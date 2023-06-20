Cyberpunk 2077 patch fixes DLSS 3 for those with AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs

Stuttering issues with Ryzen CPUs should now be cured, thankfully, and there's another fix for a DLSS-related bug with patch 1.63, too.

A new patch has arrived for Cyberpunk 2077 which makes an important fix for some PC gamers, plus a bunch of other tweaks and honing across console and PC platforms.

Cruise around Night City, but now without the stuttering if you turn on DLSS 3 with a Ryzen 7000 processor (Image Credit: CD Projekt Red)

The significant development for those with a gaming PC that pairs a new AMD processor with an NVIDIA Lovelace GPU is that CD Projekt Red has improved the performance of DLSS 3 with Ryzen 7000 CPUs in patch 1.63.

You may have seen reports online that the game engine (REDengine) doesn't play nice with Ryzen 7000 chips, with players experiencing bad stuttering (highly off-putting, of course - and also affecting The Witcher 3, it should be noted).

Fortunately, at least for Cyberpunk 2077, this should now be a thing of the past. On top of this, another gremlin in the works for DLSS has been banished - namely a glitch that meant that colorful bright flashes could be seen at the edges of some objects when the frame rate boosting tech was turned on.

PC gamers can also look forward to a couple of other minor fixes, one of which is a resolution to a bug where screenshots taken in Photo Mode might appear as empty files. Also, a crash that happened upon launching the game related to Razer Chroma has been cured.

Furthermore, patch 1.63 ushers in a whole host of fixes for various quests, and problems with gigs as well.

CD Projekt Red also continues to smooth over issues with the interface, including removing a rather nasty bug where devices might become unusable after opening the map. And also an issue where the 'Enemy hack in progress' text errantly appeared while you were transferring money or data.

Patch 1.63 for Cyberpunk 2077 is being rolled out as we type this, on PC, Xbox Series X and Series S, plus the PS5 console.

The big revamp for Cyberpunk 2077 is still to come, though. The inbound Phantom Liberty expansion ups the ante in many ways, but has increased PC system requirements (most notably calling for an SSD as a minimum, and 16GB of system RAM).