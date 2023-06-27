All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Someone has made ChatGPT for Windows 3.1 and it's hilarious

WinGPT is written in C and brings an AI assistant to this ancient version of Windows, featuring some amusing responses to queries, as you might imagine.

In a development you can file under 'pointless but hilarious,' a software developer has made their own version of ChatGPT for an extremely old version of Windows.

In fact, as The Register spotted, DialupDotNet made a ChatGPT client for Windows 3.1 - called WinGPT, and written in C - which is very much in keeping with that period in computing history (the early nineties).

Ask WinGPT what's the easiest way to share photos with friends, for example, and the 'chatbot' will happily inform you that the best course of action is to give them the (physical) photos, or post them (on a floppy disk), or put the pics in a scrapbook.

What's the best computer? WinGPT recommends an IBM-compatible PC, or alternatively an Apple Mac or Commodore Amiga (we have very fond memories of the latter, until the release of X-Wing meant we had to buy a Windows PC, funnily enough with Windows 3.1 on it).

The Windows 3.1 AI assistant is a piece of comedy doubtless inspired by the fact that Microsoft plans to bring AI right into the heart of Windows 11 soon enough. Microsoft Copilot, the AI helper which is going to be a far more extensive assistant than Cortana, should be in testing before long, and rumor has it that the AI will be in Windows 11 come the next big update (later in the year).

Do note that as the developer points out, the WinGPT program is not secure, but of course, Windows 3.1 itself isn't secure either, having been out of support for decades.

The app will run on later versions of Windows, though, all the way through to Windows 7, we're told (which is also no longer secure and not supported by Microsoft for security updates, as you're doubtless aware).

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, theregister.com, pixabay.com

