AVerMedia's Live Streamer MIC 350 is a custom-tuned USB condenser microphone for creators

If you're in the market for a high-quality microphone for audio recording, streaming, or music, check out the new AVerMedia Live Streamer MIC 350.

AVerMedia's new Live Streamer MIC 350 (AM350) is "the world's first USB condenser microphone custom-tuned by DIRAC," providing a professional recording experience in a simple package. If you've spent time dealing with recording and audio, you might know that DIRAC and its patented audio tuning solutions have been hailed for their quality. If not, then you do.

A closer look at AVerMedia's new Live Streamer MIC 350, image credit: AVerMedia.

The new Live Streamer MIC 350 features DIRAC Audio Tuning Technology for quick access to various templates and audio setups, which is matched with inbuilt noise reduction and pop filter and dual microphone pickup patterns so you can switch between cardioid or omnidirectional modes. Plus, pristine recording with 24-bit 96 kHz audio. And you've got onboard controls to switch between the patterns, mute, adjust mic gain, and more.

An excellent choice for streaming, podcasting, and recording vocals for music without the need for additional equipment - the Live Streamer MIC 350 is now available with an MSRP of USD 199.99. The introductory price includes a shock mount, pop filter, and Live Streamer MIC 350. A package valued at USD 267.97.

The microphone also comes with the VibeEngine software so that you can customize settings and effects - and it's here where you'll have quick access to DIRAC's four sound profiles covering chatting, music, broadcasting, and singing.

Here are the Live Streamer MIC 350's specs.