Instagram rolls out an update to Reels that takes a key advantage away from TikTok

Instagram is looking to even the playing field in the short-form video content department by enabling a new feature that TikTok users love.

Published
1 minute & 5 seconds read time

TikTok has been dominating the short-form video content sector of the internet for quite some time, and other platforms such as YouTube and Meta are playing catch up.

Instagram Reels Download button
Open Gallery 3

Instagram Reels Download button

Short-form content, clips that are between 0 and 3 minutes long, have become a cornerstone of the internet. These short videos were originally popularized by the now-extinct app Vine and now arguably solidified by ByteDance's TikTok. Social media platforms such as Meta responded to TikTok's popularity by rolling out their own versions, with Instagram Reels, and while Reels was immediately popular, it lacked some features that gave TikTok a unique edge.

However, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri posted that across the US, Instagram users will now be able to download reels that are shared by public accounts. Users can now do this by clicking on the Share icon and selecting the Download option.

Notably, Reels that are posted from accounts that are private can't be downloaded by the public, while public accounts can also turn off the Download option prior to posting. Notably, TikTok watermarks videos that have been downloaded from its platform, and the very same will apply to Instagram Reels.

Instagram rolls out an update to Reels that takes a key advantage away from TikTok 561561
Open Gallery 3

Meta seems to once again be taking a feather out of TikTok's cap by enabling Reels downloads. It should be noted that by enabling this feature, users will be able to share Reels across social media platforms, and each video will feature a Reels watermark, bringing more eyeballs to the Instagram brand.

Furthermore, Meta allows for TikTok-watermarked videos to be uploaded to Instagram/Facebook, but the platform won't promote them as of 2021.

NEWS SOURCES:techcrunch.com, engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

