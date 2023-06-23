All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING: Video goes viral showing how the OceanGate submersible imploded

Apple's iOS 17 update will fix its Haptic Touch feature for those short on patience

The iPhone is getting its big new iOS 17 update later this year and a new change will make Haptic Touch work even faster than before.

Apple's iOS 17 update will fix its Haptic Touch feature for those short on patience
Published
1 minute & 8 seconds read time

Apple's iOS 17 is going to make a small change to the iPhone's Haptic Touch feature that will actually make a big difference for people who actually use it. But you're going to have to wait until this September to enjoy it.

Back in the day Apple's iPhones had something called 3D Touch, a feature that let you press firmly on the screen to interact with in-app elements. But that feature was replaced by Haptic Touch, a feature that simply has users tap and hold to interact in the same way. While there were two speed options for how long people had to hold to invoke Haptic Touch, some found them both to be too slow. Now, iOS 17 is getting ready to change that.

As noted by those who have installed the iOS 17 developer betas, there's a new 'Fast' option for those who don't want to wait around. Confusingly, the iOS 16 software has 'Fast' and 'Slow,' but iOS 17 renames the faster option to 'Default' and adds a new, even faster option. You can see the difference in the tweet above.

This change to an even faster Haptic Touch means that in-app interactions can now happen even more quickly for those who found themselves waiting around too much. However, the iOS 17 update isn't expected to be released to the public until this September following a months-long beta process. Here's to hoping that this isn't one of those features that Apple removes before the final update lands.

The iOS 17 update is expected to debut in September alongside the iPhone 15 lineup, while the same month is also expected to see Apple announce new Apple Watches as well.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

