AVerMedia's Live Streamer MIC 350 is a custom-tuned USB condenser microphone for creators

If you're in the market for a high-quality microphone for audio recording, streaming, or music, check out the new AVerMedia Live Streamer MIC 350.

AVerMedia's new Live Streamer MIC 350 (AM350) is "the world's first USB condenser microphone custom-tuned by DIRAC," providing a professional recording experience in a simple package. If you've spent time dealing with recording and audio, you might know that DIRAC and its patented audio tuning solutions have been hailed for their quality. If not, then you do.

A closer look at AVerMedia's new Live Streamer MIC 350, image credit: AVerMedia.
The new Live Streamer MIC 350 features DIRAC Audio Tuning Technology for quick access to various templates and audio setups, which is matched with inbuilt noise reduction and pop filter and dual microphone pickup patterns so you can switch between cardioid or omnidirectional modes. Plus, pristine recording with 24-bit 96 kHz audio. And you've got onboard controls to switch between the patterns, mute, adjust mic gain, and more.

An excellent choice for streaming, podcasting, and recording vocals for music without the need for additional equipment - the Live Streamer MIC 350 is now available with an MSRP of USD 199.99. The introductory price includes a shock mount, pop filter, and Live Streamer MIC 350. A package valued at USD 267.97.

The microphone also comes with the VibeEngine software so that you can customize settings and effects - and it's here where you'll have quick access to DIRAC's four sound profiles covering chatting, music, broadcasting, and singing.

Here are the Live Streamer MIC 350's specs.

  • Microphone Type: Condenser Microphone
  • Polar Patterns: Cardioid, Omnidirectional
  • Connection: USB Type-C (UAC 2.0)
  • Sensitivity: -41 dB
  • Frequency Response: 20 Hz-20 kHz
  • Sample Rate: Up to 96 kHz
  • Resolution: Up to 24-bit
  • Max. SPL: 120 dB
  • Power Output: 25 mW per Channel
  • Power Consumption: 5 V 120 mA (USB)
  • Dimensions: 56 x 230 mm / 2.2 x 9.0 in (with Stand)
  • What's in the Box: Live Streamer MIC 350 (AM350), USB Type-A to Type-C Adapter, USB Type-C to Type-A Cable, Base Plate, 5/8" to 3/8" Thread Adapter, Quick Start Guide
Buy at Amazon

AVerMedia Live Streamer AM350 USB Condenser Microphone

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$199.99
- - -
Buy
-
- - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/23/2023 at 12:07 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

