The Google Pixel Tablet might still get its stylus and keyboard despite missing launch

Google's Pixel Tablet is causing quite the stir right now and those who had been hoping for first-party keyboard and stylus accessories might get them.

The Google Pixel Tablet is the latest attempt by Google to make an iPad competitor and it will no doubt also hope that its launch can kickstart the Android tablet world. But it doesn't currently have a first-party keyboard or stylus, something that is a surprise to some. Now, it's thought that Google might have plans to change that in the future.

We'd already seen some leaks that had suggested that Google did have designs on launching its own accessories, but now there is another leak that seems to confirm that was the case and in fact, it still might be.

A new Android Authority report cites developer Pratyush as having found an indication that the stylus and keyboard exist. That's based on a URL that leads to the latest version of the tablet's Retail Demo app which was released on May 21. According to that app and the strings found inside it, a Keyboard for Pixel Tablet and Pen for Pixel Tablet were indeed planned enough to have found their way into that app.

However, the app doesn't appear that there are any images of the accessories in that app so we're still left wondering what might have been. We do know that the Pixel Tablet supports the USI 2.0 standard for stylus pens, so that might suggest that there are other options than whatever Google is working on.

However, we do have to keep in mind that none of this is a confirmation that anything is on the way, however. Even if it was being worked on it's possible that the whole thing could have been canned. As always, time will tell.