Boulder Dash
- Little Puff In Dragonland
- Sidewize
- Boulder Dash II: Rockford's Revenge
- Magic Rufus
- Silicon Warrior
- Boulder Dash III
- Magicland Dizzy
- Skatin' USA
- Bounder
- Mama Llama
- Sky High Stuntman
- Break Dance
- Mandroid
- Slayer
- Bristles
- Marauder
- Slicks
- Bubble Ghost
- Maze Mania
- Slightly Magic
- Bugsy
- Mean Machine
- Slug
- Bulldog
- Mediator
- Snare
- Captain Dynamo
- Mega Apocalypse
- Snoball in Hell
- Castle of Terror
- Meganova
- Snodgits
- Cauldron
- Metabolis
- Snooker
- Cauldron II: The Pumpkin Strikes Back
- Metagalactic Llamas
- Soccer Boss AKA The Boss
- Cavemania
- Metranaut
- Soccer Challenge
- Championship Wrestling
- Microball
- Space Doubt
- Chip's Challenge
- MiG-29: Soviet Fighter
- Speedball
- CJ In The USA
- Millie & Molly
- Spellbound Dizzy (Dizzy 5)
- CJ's Elephant Antics
- Mission A.D.
- Spellfire the Sorcerer (aka Wizard Willy)
- Combat Zone
- Monkey Magic
- Splat!
- Confuzion
- Monster Munch
- Spooky Castle
- Convoy Raider
- Monty on the Run
- Star Paws
- Cops 'n' Robbers
- Moontorc
- Steel
- Cosmic Causeway
- Movie Monster Game, The
- Steg the Slug
- Cosmonut
- Mr Dig
- Steigar
- Crack-Up
- Mr Weems and the She Vampires (aka She Vampires (The Astonishing Adventures of Mr Weems and ...))
- Stormlord
- Crazy Er-bert
- Mugsy's Revenge
- Stranded
- Crazy Painter
- Murder Off Miami
- Street Hassle (Bad Street Brawler)
- Creatures
- Murray Mouse Super Cop
- Street Sports Baseball
- CrossFire
- NATO Assault Course
- Street Sports Soccer
- Crush, Crumble and Chomp!
- Nebulus
- Strike Force Cobra
- Crystal Kingdom Dizzy (Dizzy 7)
- Neptune's Daughters
- Suicide Express
- Cyberdyne Warrior
- Netherworld
- Sunburst
- Cybernoid II: The Revenge
- Ninja Hamster
- Super Cup Football
- Cybernoid: The Fighting Machine
- Ninja Massacre
- Super Cycle
- Cyborg
- Nodes of Yesod
- Super Dragon Slayer
- Danger Ranger
- Octapolis
- Super G-Man
- Dark Fusion
- Oink!
- Super Hero
- Dark Tower
- Olli and Lissa 3
- Super Robin Hood
- Dead or Alive
- Omega Run
- Super Scramble Simulator
- Death or Glory
- On The Tiles
- Super Seymour Saves The Planet
- Death Race 64
- Operation Fireball
- Super Stuntman
- Deflektor
- Orion
- Super Tank Simulator
- Deliverance: Stormlord II
- Paradroid
- Superkid
- Devon Aire (aka Raffles)
- Penetrator
- Superkid in Space
- Discovery
- Pengon
- Switchblade
- Dizzy - The Ultimate Cartoon Adventure
- Periscope Up
- Sword of Fargoal
- Dizzy Panic!
- Pilgrims
- Tarzan
- Dizzy, Prince of the Yolkfolk
- Pirates in Hyperspace
- Tarzan Goes Ape
- Dizzy: Down the Rapids
- Pitstop
- Tazz
- DJ Puff's Volcanic Capers
- Pitstop II
- Temple of Apshai Trilogy
- Doc the Destroyer
- Plasmatron
- Terra Cognita
- Dracula The Arrival Chapter Two
- Poltergeist
- The Fury
- Dracula The First Night Chapter One
- Potty Pigeon
- The Great Escape
- Dracula The Hunt Chapter Three
- Prince Clumsy
- The Muncher
- Eagles
- Pro Boxing Simulator
- The Official Father Christmas
- Elektra Glide
- Pro Mountain Bike Simulator
- The Survivors
- Eliminator
- Pro Power Boat Simulator
- The Very Big Cave Adventure
- Endzone
- Pro Skateboard Simulator
- The Way of the Exploding Fist
- Everyone's a Wally
- Protium
- Theatre Europe
- Exolon
- Psycastria
- Thing Bounces Back (aka Coil Cop)
- Fallen Angel
- Pub Trivia Simulator
- Thing on a Spring
- Fantasy World Dizzy
- Punch and Judy
- Thunderbolt
- Fast Food (Dizzy)
- Purple Heart
- Thunderhawk
- Fighting Warrior
- Puzzle Panic
- Tiger Mission
- Fire & Forget II
- Tilt
- Firelord
- Titan
- Fist II: The Legend Continues
- Topper the Copper
- Flip & Flop
- Tracksuit Manager
- Flunky aka Mad Flunky
- Trailblazer
- Football Frenzy
- Treasure Island Dizzy
- Footballer of the Year
- Tunnel Vision
- Footballer of the Year 2
- Turbo Girl
- Force 7
- Uchi Mata (aka Judo)
- Frightmare
- UFO
- Fruit Machine Simulator
- Uridium
- Future Knight
- Vagan Attack
- Galactic Games
- Vampire
- Galencia
- Vampire's Empire
- Game Over
- Vera Cruz
- Gateway to Apshai
- Vixen
- Gee Bee Air Rally
- Voidrunner
- Ghost Hunters
- W.A.R
- Giant's Revenge
- Wacky Darts
- Globetrotter
- Wanted Monty Mole
- Golf Master
- West Bank
- Grabber
- Who Dares Wins II
- Grand Prix Simulator
- Wiz-Biz
- Grand Prix Simulator 2
- Wizball
- Grandmaster aka Grand Master Chess
- World Championship Boxing Manager
- Grebit
- Xenon
- Grell and Falla
- Yeti
- Gribbly's Day Out
- Zig Zag
- Grid Iron 2
- Zodia
- Grid Pix
- Zoomerang
- Gridrunner
- Zynaps
- Guardian Angel
- Zyrons Escape
- Gunboat
- Gunfighter
- H.A.T.E.
- Hades Nebula
- Head over Heels
- Heartland
- Hellfire Attack
- Hellgate
- Henry's House
- Hercules: Slayer of the Damned!
- Herobotix
- High Steel
- Highway Encounter
- Hobgoblin
- Hostages
- Hover Bovver
- Humm-dinger
- Hunchback
- Hunter's Moon
- Hypaball
- Hysteria
ZX Spectrum - 351 games
- 1999
- I-Alien
- Quazatron
- A Prelude To Chaos
- Ice Slider Z
- Ranarama
- Abu Simbel Profanation
- Implosion
- Real Stunt Experts
- Ace 2088
- Impossaball
- Reckless Rufus
- Advanced Pinball Simulator
- Impossamole
- Renegade III: The Final Chapter
- Adventure A: Planet of Death
- Impossible Mission II
- Revenge of the C5
- Adventure B: Inca Curse
- Indoor Soccer
- Revolver
- Adventure C: Ship of Doom
- Interalia: Cerius II
- Rik the Roadie
- Aftermath
- Invasion Force
- River Rescue
- Alchemist
- Jack and the Beanstalk
- Robin Of The Wood
- Alpine Games
- Jack the Nipper
- Robot Rumpus
- Anarchy
- Jack The Ripper
- Rogue
- Angels
- Jock and the Time Rings
- Room Ten
- Aquasquad
- Jumping Jack
- Rugby Boss
- Arc of Yesod
- Kamikaze
- Saboteur
- Arcadia
- Kentucky Racing
- Samurai
- Artura
- Knuckle Busters
- Sanxion
- Auf Wiedersehen Monty
- Kosmos
- Sarlmoor
- Avenger: Way of the Tiger II
- Krakout
- SAS Combat Simulator
- Back to Skool
- Kwik Snax
- Sceptre of Bagdad
- Ball Breaker
- Lancer Lords
- Schizoids
- Ball Breaker 2
- Laser Zone
- Sea Battles
- Barbarian / Death Sword
- League Challenge
- Seahawk
- Barbarian 2 / Axe of Rage
- Leviathan
- Shoot Out
- Bargain Basement
- Life-Term
- Sidewalk
- Battle Valley
- Little Puff In Dragonland
- Sidewize
- BC Bill
- Luna Attac
- Sir Lancelot
- Big Ben Strikes Again
- Magicland Dizzy
- Skatin' USA
- Bigfoot
- Manic Miner
- Skool Daze
- Bismark
- Marauder
- Sky High Stuntman
- Black Magic
- Master Mariner
- Slightly Magic
- BMX Freestyle Simulator
- Maze Mania
- Slug
- BMX Ninja
- Mega Apocalypse
- Snoball in Hell
- Bmx Simulator
- Meganova
- Snodgits
- Bobsleigh
- Metabolis
- Soccer Boss AKA The Boss
- Bomber
- Metagalactic Llamas
- Sophistry
- Boulder Dash
- Metalyx
- Space Warrior
- Boulder Dash II: Rockford's Revenge
- Miami Chase
- Spellbound Dizzy (Dizzy 5)
- Boulder Dash III
- Microball
- Spike In Transylvania
- Bounder
- MiG-29: Soviet Fighter
- Spindizzy
- Bubble Dizzy
- Molar Maul
- Splat!
- Bunny
- Molemania
- Spooky Castle
- Butch Hard Guy
- Monte Carlo Casino
- Stage Coach
- Butcher Hill
- Monty on the Run
- Star Paws
- Cannibals From Outer Space
- Moontorc
- Star Wreck
- Capitan Sevilla
- Morris Meets The Bikers
- Steg the Slug
- Captain Dynamo
- Mr Weems and the She Vampires (aka She Vampires (The Astonishing Adventures of Mr Weems and ...))
- Stormlord
- Cauldron
- Mrs Mopp
- Strike Force Cobra
- Cauldron II: The Pumpkin Strikes Back
- Mugsy
- Super Brat
- Cavemania
- Mugsy's Revenge
- Super Cycle
- Caverns of Kontonia
- Murder Off Miami
- Super Dragon Slayer
- Cerius
- Murray Mouse Super Cop
- Super Hero
- Chambers Of Death
- My Name Is Uncle Groucho, You Win A Fat Cigar
- Super Robin Hood
- Championship Baseball
- Mystical
- Super Scramble Simulator
- Chip's Challenge
- N.E.I.L. Android
- Super Seymour Saves The Planet
- Chopper Mission
- Nebulus
- Super Stuntman
- CJ In The USA
- Necks Please
- Super Tank Simulator
- CJ's Elephant Antics
- Netherworld
- Superkid
- Colditz Story
- Night Gunner
- Superkid in Space
- Combat Zone
- Ninja Massacre
- Swettibitz In Space
- Confuzion
- Nodes of Yesod
- Switchblade
- Contact Sam Cruise
- Nth Zone
- Swords and Sorcery
- Convoy Raider
- Nuclear Countdown
- Tank Command
- Cosmic Cruiser
- Ocean Racer
- Target: Renegade
- Crack-Up
- Oceano
- Tarzan
- Crazy Castles
- Oink!
- Tarzan Goes Ape
- Crazy Er-bert
- Olli and Lissa 3
- Technician Ted
- Creepy Dungeons
- Olympimania
- Ten Pin Challenge
- CrossFire
- Omega Run
- Terra Cognita
- Crystal Kingdom Dizzy (Dizzy 7) (ST/Amiga/C64/Spectrum/Amstrad)
- Operation Hormuz
- Terror-Daktil 4D
- Cybernoid II: The Revenge
- Outcast
- The Egg
- Cybernoid: The Fighting Machine
- Overkill
- The Fury
- Dark Fusion
- Paradise In Microdot
- The Great Escape
- Dartz
- Paws
- The Last Commando (aka Commando Tracer)
- Dead or Alive
- Pedro
- The Last Vampire
- Death Before Dishonour
- Pegasus Bridge
- The Muncher
- Deflektor
- Penetrator
- The Official Father Christmas
- Delta Patrol (aka Delta Charge)
- Periscope Up
- The Plot
- Diamond
- Pheenix
- The Survivors
- Discs of Death
- Pi In The Sky
- The Thinker
- Dizzy - The Ultimate Cartoon Adventure
- Pi There!
- The Way of the Exploding Fist
- Dizzy Panic!
- Pi-Balled
- Theatre Europe
- Dizzy, Prince of the Yolkfolk
- Pi-Eyed
- Thing Bounces Back (aka Coil Cop)
- Dizzy: Down the Rapids
- Pimevel Man
- Titan
- DJ Puff's Volcanic Eruption
- Pioneer
- Toilet Truble
- Doc the Destroyer
- Plasma Ball
- Tower of Evil
- Doctor What!
- Prince Clumsy
- Trailblazer
- Doombase
- Pro Golf
- Traxx
- Downtown
- Pro Golf II Part 1
- Treasure Island Dizzy
- Drunk Policeman
- Pro Golf II Part 2
- Turbo Girl
- Eights
- Pro Mountain Bike Simulator
- Uchi Mata (aka Judo)
- Electra 9000
- Pro Power Boat Simulator
- Uridium
- Eliminator
- Pro Skateboard Simulator
- Vagan Attack
- Eliminator
- Project Future
- Vampire
- Endzone
- Pulsator
- Vampire's Empire
- Everyone's a Wally
- Punch and Judy
- Vixen
- Exolon
- Voidrunner
- Fallen Angel
- W.A.R
- Fantasy World Dizzy
- Wacky Darts
- Fast Food (Dizzy)
- Wanted Monty Mole
- Federation
- West Bank
- Fighting Warrior
- Wheelie
- Fire & Forget
- Where Time Stood Still
- Firelord
- Who Dares Wins II
- Firestorm
- Winter Games
- Fist II: The Legend Continues
- Wiz-Biz
- Flunky aka Mad Flunky
- Wizard Willy (aka Spellfire the Sorcerer)
- Footballer of the Year
- Wizball
- Footballer of the Year 2
- Xenon
- Frightmare
- Yeti
- Fruit Machine Simulator
- Zynaps
- Future Knight
- Galactic Games
- Game Over
- Gateway to Hell
- Ghost Hunters
- Ghostly Grange
- Giant's Revenge
- Go To Jail
- Grand Prix Simulator
- Grebit
- Grell and Falla
- Grid Iron 2
- Grid Trap
- Gridrunner
- Grumpy Gumphrey Supersleuth
- Gunboat
- Gunfighter
- Gunrunner
- H.A.T.E.
- Hades Nebula
- Heartbroken
- Heartland
- Henry's Hoard
- Hercules: Slayer of the Damned!
- Highway Encounter
- Hijack
- Hobgoblin
- Horace and the Spiders
- Horace Goes Skiing
- Hungry Horace
- Hypa Raid
- Hypaball
- Hysteria
Arcade (coin-op, etc) - 293 games
- 2020 Super Baseball
- Image Fight
- R-Type
- Acrobatic Dog-Fight
- Joe & Mac Returns
- R-Type II
- Act Fancer: Cybernetick Hyper Weapon
- Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja
- Raimais
- Alpha Mission 2
- Joust
- Rally X
- Alpine Ski
- Joust II
- Rampage
- Arch Rivals
- Joyful Road (Munch Mobile in the U.S.)
- Rampart
- Art of Fighting (Ryuuko no Ken)
- Jumping Cross
- Rastan
- Art of Fighting 2
- Karate Champ: Player vs. Player
- Renegade
- ASO: Armored Scrum Object (Alpha Mission)
- King of the Monsters
- Robotron: 2084
- Asteroids
- Lasso
- Rod Land
- Asteroids Deluxe
- Last Mission
- Rolling Thunder
- Athena
- Last Resort
- Rompers
- Avalanche
- Legend of Makai
- Root Beer Tapper
- B-Wings
- Liberation
- Runaway
- Bad Dudes vs. DragonNinja
- Liberator
- Rygar
- Baraduke
- Liquid Kids
- Saint Dragon
- Baseball Stars 2
- Lock 'n' Chase
- Samurai Aces / Sengoku Ace
- Battle Chopper (Mr Heli)
- Lode Runner
- Samurai Shodown
- Battle Lane Vol. 5
- Lunar Lander
- SAR: Search and Rescue
- Battle Shark
- Lunar Rescue
- Satan's Hollow
- Battlezone
- Mad Alien
- Scrambled Egg (aka Eggs)
- Beast Busters
- Magician Lord
- Sengoku
- Bermuda Triangle
- Major Havoc
- Shackled
- Black Widow
- Mania Challenge
- Shadow Force
- Block Out
- Mappy
- Shoot Out
- Bloody Wolf
- Marble Madness
- Side Pocket
- Blue's Journey
- Marvin's Maze
- Sinistar
- Bogey Manor
- Mat Mania (Japanese: Exciting Hour)
- Sky Adventure
- Bomb Jack
- Mechanized Attack
- Sky Kid
- Boogie Wings
- Metal Clash
- Sky Raider
- Bosconian
- Metal Slug
- Sky Soldiers
- Boulder Dash Part 1
- Metal Slug 2
- Sly Spy: Secret Agent
- Boulder Dash Part 2
- Metal Slug X
- Smash TV
- Breakout
- Metro Cross
- Sol Divide
- BreakThru
- Midnight Resistance
- Solomon's Key
- Bubble Bobble
- Millipede
- Space Gun
- Bubbles
- Minky Monkey
- Space Invaders
- Bump 'n' Jump
- Missile Command
- Space Invaders Pt 2
- BurgerTime
- Monte Carlo
- Spelunker
- Burning Fight
- Mortal Kombat
- Spelunker II
- Butasan
- Moto Race USA (aka Traverse USA)
- Spinmaster
- Cadash
- Motos
- Splatter House
- Cameltry
- Muchi Muchi Pork
- Spyhunter
- Canyon Bomber
- Mutation Nation
- SRD: Super Real Darwin
- Centipede
- Mysterious Stones
- Star Force
- Chack 'n Pop
- Nam-1975
- Star Wars
- Chain Reaction/Magical Drop
- Naughty Boy
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Championship Sprint
- New Rally X
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- China Gate (Japanese: Sai Yu Gou Ma Roku)
- Night Driver
- Stargate (Defender II)
- Chopper I
- Ninja Gaiden
- Street Smart
- City Connection (Game)
- Nitro Ball
- Strikers 1945
- Cloak and Dagger
- Operation Thunderbolt
- Strikers 1945 2
- Cloud 9
- Operation Wolf
- Strikers 1999
- Colony 7
- Ozma Wars
- Subs (the game)
- Continental Circus
- P-47: The Phantom Fighter (P47 Thunderbolt in Home versions)
- Super Breakout: Cavity
- Cops 'n' Robbers
- P.O.W.: Prisoners of War
- Super Breakout: Double
- Cosmic Cop (aka Armed Police Unit Gallop)
- Pac and Pal
- Super Breakout: Progressive
- Crazy Balloon
- Pac-Man
- Super Burger Time
- Crossed Swords
- Pac-Mania
- Super Dodge Ball
- Crude Buster (Two Crude Dudes)
- Paddle Mania
- Super Pac-Man
- Crystal Castles
- Peter Pepper's Ice Cream Factory
- Super Sprint
- Cybattler
- Phozon
- Super Xevious
- Cyberball 2072
- Pink Sweets: Ibara Sorekara
- Syvalion
- Dangun-Feveron/ Fever SOS
- Pirate Pete
- Tempest
- Dark Seal
- Pit Fighter
- Tengai / Sengoku Blade: Sengoku Ace Vol 2
- Darwin 4078
- Plus Alpha
- The Astyanax (Originally The Lord of King)
- Death Brade
- Prehistoric Isle in 1930
- The Combatribes
- Defender
- Psychic 5
- The Electric Yo-Yo
- Desert Assault
- Psycho Soldier
- The Fairyland Story
- Desert War
- Psycho-Nics Oscar
- The Magical Drop III
- Dig Dug
- Puzzle Uo Poko
- The New Zealand Story
- Dig Dug 2
- The Next Space
- Dommy
- The Super Spy
- Don Doko Don
- The Tower of Druaga
- Double Dragon
- Thunder Fox
- Double Dragon 2: The Revenge
- Time Soldiers (aka Battle Field)
- Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone
- TNK III
- Dragon Blaze
- Total Carnage
- Dragon Breed
- Touch Down Fever
- Dragon Spirit
- Touch Down Fever 2
- Dunk Dream
- Toy Pop
- Dunk Dream 95
- Trio The Punch
- E.D.F: Earth Defense Force (EDF)
- Tropical Angel
- Elevator Action
- Tumblepop
- Elevator Action Returns
- U.S. Championship V'Ball
- Espgaluda
- Valtric
- Exerion
- Vanguard
- Fantasy
- Vanguard II
- Fast Freddie
- Victory Road (Dogosoken in Japan; sequel to Ikari Warriors)
- Fatal Fury 2
- Volfied
- Fatal Fury Special
- Western Express
- Fatal Fury: King of Fighters
- Wizard Fire
- Fighter's History
- Xain'd Sleena (American title: Solar Warrior; European title: Soldier of Light)
- Fighter's History Dynamite
- Xenophobe
- Fighting Soccer
- Xevious
- Flip & Flop
- Xybots
- Food Fight
- Yellow Cab
- Football Champ
- Formation Z (also known as Aeroboto)
- Galaga
- Galaga 88
- Gang Wars
- Gaplus
- Gauntlet
- Gauntlet II
- Gekirindan
- Ghost Pilots
- Gondomania
- Gravitar
- Grid Seeker: Project Storm Hammer
- Grobda
- Growl
- Guerrilla War
- Gun Force
- Gun Force II (Geo Storm)
- Gunbird
- Gunbird 2
- HAL 21
- Heavy Barrel
- 720
- Ikari Warriors
- Qwak!
- 10-Yard Fight
- Ikari III: The Rescue
- Quantum
Amiga - 201 games
- 3D Galax
- Impossamole
- Reshoot R
- Alien Breed
- Impossible Mission II
- Revelation!
- Alien Breed 2: The Horror Continues
- Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis
- Revenge of the Mutant Camels
- Alien Breed 3D
- Indigo
- SAS Combat Simulator
- Alien Breed Special Edition
- Insects in Space
- Sensible Soccer
- Alien Breed: Tower Assault
- Jumping Jackson
- Sensible World of Soccer
- Arabian Nights
- K240
- Shadow Fighter
- Armalyte: The Final Run
- Kamikaze
- Simon the Sorcerer
- Artura
- Kick Off
- Simon the Sorcerer AGA
- Astaroth: The Angel of Death
- Kick Off 2
- Skidz
- Axel's Magic Hammer
- Kick Off 3
- Sky High Stuntman
- Backlash
- Killing Machine
- Slam Tilt: Ace of Space
- Barbarian / Death Sword
- Kingpin
- Slam Tilt: Mean Machines
- Battle Chess
- Kwik Snax
- Slam Tilt: Night of the Demon
- Battle Chess II: Chinese Chess
- Legends
- Slam Tilt: The Pirate
- Battle Valley
- Leviathan
- Slayer
- Bmx Simulator
- Little Puff In Dragonland
- Sleepwalker
- Body Blows
- Llamatron 2112
- Slightly Magic
- Body Blows Galactic
- Loom
- Speedball
- Borobodur
- Mad Professor Mariati
- Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe
- Botics
- Magic Pockets
- Speris Legacy
- Brutal Football (Brutal Sports Football)
- Magicland Dizzy
- Steel
- Bubble Dizzy
- Maniac Mansion - Amiga
- Steg the Slug
- Bubble Ghost (Bubble +)
- Marvin's Marvellous Adventure
- Steigar
- Burning Rubber
- Mega Lo Mania
- Stormlord
- Butcher Hill
- Miami Chase
- Summer Camp
- Cadaver
- MiG-29: Soviet Fighter
- Super Cars
- Cadaver: The Payoff
- Mind-Roll
- Super Cars ll
- California Games
- Minskie's Furballs
- Super Cauldron
- California Games II
- Monkey Island 2: Le Chuck's Revenge
- Super Methane Bros
- Cannon Fodder
- Motor Massacre / Road Raider
- Super Seymour Saves The Planet
- Cannon Soccer (Christmas Cannon Fodder)
- Nebulus
- Suspicious Cargo
- Captain Dynamo
- Nebulus 2: Pogo a gogo
- Switchblade
- Castles
- Netherworld
- Switchblade 2
- Castles II: Siege & Conquest
- Nightdawn
- Sword of Sodan
- Chip's Challenge
- Off Shore Warrior
- The Chaos Engine
- CJ In The USA
- Onslaught
- The Games: Summer Edition
- CJ's Elephant Antics
- Paradroid 90
- The Humans
- Combo Racer
- Pegasus
- The Immortal
- Creatures
- Persian Gulf Inferno
- The Plague
- Crystal Kingdom Dizzy (Dizzy 7)
- Pinball Dreams: Beatbox
- The Secret of Monkey Island
- Custodian
- Pinball Dreams: Ignition
- Titus the Fox: To Marrakech and Back
- Cybernoid II: The Revenge
- Pinball Dreams: Nightmare
- Treasure Island Dizzy
- Cybernoid: The Fighting Machine
- Pinball Dreams: Steel Wheel
- Turbo Tomato
- Dark Fusion
- Pinball Fantasies: Billion Dollar Gameshow
- Vampire's Empire
- Death Mask
- Pinball Fantasies: Partyland
- Venom Wing
- Deflektor
- Pinball Fantasies: Speed Devils
- Venus the Flytrap
- Deliverance: Stormlord II
- Pinball Fantasies: Stones and Bones
- Videokid
- Dinosaur Detective Agency
- Pinball Mania: Jackpot
- Vixen
- Disposable Hero
- Pinball Mania: Jailbreak
- Wacky Darts
- Dizzy Panic!
- Pinball Mania: Kick Off
- Weird Dreams
- Dizzy, Prince of the Yolkfolk
- Pinball Mania: Tarantula
- Winter Games
- Dodgy Rocks
- Plan 9 From Outer Space
- Wizard Willy (aka Spellfire the Sorcerer)
- Elf
- Prehistorik
- Wizball
- Eliminator
- Premier Manager
- Wizkid
- Erik
- Prison
- Worms
- Exolon
- Pro Boxing Simulator
- Xenon
- Face-Off
- Pro Power Boat Simulator
- Xenon 2
- Fantasy World Dizzy
- Project X
- Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders
- Fast Food (Dizzy)
- Pub Trivia Simulator
- Zone Warrior
- Fire & Forget
- Zool 2
- Fire & Forget II
- Zool: Ninja of the ''Nth'' Dimension
- Footballer of the Year 2
- Zyconix
- Full Contact
- Zynaps
- Galactic Warrior Rats
- Globulus
- Gods
- Golden Wing
- Guardian Angel
- H.A.T.E.
- Harlequin
- Hawkeye
- Head over Heels
- Hell Bent
- Hellfire Attack
- High Steel
- Hole in One Miniature Golf
SEGA Genesis - 57 games
- Arcus Odyssey
- Magic Girl/ Spell Damsel
- Radical Rex
- Balloon Boy
- Mallet Legend's Whac-A-Critter
- Sensible Soccer
- Beast Wrestler
- Mega Lo Mania
- Sol-Deace
- Brave Battle Saga
- Metal Dragon
- Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe
- California Games
- Premier Manager
- Squirrel King
- Cannon Fodder
- Premier Manager 97
- Stormlord
- Canon: Legend of the New Gods
- Summer Challenge
- Clay Fighter
- Super Kick Off
- Dino Land
- Sword of Sodan
- Earth Defense
- Tanglewood
- Earthworm Jim
- The Chaos Engine
- Earthworm Jim 2
- The Curse of Illmoore Bay
- El Viento
- The Gadget Twins
- Exile
- The Humans
- Final Zone
- The Immortal
- Funny World
- Thunderbolt 2
- Gaiares
- Tinhead
- Generals of the Yang Family
- Todd's Adventures in Slime World
- Gods
- Top Racer 2
- Granada
- Traysia
- Handy Harvy
- Valis
- Valis 3
- Water Margin - The Tale of Cloud and Winds
- Winter Challenge
- World Trophy Soccer
- Worms
- Xenon 2
- Zero Tolerance
- Zombies Ate My Neighbors
- Zool: Ninja of the ''Nth'' Dimension
Super Nintendo - 42 games
- Air Cavalry
- Indiana Jones' Greatest Adventures
- Radical Rex
- Arcus Odyssey (Arcus Spirits)
- Jaleco Rally Big Run
- Squirrel King
- Blow 'em Out
- Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
- Super Noah's Ark 3D
- Brawl Brothers (Rushing Beat Ran in Japan)
- Mega Lo Mania
- Super Star Wars
- California Games II
- Mountain Bike Rally
- Super Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Cannon Fodder
- Operation Logic Bomb
- Super Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Carrier Aces
- Pinball Dreams: Beatbox
- The Humans
- Chip's Challenge
- Pinball Dreams: Ignition
- The Peace Keepers (Rushing Beat Shura in Japan)
- Clay Fighter
- Pinball Dreams: Nightmare
- Tinhead
- Congo's Caper
- Pinball Dreams: Steel Wheel
- Top Gear 3000
- Earthworm Jim
- Push-Over
- Top Racer
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Top Racer 2
- Full Throttle All American Racing
- Tuff E Nuff (Dead Dance in Japan)
- Ghoul Patrol
- Utopia: The Creation of a Nation
- Gods
- Worms
- Zombies Ate My Neighbors
Amstrad - 35 games
- Capitan Sevilla
- Netherworld
- Stormlord
- Cauldron
- Ninja Massacre
- Super Stuntman
- Cavemania
- Obsidian
- Super Tank Simulator
- Chaos Rising
- Oceano
- Switchblade
- Chaos Rising Part 2
- Periscope Up
- Technician Ted
- Cybernoid II: The Revenge
- Prehistorik 2
- The Official Father Christmas
- Dizzy - The Ultimate Cartoon Adventure
- Who Dares Wins II
- Exolon
- Xyphoe's Nightmare
- Grell and Falla
- Zynaps
- Gunfighter
- Heartland
- Bug's Quest for Tapes
- Jewel Warehouse
- Splat!
- Ball Breaker
- Impossible Mission II
- Spindizzy
- A Prelude To Chaos
- Ice Slider
- Rex
Nintendo Entertainment System - 33 games
- 8 Eyes
- Kick Off
- Spelunker
- Bee 52
- Klash Ball (Speedball)
- Star Wars
- Boulder Dash
- Maniac Mansion - NES
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- California Games
- MiG-29: Soviet Fighter
- Stargate (Defender II)
- Dash Galaxy in the Alien Asylum
- Noah's Ark
- Street Hassle (Bad Street Brawler)
- Dizzy: Prince of the Yolkfolk
- Perfect Pair
- Swords and Serpents
- Dragon Wars
- Pinball Quest
- Tapeworm Disco Puzzle
- Eliminator Boat Duel
- The Adventures of Rad Gravity
- Exploding Fist
- The Immortal
- Eyra, the Crow Maiden
- Totally Rad (Magic John in Japan)
- Flea!
- Whomp 'Em
- Formation Z (also known as Aeroboto)
- Witch N' Wiz
- Get'em Gary
- Hostages (Rescue: The Embassy Mission)
Atari 8-bit - 28 games
- Airstrike
- Lost Tomb
- River Rescue
- Airstrike 2
- Kissin Kousins
- Star Raiders 2
- Attack of the Mutant Camels/Advance of the Megacamel
- The Adventures of Robin Hood
- Battlezone
- Venus Voyager 2
- Batty Builders
- Bombastic! aka Bomb Blast It
- Boulder Dash
- Bristles
- Caverns of Mars
- Centipede
- Chop Suey
- Citadel Warrior
- Dan Strikes Back
- Danger Ranger
- Desmond's Dungeon
- Diamonds
- Encounter!
- Fire Chief
- Firefleet
- Flip & Flop
- Hijack!
- Hyperblast
Atari 2600 - 28 games
- 3D Tic-Tac-Toe
- Missile Command
- Quadrun
- Adventure
- MotoRodeo
- Realsports Basketball
- Air-Sea Battle
- Outlaw
- Realsports Football
- Aquaventure
- Realsports Soccer
- Asteroids
- Realsports Tennis
- Boxing
- Realsports Volleyball
- Circus Atari
- Save Mary
- Combat
- Solaris
- Crystal Castles
- Space War
- Dark Chambers
- Stargate (Defender II)
- Dodge 'Em
- Yars' Revenge
- Flag Capture
- Haunted House
- Human Cannonball
MSX - 28 games
- Boulder Dash
- Life On Mars
- Rune Monster
- Game Over Part 1
- Metal Dragon
- Sector 88
- Game Over Part 2
- Super Lode
- Head over Heels
- Trailblazer
- Highway Fighter
- Uchi Mata (aka Judo)
- Xenon
Atari 7800 - 11 games
- Alien Brigade
- MotorPsycho
- Scrapyard Dog
- Asteroids
- Ninja Golf
- Basketbrawl
- Planet Smashers 7800
- Centipede
- Desert Falcon
- Fatal Run
- Food Fight
DOS - 5 games
- Afterlife
- Sam & Max Hit the Road
- Day of the Tentacle
- The Dig
- Full Throttle
Game Boy - 5 games
- Banishing Racer
- Jeep Jamboree: Off Road Adventure
- Super Hunchback
- Fortified Zone
- Worm Blaster
Atari Lynx - 5 games
- Basketbrawl
- Super Asteroids and Missile Command
- California Games
- Dirty Larry Renegade Cop
- Kung Food
PS1 - 2 games
- 40 Winks
- Loaded
MSX 2 - 1 games
- Dim X
Atari 5200 - 1 game
- Frisky Tom