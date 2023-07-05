All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Twitter gives update on limiting number of tweets, saying 'you must slow down to speed up'

Twitter has given an update on the new tweet limitations plaguing the platform, explaining why it couldn't notify users ahead of the changes.

Published
1 minute & 49 seconds read time

Over the weekend, Twitter was slapped with some changes that limited the number of tweets non-Twitter Blue accounts could see.

Twitter has taken to its Twitter Business blog to explain the mentality behind the limitations and why the company was unable to notify the public ahead of them being rolled out. According to Twitter, the company decided to limit the number of tweets an account could see to stop bad actors from scraping public data that is then used to train artificial intelligence models. Additionally, Twitter writes that the limitations were to stop people and their conversations from being manipulated in various ways.

Furthermore, Twitter writes that these limitations only affect a small number of users and that once the work behind the scenes is completed, the company will issue an update. Notably, many users pointed out that tweet limitations per account would result in Twitter losing money as advertisements would reach fewer eyeballs. However, Twitter writes in its blog post that these limitations have had a minimal effect on advertising.

"To ensure the authenticity of our user base we must take extreme measures to remove spam and bots from our platform. That's why we temporarily limited usage so we could detect and eliminate bots and other bad actors that are harming the platform. Any advance notice on these actions would have allowed bad actors to alter their behavior to evade detection.

Currently, the restrictions affect a small percentage of people using the platform, and we will provide an update when the work is complete. As it relates to our customers, effects on advertising have been minimal. While this work will never be done, we're all deeply committed to making Twitter a better place for everyone. At times, even for a brief moment, you must slow down to speed up," writes Twitter

NEWS SOURCES:business.twitter.com, engadget.com

