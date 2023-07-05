All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ENERMAX introduces new REVOLUTION D.F. X ATX 3.0 power supplies from 850W up to 1600W

ENERMAX is adding a touch of ARGB lighting to its line-up of ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 ready power supplies with the new REVOLUTION D.F. X.

ENERMAX has launched its new range of ATX 3.0 80 PLUS Gold-certified power supplies with the REVOLUTION D.F. X Series. Starting from 850W and going up to a massive 1600W, the REVOLUTION D.F. X Series is designed for high-end enthusiast performance and is ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 ready.

The new ENERMAX REVOLUTION D.F. X Series, image credit: ENERMAX.
The new ENERMAX REVOLUTION D.F. X Series, image credit: ENERMAX.

80 PLUS Gold-certified and compliant make this new ENERMAX power supply range something to consider for those putting together a high-end PC gaming build, where you've also got industrial-grade 100% Japanese capacitors and advanced design features to deliver performance and reliability. ENERMAX notes that with better components, you reduce unnecessary power consumption and effectively save energy.

For modern GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards, you have a native 600W 12VHPWR cable and connection with an additional 600W 12VHPWR adaptor cable for multiple GPUs. And even though this is a high-end PSU from ENERMAX, the 140mm-depth size makes it one of the smallest high-wattage power supplies.

In terms of cooling, ENERMAX has also included its Dust-free Rotation technology in the fan which is all about blowing away dust when powering on to extend the lifespan of the PSU and cooling for years. The REVOLUTION D.F. X Series is also semi-fanless, with the fan turning off when the overall load drops below 20% capacity.

Not that it's an ATX feature, but the REVOLUTION D.F. X also features an ARGB side panel with 14 RGB lighting modes, which is not something we usually see when it comes to power supplies. This can be turned off from the PSU directly and sync up with motherboard lighting effects. ENERMAX notes compatibility with all the big players: ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, ASRock Polychrome Sync, and MSI Mystic Light.

Check out the 850W, 1050W, and 1200W product pages below for more info. ENERMAX notes that 1350W and 1600W variants will be released sometime in Q3 2023.

