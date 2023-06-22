US debt climbs $572,000,000,000 in 2 weeks, total US debt tops China, Japan, UK's combined GDP

Over just the last two weeks, more than half a trillion dollars has been added to the United States' total debt, making the new total $32.03 trillion.

The numbers have been released regarding the United States national debt, and as of June 15, the total US debt has reached $32.03 trillion.

According to the FiscalData that was recently released, there was a $571 billion increase in debt from June 1, when the total was at $31.46 trillion, to June 15, its current total of $32.03 trillion.

DailyHodl points out that the total US debt now exceeds the combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the measurement used to determine the total value of the goods and services provided by a country, of China, United Kingdom, Japan, and Germany. Another way to look at it is every American household has a debt of approximately $244,000.

To attempt to illustrate how big $32.03 trillion truly is, even if every American household starting paying $1,000 per month it would still take 20 years for the entire debt to be paid, especially considering that the US is paying over $2 billion a day in interest.