All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Alleged emails indicate Microsoft intends to use Activision merger to push Sony out of market

POPULAR

Plaintiff lawyers in the gamer's lawsuit provide a redacted email between Microsoft execs that could be evidence of intent of anti-competitive harm.

Alleged emails indicate Microsoft intends to use Activision merger to push Sony out of market
Published
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

Plaintiff lawyers in the gamer's lawsuit--a private lawsuit where 12 consumers have banded together in an attempt to block the Microsoft-Activision merger due to harmful effects--have submitted what is described as "uncontroverted evidence" of Microsoft's intent to cause anti-competitive harm to the company's biggest rival.

Alleged emails indicate Microsoft intends to use Activision merger to push Sony out of market 322
Open Gallery 4

As reported by Axios, legal counsel for the gamer's lawsuit (Demartini et al v. Microsoft Corporation, case # 3:22-cv-08991-JSC) have submitted an interesting piece of evidence that may show that Microsoft intends to use its proposed $68.7 billion merger with Activision to effectively "put its main competition, the Sony PlayStation, out of the market."

In page 6 of a motion for a preliminary injunction filed on June 9, Plaintiff lawyers submitted a redacted email exchange between Microsoft's head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty and Chief Financial Officer Tim Stuart which reportedly contains evidence of the above claims.

Alleged emails indicate Microsoft intends to use Activision merger to push Sony out of market 1
Open Gallery 4
Alleged emails indicate Microsoft intends to use Activision merger to push Sony out of market 2
Open Gallery 4

The material is part of Exhibit K, a sealed series of documents that includes multiple examples of, as legal counsel asserts, alleged "irreparable harm to competition."

Northern California 9th District Court Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley denied the preliminary injunction request on the grounds that plaintiffs did not "meet their burden to demonstrate an immediate threat of personal irreparable harm.

Judge Corley is currently overseeing the FTC's preliminary injunction case, and the two cases--the private lawsuit and the FTC's preliminary injunction request--have now been related. Judge Corley has set five days of hearings in the case, and the hearings will be made public on Zoom.

The evidentiary hearing in the FTC's preliminary injunction case will start on Thursday, June 22nd and carry over to June 23rd, June 27th, June 28th, and June 29th.

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/20/2023 at 5:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:axios.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.