In a timely move, Xbox will allow a competing cloud streaming service on its platform

Antstream is coming to Xbox, with the streaming subscription service bringing over 1400 classic arcade and floppy-era computer games to the platform.

In a timely move, Microsoft has teamed up with a third-party cloud gaming subscription service provider to bring classic games to Xbox. The service is called Antstream, and it offers over a total of 1,470 games across a variety of retro platforms, the bulk of which are from the old-school floppy disc and cassette era of the early 80s. Antstream offers an interesting time capsule for Xbox gamers to explore.

Antstream is coming to Xbox on July 20, and will cost $29.99 per year, or gamers can subscribe for lifetime access for $79.99. The games will be streamed directly to Xbox consoles.

Check below for a full list of games offered on Antstream.

Antstream Arcade is the largest Retro Gaming platform with the biggest catalog of classic games that can be streamed straight to you. The Arcade is constantly being updated with new games, challenges, features, and game modes. This purchase gives you a full year's access and can be extended with 1-year subscription.

Commodore 64 - 358 games

Aftermath I-Alien Rad Warrior Alleykat Implosion Ranarama Anarchy Impossible Mission Rattler Ancipital Impossible Mission II Real Stunt Experts Aqua Racer Insects in Space Rebounder Arc of Yesod Iridis Alpha Reckless Rufus Arcadia Jack and the Beanstalk Renegade III: The Final Chapter Armalyte Jack the Nipper Return of the Mutant Camels Armalyte: Competition Edition Jack The Ripper Revenge of the Mutant Camels Artura Jet Boot Jack Rik the Roadie Astro Chase Jumpman River Rescue Attack of the Mutant Camels Jumpman Jnr Robin Of The Wood Auf Wiedersehen Monty Kamikaze Rogue Avenger: Way of the Tiger II Kentucky Racing Rollin Barbarian / Death Sword Kick Off Rugby Boss Batalyx Killing Machine Run for Gold Battle Island Krakout Runn 'n' Gunn Battle Valley Kwik Snax Saboteur BC Bill Laser Zone Saracen Bee 52 Law of the West SAS Combat Simulator Bigfoot Lazer Force Scare Bear Black Magic League Challenge Scary Monsters BMX Freestyle Simulator Lee (originally named Bruce Lee) Scorpion BMX Ninja Legend of the Knucker-Hole Scorpius Bmx Simulator Lethal Sheep in Space Bobsleigh Life-Term Shoot Out Bombo Lifeforce Sidewalk Boulder Dash Little Puff In Dragonland Sidewize Boulder Dash II: Rockford's Revenge Magic Rufus Silicon Warrior Boulder Dash III Magicland Dizzy Skatin' USA Bounder Mama Llama Sky High Stuntman Break Dance Mandroid Slayer Bristles Marauder Slicks Bubble Ghost Maze Mania Slightly Magic Bugsy Mean Machine Slug Bulldog Mediator Snare Captain Dynamo Mega Apocalypse Snoball in Hell Castle of Terror Meganova Snodgits Cauldron Metabolis Snooker Cauldron II: The Pumpkin Strikes Back Metagalactic Llamas Soccer Boss AKA The Boss Cavemania Metranaut Soccer Challenge Championship Wrestling Microball Space Doubt Chip's Challenge MiG-29: Soviet Fighter Speedball CJ In The USA Millie & Molly Spellbound Dizzy (Dizzy 5) CJ's Elephant Antics Mission A.D. Spellfire the Sorcerer (aka Wizard Willy) Combat Zone Monkey Magic Splat! Confuzion Monster Munch Spooky Castle Convoy Raider Monty on the Run Star Paws Cops 'n' Robbers Moontorc Steel Cosmic Causeway Movie Monster Game, The Steg the Slug Cosmonut Mr Dig Steigar Crack-Up Mr Weems and the She Vampires (aka She Vampires (The Astonishing Adventures of Mr Weems and ...)) Stormlord Crazy Er-bert Mugsy's Revenge Stranded Crazy Painter Murder Off Miami Street Hassle (Bad Street Brawler) Creatures Murray Mouse Super Cop Street Sports Baseball CrossFire NATO Assault Course Street Sports Soccer Crush, Crumble and Chomp! Nebulus Strike Force Cobra Crystal Kingdom Dizzy (Dizzy 7) Neptune's Daughters Suicide Express Cyberdyne Warrior Netherworld Sunburst Cybernoid II: The Revenge Ninja Hamster Super Cup Football Cybernoid: The Fighting Machine Ninja Massacre Super Cycle Cyborg Nodes of Yesod Super Dragon Slayer Danger Ranger Octapolis Super G-Man Dark Fusion Oink! Super Hero Dark Tower Olli and Lissa 3 Super Robin Hood Dead or Alive Omega Run Super Scramble Simulator Death or Glory On The Tiles Super Seymour Saves The Planet Death Race 64 Operation Fireball Super Stuntman Deflektor Orion Super Tank Simulator Deliverance: Stormlord II Paradroid Superkid Devon Aire (aka Raffles) Penetrator Superkid in Space Discovery Pengon Switchblade Dizzy - The Ultimate Cartoon Adventure Periscope Up Sword of Fargoal Dizzy Panic! Pilgrims Tarzan Dizzy, Prince of the Yolkfolk Pirates in Hyperspace Tarzan Goes Ape Dizzy: Down the Rapids Pitstop Tazz DJ Puff's Volcanic Capers Pitstop II Temple of Apshai Trilogy Doc the Destroyer Plasmatron Terra Cognita Dracula The Arrival Chapter Two Poltergeist The Fury Dracula The First Night Chapter One Potty Pigeon The Great Escape Dracula The Hunt Chapter Three Prince Clumsy The Muncher Eagles Pro Boxing Simulator The Official Father Christmas Elektra Glide Pro Mountain Bike Simulator The Survivors Eliminator Pro Power Boat Simulator The Very Big Cave Adventure Endzone Pro Skateboard Simulator The Way of the Exploding Fist Everyone's a Wally Protium Theatre Europe Exolon Psycastria Thing Bounces Back (aka Coil Cop) Fallen Angel Pub Trivia Simulator Thing on a Spring Fantasy World Dizzy Punch and Judy Thunderbolt Fast Food (Dizzy) Purple Heart Thunderhawk Fighting Warrior Puzzle Panic Tiger Mission Fire & Forget II Tilt Firelord Titan Fist II: The Legend Continues Topper the Copper Flip & Flop Tracksuit Manager Flunky aka Mad Flunky Trailblazer Football Frenzy Treasure Island Dizzy Footballer of the Year Tunnel Vision Footballer of the Year 2 Turbo Girl Force 7 Uchi Mata (aka Judo) Frightmare UFO Fruit Machine Simulator Uridium Future Knight Vagan Attack Galactic Games Vampire Galencia Vampire's Empire Game Over Vera Cruz Gateway to Apshai Vixen Gee Bee Air Rally Voidrunner Ghost Hunters W.A.R Giant's Revenge Wacky Darts Globetrotter Wanted Monty Mole Golf Master West Bank Grabber Who Dares Wins II Grand Prix Simulator Wiz-Biz Grand Prix Simulator 2 Wizball Grandmaster aka Grand Master Chess World Championship Boxing Manager Grebit Xenon Grell and Falla Yeti Gribbly's Day Out Zig Zag Grid Iron 2 Zodia Grid Pix Zoomerang Gridrunner Zynaps Guardian Angel Zyrons Escape Gunboat Gunfighter H.A.T.E. Hades Nebula Head over Heels Heartland Hellfire Attack Hellgate Henry's House Hercules: Slayer of the Damned! Herobotix High Steel Highway Encounter Hobgoblin Hostages Hover Bovver Humm-dinger Hunchback Hunter's Moon Hypaball Hysteria

ZX Spectrum - 351 games

1999 I-Alien Quazatron A Prelude To Chaos Ice Slider Z Ranarama Abu Simbel Profanation Implosion Real Stunt Experts Ace 2088 Impossaball Reckless Rufus Advanced Pinball Simulator Impossamole Renegade III: The Final Chapter Adventure A: Planet of Death Impossible Mission II Revenge of the C5 Adventure B: Inca Curse Indoor Soccer Revolver Adventure C: Ship of Doom Interalia: Cerius II Rik the Roadie Aftermath Invasion Force River Rescue Alchemist Jack and the Beanstalk Robin Of The Wood Alpine Games Jack the Nipper Robot Rumpus Anarchy Jack The Ripper Rogue Angels Jock and the Time Rings Room Ten Aquasquad Jumping Jack Rugby Boss Arc of Yesod Kamikaze Saboteur Arcadia Kentucky Racing Samurai Artura Knuckle Busters Sanxion Auf Wiedersehen Monty Kosmos Sarlmoor Avenger: Way of the Tiger II Krakout SAS Combat Simulator Back to Skool Kwik Snax Sceptre of Bagdad Ball Breaker Lancer Lords Schizoids Ball Breaker 2 Laser Zone Sea Battles Barbarian / Death Sword League Challenge Seahawk Barbarian 2 / Axe of Rage Leviathan Shoot Out Bargain Basement Life-Term Sidewalk Battle Valley Little Puff In Dragonland Sidewize BC Bill Luna Attac Sir Lancelot Big Ben Strikes Again Magicland Dizzy Skatin' USA Bigfoot Manic Miner Skool Daze Bismark Marauder Sky High Stuntman Black Magic Master Mariner Slightly Magic BMX Freestyle Simulator Maze Mania Slug BMX Ninja Mega Apocalypse Snoball in Hell Bmx Simulator Meganova Snodgits Bobsleigh Metabolis Soccer Boss AKA The Boss Bomber Metagalactic Llamas Sophistry Boulder Dash Metalyx Space Warrior Boulder Dash II: Rockford's Revenge Miami Chase Spellbound Dizzy (Dizzy 5) Boulder Dash III Microball Spike In Transylvania Bounder MiG-29: Soviet Fighter Spindizzy Bubble Dizzy Molar Maul Splat! Bunny Molemania Spooky Castle Butch Hard Guy Monte Carlo Casino Stage Coach Butcher Hill Monty on the Run Star Paws Cannibals From Outer Space Moontorc Star Wreck Capitan Sevilla Morris Meets The Bikers Steg the Slug Captain Dynamo Mr Weems and the She Vampires (aka She Vampires (The Astonishing Adventures of Mr Weems and ...)) Stormlord Cauldron Mrs Mopp Strike Force Cobra Cauldron II: The Pumpkin Strikes Back Mugsy Super Brat Cavemania Mugsy's Revenge Super Cycle Caverns of Kontonia Murder Off Miami Super Dragon Slayer Cerius Murray Mouse Super Cop Super Hero Chambers Of Death My Name Is Uncle Groucho, You Win A Fat Cigar Super Robin Hood Championship Baseball Mystical Super Scramble Simulator Chip's Challenge N.E.I.L. Android Super Seymour Saves The Planet Chopper Mission Nebulus Super Stuntman CJ In The USA Necks Please Super Tank Simulator CJ's Elephant Antics Netherworld Superkid Colditz Story Night Gunner Superkid in Space Combat Zone Ninja Massacre Swettibitz In Space Confuzion Nodes of Yesod Switchblade Contact Sam Cruise Nth Zone Swords and Sorcery Convoy Raider Nuclear Countdown Tank Command Cosmic Cruiser Ocean Racer Target: Renegade Crack-Up Oceano Tarzan Crazy Castles Oink! Tarzan Goes Ape Crazy Er-bert Olli and Lissa 3 Technician Ted Creepy Dungeons Olympimania Ten Pin Challenge CrossFire Omega Run Terra Cognita Crystal Kingdom Dizzy (Dizzy 7) (ST/Amiga/C64/Spectrum/Amstrad) Operation Hormuz Terror-Daktil 4D Cybernoid II: The Revenge Outcast The Egg Cybernoid: The Fighting Machine Overkill The Fury Dark Fusion Paradise In Microdot The Great Escape Dartz Paws The Last Commando (aka Commando Tracer) Dead or Alive Pedro The Last Vampire Death Before Dishonour Pegasus Bridge The Muncher Deflektor Penetrator The Official Father Christmas Delta Patrol (aka Delta Charge) Periscope Up The Plot Diamond Pheenix The Survivors Discs of Death Pi In The Sky The Thinker Dizzy - The Ultimate Cartoon Adventure Pi There! The Way of the Exploding Fist Dizzy Panic! Pi-Balled Theatre Europe Dizzy, Prince of the Yolkfolk Pi-Eyed Thing Bounces Back (aka Coil Cop) Dizzy: Down the Rapids Pimevel Man Titan DJ Puff's Volcanic Eruption Pioneer Toilet Truble Doc the Destroyer Plasma Ball Tower of Evil Doctor What! Prince Clumsy Trailblazer Doombase Pro Golf Traxx Downtown Pro Golf II Part 1 Treasure Island Dizzy Drunk Policeman Pro Golf II Part 2 Turbo Girl Eights Pro Mountain Bike Simulator Uchi Mata (aka Judo) Electra 9000 Pro Power Boat Simulator Uridium Eliminator Pro Skateboard Simulator Vagan Attack Eliminator Project Future Vampire Endzone Pulsator Vampire's Empire Everyone's a Wally Punch and Judy Vixen Exolon Voidrunner Fallen Angel W.A.R Fantasy World Dizzy Wacky Darts Fast Food (Dizzy) Wanted Monty Mole Federation West Bank Fighting Warrior Wheelie Fire & Forget Where Time Stood Still Firelord Who Dares Wins II Firestorm Winter Games Fist II: The Legend Continues Wiz-Biz Flunky aka Mad Flunky Wizard Willy (aka Spellfire the Sorcerer) Footballer of the Year Wizball Footballer of the Year 2 Xenon Frightmare Yeti Fruit Machine Simulator Zynaps Future Knight Galactic Games Game Over Gateway to Hell Ghost Hunters Ghostly Grange Giant's Revenge Go To Jail Grand Prix Simulator Grebit Grell and Falla Grid Iron 2 Grid Trap Gridrunner Grumpy Gumphrey Supersleuth Gunboat Gunfighter Gunrunner H.A.T.E. Hades Nebula Heartbroken Heartland Henry's Hoard Hercules: Slayer of the Damned! Highway Encounter Hijack Hobgoblin Horace and the Spiders Horace Goes Skiing Hungry Horace Hypa Raid Hypaball Hysteria

Arcade (coin-op, etc) - 293 games

2020 Super Baseball Image Fight R-Type Acrobatic Dog-Fight Joe & Mac Returns R-Type II Act Fancer: Cybernetick Hyper Weapon Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja Raimais Alpha Mission 2 Joust Rally X Alpine Ski Joust II Rampage Arch Rivals Joyful Road (Munch Mobile in the U.S.) Rampart Art of Fighting (Ryuuko no Ken) Jumping Cross Rastan Art of Fighting 2 Karate Champ: Player vs. Player Renegade ASO: Armored Scrum Object (Alpha Mission) King of the Monsters Robotron: 2084 Asteroids Lasso Rod Land Asteroids Deluxe Last Mission Rolling Thunder Athena Last Resort Rompers Avalanche Legend of Makai Root Beer Tapper B-Wings Liberation Runaway Bad Dudes vs. DragonNinja Liberator Rygar Baraduke Liquid Kids Saint Dragon Baseball Stars 2 Lock 'n' Chase Samurai Aces / Sengoku Ace Battle Chopper (Mr Heli) Lode Runner Samurai Shodown Battle Lane Vol. 5 Lunar Lander SAR: Search and Rescue Battle Shark Lunar Rescue Satan's Hollow Battlezone Mad Alien Scrambled Egg (aka Eggs) Beast Busters Magician Lord Sengoku Bermuda Triangle Major Havoc Shackled Black Widow Mania Challenge Shadow Force Block Out Mappy Shoot Out Bloody Wolf Marble Madness Side Pocket Blue's Journey Marvin's Maze Sinistar Bogey Manor Mat Mania (Japanese: Exciting Hour) Sky Adventure Bomb Jack Mechanized Attack Sky Kid Boogie Wings Metal Clash Sky Raider Bosconian Metal Slug Sky Soldiers Boulder Dash Part 1 Metal Slug 2 Sly Spy: Secret Agent Boulder Dash Part 2 Metal Slug X Smash TV Breakout Metro Cross Sol Divide BreakThru Midnight Resistance Solomon's Key Bubble Bobble Millipede Space Gun Bubbles Minky Monkey Space Invaders Bump 'n' Jump Missile Command Space Invaders Pt 2 BurgerTime Monte Carlo Spelunker Burning Fight Mortal Kombat Spelunker II Butasan Moto Race USA (aka Traverse USA) Spinmaster Cadash Motos Splatter House Cameltry Muchi Muchi Pork Spyhunter Canyon Bomber Mutation Nation SRD: Super Real Darwin Centipede Mysterious Stones Star Force Chack 'n Pop Nam-1975 Star Wars Chain Reaction/Magical Drop Naughty Boy Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Championship Sprint New Rally X Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back China Gate (Japanese: Sai Yu Gou Ma Roku) Night Driver Stargate (Defender II) Chopper I Ninja Gaiden Street Smart City Connection (Game) Nitro Ball Strikers 1945 Cloak and Dagger Operation Thunderbolt Strikers 1945 2 Cloud 9 Operation Wolf Strikers 1999 Colony 7 Ozma Wars Subs (the game) Continental Circus P-47: The Phantom Fighter (P47 Thunderbolt in Home versions) Super Breakout: Cavity Cops 'n' Robbers P.O.W.: Prisoners of War Super Breakout: Double Cosmic Cop (aka Armed Police Unit Gallop) Pac and Pal Super Breakout: Progressive Crazy Balloon Pac-Man Super Burger Time Crossed Swords Pac-Mania Super Dodge Ball Crude Buster (Two Crude Dudes) Paddle Mania Super Pac-Man Crystal Castles Peter Pepper's Ice Cream Factory Super Sprint Cybattler Phozon Super Xevious Cyberball 2072 Pink Sweets: Ibara Sorekara Syvalion Dangun-Feveron/ Fever SOS Pirate Pete Tempest Dark Seal Pit Fighter Tengai / Sengoku Blade: Sengoku Ace Vol 2 Darwin 4078 Plus Alpha The Astyanax (Originally The Lord of King) Death Brade Prehistoric Isle in 1930 The Combatribes Defender Psychic 5 The Electric Yo-Yo Desert Assault Psycho Soldier The Fairyland Story Desert War Psycho-Nics Oscar The Magical Drop III Dig Dug Puzzle Uo Poko The New Zealand Story Dig Dug 2 The Next Space Dommy The Super Spy Don Doko Don The Tower of Druaga Double Dragon Thunder Fox Double Dragon 2: The Revenge Time Soldiers (aka Battle Field) Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone TNK III Dragon Blaze Total Carnage Dragon Breed Touch Down Fever Dragon Spirit Touch Down Fever 2 Dunk Dream Toy Pop Dunk Dream 95 Trio The Punch E.D.F: Earth Defense Force (EDF) Tropical Angel Elevator Action Tumblepop Elevator Action Returns U.S. Championship V'Ball Espgaluda Valtric Exerion Vanguard Fantasy Vanguard II Fast Freddie Victory Road (Dogosoken in Japan; sequel to Ikari Warriors) Fatal Fury 2 Volfied Fatal Fury Special Western Express Fatal Fury: King of Fighters Wizard Fire Fighter's History Xain'd Sleena (American title: Solar Warrior; European title: Soldier of Light) Fighter's History Dynamite Xenophobe Fighting Soccer Xevious Flip & Flop Xybots Food Fight Yellow Cab Football Champ Formation Z (also known as Aeroboto) Galaga Galaga 88 Gang Wars Gaplus Gauntlet Gauntlet II Gekirindan Ghost Pilots Gondomania Gravitar Grid Seeker: Project Storm Hammer Grobda Growl Guerrilla War Gun Force Gun Force II (Geo Storm) Gunbird Gunbird 2 HAL 21 Heavy Barrel 720 Ikari Warriors Qwak! 10-Yard Fight Ikari III: The Rescue Quantum

Amiga - 201 games

3D Galax Impossamole Reshoot R Alien Breed Impossible Mission II Revelation! Alien Breed 2: The Horror Continues Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis Revenge of the Mutant Camels Alien Breed 3D Indigo SAS Combat Simulator Alien Breed Special Edition Insects in Space Sensible Soccer Alien Breed: Tower Assault Jumping Jackson Sensible World of Soccer Arabian Nights K240 Shadow Fighter Armalyte: The Final Run Kamikaze Simon the Sorcerer Artura Kick Off Simon the Sorcerer AGA Astaroth: The Angel of Death Kick Off 2 Skidz Axel's Magic Hammer Kick Off 3 Sky High Stuntman Backlash Killing Machine Slam Tilt: Ace of Space Barbarian / Death Sword Kingpin Slam Tilt: Mean Machines Battle Chess Kwik Snax Slam Tilt: Night of the Demon Battle Chess II: Chinese Chess Legends Slam Tilt: The Pirate Battle Valley Leviathan Slayer Bmx Simulator Little Puff In Dragonland Sleepwalker Body Blows Llamatron 2112 Slightly Magic Body Blows Galactic Loom Speedball Borobodur Mad Professor Mariati Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe Botics Magic Pockets Speris Legacy Brutal Football (Brutal Sports Football) Magicland Dizzy Steel Bubble Dizzy Maniac Mansion - Amiga Steg the Slug Bubble Ghost (Bubble +) Marvin's Marvellous Adventure Steigar Burning Rubber Mega Lo Mania Stormlord Butcher Hill Miami Chase Summer Camp Cadaver MiG-29: Soviet Fighter Super Cars Cadaver: The Payoff Mind-Roll Super Cars ll California Games Minskie's Furballs Super Cauldron California Games II Monkey Island 2: Le Chuck's Revenge Super Methane Bros Cannon Fodder Motor Massacre / Road Raider Super Seymour Saves The Planet Cannon Soccer (Christmas Cannon Fodder) Nebulus Suspicious Cargo Captain Dynamo Nebulus 2: Pogo a gogo Switchblade Castles Netherworld Switchblade 2 Castles II: Siege & Conquest Nightdawn Sword of Sodan Chip's Challenge Off Shore Warrior The Chaos Engine CJ In The USA Onslaught The Games: Summer Edition CJ's Elephant Antics Paradroid 90 The Humans Combo Racer Pegasus The Immortal Creatures Persian Gulf Inferno The Plague Crystal Kingdom Dizzy (Dizzy 7) Pinball Dreams: Beatbox The Secret of Monkey Island Custodian Pinball Dreams: Ignition Titus the Fox: To Marrakech and Back Cybernoid II: The Revenge Pinball Dreams: Nightmare Treasure Island Dizzy Cybernoid: The Fighting Machine Pinball Dreams: Steel Wheel Turbo Tomato Dark Fusion Pinball Fantasies: Billion Dollar Gameshow Vampire's Empire Death Mask Pinball Fantasies: Partyland Venom Wing Deflektor Pinball Fantasies: Speed Devils Venus the Flytrap Deliverance: Stormlord II Pinball Fantasies: Stones and Bones Videokid Dinosaur Detective Agency Pinball Mania: Jackpot Vixen Disposable Hero Pinball Mania: Jailbreak Wacky Darts Dizzy Panic! Pinball Mania: Kick Off Weird Dreams Dizzy, Prince of the Yolkfolk Pinball Mania: Tarantula Winter Games Dodgy Rocks Plan 9 From Outer Space Wizard Willy (aka Spellfire the Sorcerer) Elf Prehistorik Wizball Eliminator Premier Manager Wizkid Erik Prison Worms Exolon Pro Boxing Simulator Xenon Face-Off Pro Power Boat Simulator Xenon 2 Fantasy World Dizzy Project X Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders Fast Food (Dizzy) Pub Trivia Simulator Zone Warrior Fire & Forget Zool 2 Fire & Forget II Zool: Ninja of the ''Nth'' Dimension Footballer of the Year 2 Zyconix Full Contact Zynaps Galactic Warrior Rats Globulus Gods Golden Wing Guardian Angel H.A.T.E. Harlequin Hawkeye Head over Heels Hell Bent Hellfire Attack High Steel Hole in One Miniature Golf

SEGA Genesis - 57 games

Arcus Odyssey Magic Girl/ Spell Damsel Radical Rex Balloon Boy Mallet Legend's Whac-A-Critter Sensible Soccer Beast Wrestler Mega Lo Mania Sol-Deace Brave Battle Saga Metal Dragon Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe California Games Premier Manager Squirrel King Cannon Fodder Premier Manager 97 Stormlord Canon: Legend of the New Gods Summer Challenge Clay Fighter Super Kick Off Dino Land Sword of Sodan Earth Defense Tanglewood Earthworm Jim The Chaos Engine Earthworm Jim 2 The Curse of Illmoore Bay El Viento The Gadget Twins Exile The Humans Final Zone The Immortal Funny World Thunderbolt 2 Gaiares Tinhead Generals of the Yang Family Todd's Adventures in Slime World Gods Top Racer 2 Granada Traysia Handy Harvy Valis Valis 3 Water Margin - The Tale of Cloud and Winds Winter Challenge World Trophy Soccer Worms Xenon 2 Zero Tolerance Zombies Ate My Neighbors Zool: Ninja of the ''Nth'' Dimension

Super Nintendo - 42 games

Air Cavalry Indiana Jones' Greatest Adventures Radical Rex Arcus Odyssey (Arcus Spirits) Jaleco Rally Big Run Squirrel King Blow 'em Out Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics Super Noah's Ark 3D Brawl Brothers (Rushing Beat Ran in Japan) Mega Lo Mania Super Star Wars California Games II Mountain Bike Rally Super Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Cannon Fodder Operation Logic Bomb Super Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Carrier Aces Pinball Dreams: Beatbox The Humans Chip's Challenge Pinball Dreams: Ignition The Peace Keepers (Rushing Beat Shura in Japan) Clay Fighter Pinball Dreams: Nightmare Tinhead Congo's Caper Pinball Dreams: Steel Wheel Top Gear 3000 Earthworm Jim Push-Over Top Racer Earthworm Jim 2 Top Racer 2 Full Throttle All American Racing Tuff E Nuff (Dead Dance in Japan) Ghoul Patrol Utopia: The Creation of a Nation Gods Worms Zombies Ate My Neighbors

Amstrad - 35 games

Capitan Sevilla Netherworld Stormlord Cauldron Ninja Massacre Super Stuntman Cavemania Obsidian Super Tank Simulator Chaos Rising Oceano Switchblade Chaos Rising Part 2 Periscope Up Technician Ted Cybernoid II: The Revenge Prehistorik 2 The Official Father Christmas Dizzy - The Ultimate Cartoon Adventure Who Dares Wins II Exolon Xyphoe's Nightmare Grell and Falla Zynaps Gunfighter Heartland Bug's Quest for Tapes Jewel Warehouse Splat! Ball Breaker Impossible Mission II Spindizzy A Prelude To Chaos Ice Slider Rex

Nintendo Entertainment System - 33 games

8 Eyes Kick Off Spelunker Bee 52 Klash Ball (Speedball) Star Wars Boulder Dash Maniac Mansion - NES Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back California Games MiG-29: Soviet Fighter Stargate (Defender II) Dash Galaxy in the Alien Asylum Noah's Ark Street Hassle (Bad Street Brawler) Dizzy: Prince of the Yolkfolk Perfect Pair Swords and Serpents Dragon Wars Pinball Quest Tapeworm Disco Puzzle Eliminator Boat Duel The Adventures of Rad Gravity Exploding Fist The Immortal Eyra, the Crow Maiden Totally Rad (Magic John in Japan) Flea! Whomp 'Em Formation Z (also known as Aeroboto) Witch N' Wiz Get'em Gary Hostages (Rescue: The Embassy Mission)

Atari 8-bit - 28 games

Airstrike Lost Tomb River Rescue Airstrike 2 Kissin Kousins Star Raiders 2 Attack of the Mutant Camels/Advance of the Megacamel The Adventures of Robin Hood Battlezone Venus Voyager 2 Batty Builders Bombastic! aka Bomb Blast It Boulder Dash Bristles Caverns of Mars Centipede Chop Suey Citadel Warrior Dan Strikes Back Danger Ranger Desmond's Dungeon Diamonds Encounter! Fire Chief Firefleet Flip & Flop Hijack! Hyperblast

Atari 2600 - 28 games

3D Tic-Tac-Toe Missile Command Quadrun Adventure MotoRodeo Realsports Basketball Air-Sea Battle Outlaw Realsports Football Aquaventure Realsports Soccer Asteroids Realsports Tennis Boxing Realsports Volleyball Circus Atari Save Mary Combat Solaris Crystal Castles Space War Dark Chambers Stargate (Defender II) Dodge 'Em Yars' Revenge Flag Capture Haunted House Human Cannonball

MSX - 28 games

Boulder Dash Life On Mars Rune Monster Game Over Part 1 Metal Dragon Sector 88 Game Over Part 2 Super Lode Head over Heels Trailblazer Highway Fighter Uchi Mata (aka Judo) Xenon

Atari 7800 - 11 games

Alien Brigade MotorPsycho Scrapyard Dog Asteroids Ninja Golf Basketbrawl Planet Smashers 7800 Centipede Desert Falcon Fatal Run Food Fight

DOS - 5 games

Afterlife Sam & Max Hit the Road Day of the Tentacle The Dig Full Throttle

Game Boy - 5 games

Banishing Racer Jeep Jamboree: Off Road Adventure Super Hunchback Fortified Zone Worm Blaster

Atari Lynx - 5 games

Basketbrawl Super Asteroids and Missile Command California Games Dirty Larry Renegade Cop Kung Food

PS1 - 2 games

40 Winks Loaded

MSX 2 - 1 games

Dim X

Atari 5200 - 1 game