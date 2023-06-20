Alleged emails indicate Microsoft intends to use Activision merger to push Sony out of market

Plaintiff lawyers in the gamer's lawsuit--a private lawsuit where 12 consumers have banded together in an attempt to block the Microsoft-Activision merger due to harmful effects--have submitted what is described as "uncontroverted evidence" of Microsoft's intent to cause anti-competitive harm to the company's biggest rival.

As reported by Axios, legal counsel for the gamer's lawsuit (Demartini et al v. Microsoft Corporation, case # 3:22-cv-08991-JSC) have submitted an interesting piece of evidence that may show that Microsoft intends to use its proposed $68.7 billion merger with Activision to effectively "put its main competition, the Sony PlayStation, out of the market."

In page 6 of a motion for a preliminary injunction filed on June 9, Plaintiff lawyers submitted a redacted email exchange between Microsoft's head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty and Chief Financial Officer Tim Stuart which reportedly contains evidence of the above claims.

The material is part of Exhibit K, a sealed series of documents that includes multiple examples of, as legal counsel asserts, alleged "irreparable harm to competition."

Northern California 9th District Court Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley denied the preliminary injunction request on the grounds that plaintiffs did not "meet their burden to demonstrate an immediate threat of personal irreparable harm.

Judge Corley is currently overseeing the FTC's preliminary injunction case, and the two cases--the private lawsuit and the FTC's preliminary injunction request--have now been related. Judge Corley has set five days of hearings in the case, and the hearings will be made public on Zoom.

The evidentiary hearing in the FTC's preliminary injunction case will start on Thursday, June 22nd and carry over to June 23rd, June 27th, June 28th, and June 29th.