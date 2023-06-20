All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Syntech 6 in-1 Docking Station for Steam Deck is also compatible with the ASUS ROG Ally

Syntech's new 6-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for Steam Deck is packed with ports and features and it also supports the new ASUS ROG Ally.

Syntech 6 in-1 Docking Station for Steam Deck is also compatible with the ASUS ROG Ally
Published
1 minute & 22 seconds read time

A few months ago, we reported on Syntech's new 6-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for Steam Deck, which is packed with features and sports a compact and great look. As a 6-in-1 USB-C Docking Station, it features 4K 60Hz output over HDMI 2.0, a Gigabit Ethernet input for fast transfer, three USB-A 3.0 outputs, and USB-C 3.0 for full-speed charging.

Syntech 6 in-1 Docking Station for Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally, image credit: Syntech.
Open Gallery 2

Syntech 6 in-1 Docking Station for Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally, image credit: Syntech.

And now we can add ASUS ROG Ally support, alongside Valve's Steam Deck, with this docking station now being a great choice for ASUS's Windows-based portable gaming handheld. The high-end ROG Ally is powered by the impressive Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor capable of playing modern PC games on its 1080p display.

And with devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally being designed for portable PC gaming, something like the Syntech 6-in-1 USB-C Docking Station is great for those looking for an easy way to connect either handheld to a TV or gaming display for some big-screen action. Plus, you can benefit from not worrying about battery life and pushing the ROG Ally to its performance limit.

The dock is high-quality, with smart design features like an anti-slip silicon pad, an anti-slip finish on the stand, and dimensions that don't block the vents on your gaming handheld. It's also built to last with "ultra-high temperature laminated PCB and tough ABS+PC materials."

It also doubles as a tidy and clean charging stand where you don't have to worry about cables sitting there. And with USB-C, it can charge everything from the ROG Ally to a smartphone and even the Nintendo Switch. However, Syntech notes that it isn't compatible with the AYA NEO console.

The Syntech 6-in-1 Docking Station for ASUS ROG Ally and Steam Deck is available for USD 39.99 via Amazon.

Buy at Amazon

Syntech Docking Station Compatible with Steam Deck & ROG Ally

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$39.99
$39.99 $39.99 $39.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$78.82
- - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/20/2023 at 11:32 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.