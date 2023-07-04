Apple reins back sales target for the Vision Pro after being hit production issues

Apple has reined back its sales target for its Vision Pro headset after the company was hit with production and manufacturing issues.

A new report from Financial Times has revealed that Apple is suffering from production issues for its Vision Pro headset, which has caused the company to rein in its sales target for 2024.

The new report from FT states that Apple is experiencing Vision Pro production issues that can be traced back to the headset's complex design, which has led to many technical issues popping up with Apple's suppliers. Notably, Apple already reduced its sales target shortly after the company unveiled the Vision Pro, reducing its initial projection of 1 million units to 150,000 units within the first 12 months of the product launch.

Reports indicate that Apple has pushed back the launch of the Vision Pro to "early 2024" to give developers some time to create software/apps that can run on the company's new operating system VisionOS, which powers the Vision Pro headset.

Apple's contracted manufacturer for the Vision Pro, Luxshare, has suffered a major setback as the Chinese manufacturer initially expected to produce 18 million Vision Pro headsets annually, but Apple's setbacks on the production side mean Luxshare will only be making 1% of what it expected, at least for the first year.