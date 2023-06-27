All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Xbox missed annual revenue forecasts by $780 million

Xbox gaming missed management's internal annual revenue estimates by $780 million, and also failed to meet expected Xbox Game Pass subscription growth.

Xbox missed annual revenue forecasts by $780 million
Published
1 minute & 42 seconds read time

New internal documents from Microsoft's business leadership shows that Xbox has missed revenue forecasts by over $700 million.

Xbox missed annual revenue forecasts by $780 million 66
Open Gallery 4

The Microsoft-Activision merger is being challenged in federal courts, (FTC v Microsoft, 3:23-cv-02880-JSC) and a lot of interesting information is being released to the public as a result. Court exhibits have uncovered the dynamics of the Xbox gaming business and the performance expectations from Microsoft's SLT, or Senior Leadership Team. One such metric is Xbox revenues.

The case file exhibit list includes one very illuminating 80-page internal Microsoft document that outlined where Xbox currently is and where it can grow. The slide deck, which was issued during Microsoft's Q3 FY22 (January - March 2023), has assigned an estimated revenue target of $17 billion for the Xbox games division. Actual results were quite different--Xbox made $16.22 billion in FY22, missing the internal target by some $780 million.

Xbox missed annual revenue forecasts by $780 million 3234
Open Gallery 4

This number is still quite impressive. Microsoft's performance throughout both calendar year 2021 and 2022 was enough to beat Nintendo's revenues for the last two years in a row, despite Nintendo having the best-selling console on the market today.

This wasn't the only target that Xbox failed to achieve in FY22. Microsoft's SEC filings indicate that the Xbox division did not meet the expected growth rate for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

Microsoft management wanted to grow Game Pass subscriptions by 72.8% throughout FY22. Our records show that Game Pass grew from 18 million in Q3 FY21 to 25 million in Q3 FY22, representing a growth rate of about 33%.

Xbox Game Pass would needed to have grown to at least 31 million subscribers in order to meet this goal.

Xbox missed annual revenue forecasts by $780 million 10
Open Gallery 4

This observation lends credence to testimony offered by Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer during during day 2 of the federal case's evidentiary hearing. In a line of questioning from FTC lawyer James Weingarten about the performance of the Xbox games division, Spencer said:

Q Your business is not necessarily meeting its internal targets today?

It is not right now, no.

Microsoft has also said that it sees the console segment of the games industry growing at a slower rate, and that the main reason it chose to acquire Activision-Blizzard was to help establish its mobile business--an area that Xbox has been lagging considerably. As per Microsoft, ATVI is the largest independent mobile games publisher outside of the Chinese market.

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/27/2023 at 9:21 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.