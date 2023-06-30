All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick's stock would be worth $400 million if merger closes, FTC says

FTC lawyer does quick off-the-cuff math to determine Activision CEO Bobby Kotick's stock would be worth $400 million, which he doesn't directly clarify.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick's stock would be worth $400 million if merger closes, FTC says
Published
1 minute & 26 seconds read time

Activision's executive management stands to receive hefty payouts of millions of dollars if the Microsoft-Activision merger goes through, but Activision CEO Bobby Kotick's company stock portfolio could be worth in excess of $400 million.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick's stock would be worth $400 million if merger closes, FTC says 1
Open Gallery 2

In order to secure Activision Blizzard King to fund its mobile gaming and Game Pass ambitions, Microsoft has made an offer to buy 100% of Activision stock at a $95 per share premium. This adds up to a $68.7 billion deal, the largest-ever for Microsoft and the biggest acquisition in video games history (over five times the value of Take-Two's $12.7 billion Zynga buyout).

If Microsoft acquires ABK at $95 per share, there are a number of high-profile Activision executives that will receive big payouts. The company's largest executive shareholder is CEO Bobby Kotick, who currently owns 4,296,550 shares as per 2023's notice of annual meeting of shareholders.

FTC lawyer Jennifer Fleury brought up Kotick's share amount in the recent FTC v Microsoft federal case. During examination of the Activision CEO, Fleury asked:

Q You own 4.3 million shares of Activision?

That's a ballpark.

Q If the deal closes, then your stock would be worth $408 million?

With your own math, yes.

After Kotick answered this question and did not provide more clarification on his stock value, the FTC said "nothing further."

Assuming Kotick would get $95 a share for all of his owned shares, then the CEO could receive around $408,172,250. The annual report filing also indicates that Kotick has the right to acquire an additional 2.2 million shares, which could boost his shares to nearly 6.5 million and represent total share worth of $617 million.

Kotick's employment agreement has been extended to ensure he stays as Activision CEO until at least March 31, 2024.

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/30/2023 at 4:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.