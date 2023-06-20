All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Cyberpunk 2077 patch fixes DLSS 3 for those with AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs

Stuttering issues with Ryzen CPUs should now be cured, thankfully, and there's another fix for a DLSS-related bug with patch 1.63, too.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch fixes DLSS 3 for those with AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs
Published
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

A new patch has arrived for Cyberpunk 2077 which makes an important fix for some PC gamers, plus a bunch of other tweaks and honing across console and PC platforms.

Cruise around Night City, but now without the stuttering if you turn on DLSS 3 with a Ryzen 7000 processor (Image Credit: CD Projekt Red)
Open Gallery 2

Cruise around Night City, but now without the stuttering if you turn on DLSS 3 with a Ryzen 7000 processor (Image Credit: CD Projekt Red)

The significant development for those with a gaming PC that pairs a new AMD processor with an NVIDIA Lovelace GPU is that CD Projekt Red has improved the performance of DLSS 3 with Ryzen 7000 CPUs in patch 1.63.

You may have seen reports online that the game engine (REDengine) doesn't play nice with Ryzen 7000 chips, with players experiencing bad stuttering (highly off-putting, of course - and also affecting The Witcher 3, it should be noted).

Fortunately, at least for Cyberpunk 2077, this should now be a thing of the past. On top of this, another gremlin in the works for DLSS has been banished - namely a glitch that meant that colorful bright flashes could be seen at the edges of some objects when the frame rate boosting tech was turned on.

PC gamers can also look forward to a couple of other minor fixes, one of which is a resolution to a bug where screenshots taken in Photo Mode might appear as empty files. Also, a crash that happened upon launching the game related to Razer Chroma has been cured.

Furthermore, patch 1.63 ushers in a whole host of fixes for various quests, and problems with gigs as well.

CD Projekt Red also continues to smooth over issues with the interface, including removing a rather nasty bug where devices might become unusable after opening the map. And also an issue where the 'Enemy hack in progress' text errantly appeared while you were transferring money or data.

Patch 1.63 for Cyberpunk 2077 is being rolled out as we type this, on PC, Xbox Series X and Series S, plus the PS5 console.

The big revamp for Cyberpunk 2077 is still to come, though. The inbound Phantom Liberty expansion ups the ante in many ways, but has increased PC system requirements (most notably calling for an SSD as a minimum, and 16GB of system RAM).

Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$19.05
$19.05 $19.05 $20.50
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$21.25
- - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/20/2023 at 1:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:cyberpunk.net, wccftech.com, cyberpunk.net

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.