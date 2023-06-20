All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Good news for potential Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 buyers and their wallets

If you looked at the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and thought that it was too expensive, there might be some very good news in store about the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

If you looked at the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and thought that it was too expensive, there might be some very good news in store about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 that will replace it.

While Samsung is yet to formally announce the Galaxy Z Fold 5, that's expected to happen soon enough alongside Galaxy Z Flip 5. And when that happens there is course for optimism among those who might consider picking one up. According to a new leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is going to retail for less than the phone that came before it.

It's of course unusual for a new phone to sell for less than the model that it replaces, so this is particularly interesting. It's also notable that the leak by Twitter leaker @Tech_Reve also claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will sell for the same price as its predecessor. The fact that only one of Samsung's foldables is going to get cheaper suggests that the savings are in something bespoke to that model, possibly the displays or hinge assembly.

If the previous leaks are to be believed we can expect the Galaxy Z Fold to come with a 7.6-inch AMOLED foldable display alongside a 6.5-inch AMOLED over display. Both are expected to sport 120Hz refresh rate support.

On the inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to be paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The cameras are likely to include a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a 10-megapixel telephoto.

All of that sounds very interesting, and the idea of it being cheaper than the previous model is excellent news. Samsung is expected to announce the new phones at an event at the end of July, so expect to learn more closer to that date.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

$1549.97
- - -
$1469.99
- - -
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, twitter.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

