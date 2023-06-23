All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Missing Titanic submersible found, officials declare all passengers deceased after 'implosion'

The US Coast Guard has announced that the missing OceanGate submersible has been found, but all passengers onboard are sadly deceased.

Missing Titanic submersible found, officials declare all passengers deceased after 'implosion'
Published
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

Officials have given an update on the missing OceanGate submersible that disappeared on Sunday, and according to the US Coast Guard, the Titan was destroyed.

The deep-sea submersible entered the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday carrying five passengers on a journey to the wreckage of the Titanic. One hour and forty-five minutes into its descent, communications were lost, and the search for the submersible called Titan began. Days of searching went by, with the only sign of Titan coming on Wednesday when Canadian aircraft reported hearing a "banging noise" coming from within the search area.

The story came to its grim end when a Canadian ship discovered debris from the submersible on the sea bed, approximately 1,600 feet from the Titanic wreckage. According to the US Coast Guard, major fragments of the submersible were located, including the tail cone and pressure hull. Officials said the debris indicated the Titan and its occupants experienced a "catastrophic implosion".

Missing Titanic submersible found, officials declare all passengers deceased after 'implosion' 1451241
Open Gallery 2

The passengers aboard the submersible were Hamish Harding, a British billionaire and explorer, Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani-born businessman, his British citizen son Suleman, and French oceanographer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

"The debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber," Rear Admiral John Mauger, of the First Coast Guard District, told reporters. "Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the loved ones of the crew."

"We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost," OceanGate wrote in a statement. "These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans."

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00 $69.00 $69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/23/2023 at 1:52 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:smh.com.au, abc.net.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.