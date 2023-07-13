All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Corsair launches new high-performance NIGHTSABRE WIRELESS mouse and K65 PRO MINI keyboard

Corsair has launched a pair of new peripherals for PC gamers, the NIGHTSABRE WIRELESS RGB Mouse and K65 PRO MINI RGB 65% Optical-Mechanical Keyboard.

Corsair has launched a pair of new high-performance peripherals for PC games in the form of the new NIGHTSABRE WIRELESS RGB Gaming Mouse (USD 169.99) and K65 PRO MINI RGB 65% Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (USD 129.99). Designed for responsiveness and performance, both are available now through Corsair's online store.

The new Corsair NIGHTSABRE WIRELESS RGB Gaming Mouse, image credit: Corsair.
Kicking things off with Corsair's latest wireless gaming mouse, the new NIGHTSABRE WIRELESS RGB, supports the company's sub-1ms Slipstream Wireless technology and Bluetooth. It also features 11 fully programmable buttons and six RGB lighting zones-enough buttons to suit any FPS, MOBA, or Battle Royale player.

Battery life is up there, too, with 100 hours available on a single charge - or 20 hours after a quick 15-minute charge. Sensor-wise, you've got the CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26,000 DPI optical sensor backed up by optical switches on the buttons to eliminate debounce delay. Plus, the ability to save up to five onboard profiles for easy access to different setups for gaming and general typing.

The new Corsair K65 PRO MINI RGB 65% Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, image credit: Corsair.
Per its name, the K65 PRO MINI RGB 65% Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard arrives in the compact 65% form factor with an aluminum frame and multiple layers of sound dampening to minimize those clicky sounds. Switch-wise, this features Corsair's own CORSAIR OPX optical switches with a short 1.0mm actuation and low latency via AXON hyper-processing technology.

Both the NIGHTSABRE WIRELESS RGB Gaming Mouse and K65 PRO MINI RGB 65% Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard are fully customizable via Corsair's iCue software for lighting, profiles, macros, and remapping. Corsair's iCue software has received a few major updates and overhauls over the years and is one of the most powerful and in-depth tools for PC gaming hardware.

