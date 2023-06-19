All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Scientists create world's first synthetic human embryo model that doesn't need sperm or an egg

A team of researchers have made a breakthrough by creating the world's first synthetic human embryo without using any sperm or an egg.

Scientists create world's first synthetic human embryo model that doesn't need sperm or an egg
Published
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

Scientists have used stem cells to create the world's first synthetic human embryo, raising important scientific and ethical questions among fellow researchers and the public.

Scientists create world's first synthetic human embryo model that doesn't need sperm or an egg 5894
Open Gallery 2

A new report from The Guardian revealed that a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge have manipulated stem cells to create the first completely synthetic human embryo. The researchers were able to grow the human embryonic stem cells into cells that lead to the creation of a placenta and a potentially functional human embryo, completely bypassing the need for sperm and eggs.

Notably, this scientific achievement raises important ethical as well as legal questions, especially in the US as there currently isn't any laws or regulations specifically for stem cell derived models of human embryos. It should be noted that these synthetic human embryo models were in the very earliest stages of development, meaning there was no beating heart or brain. Additionally, international law currently states that the embryo's can't be grown for more than 14 days.

"Our human model is the first three-lineage human embryo model that specifies amnion and germ cells, precursor cells of egg and sperm. It's beautiful and created entirely from embryonic stem cells," said team lead Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, a biological engineering professor at the University of Cambridge.

"I just wish to stress that they are not human embryos. They are embryo models, but they are very exciting because they are very looking similar to human embryos and very important path towards discovery of why so many pregnancies fail, as the majority of the pregnancies fail around the time of the development at which we build these embryo-like structures," said Zernicka-Goetz

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00 $69.00 $69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/19/2023 at 8:49 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theguardian.com, edition.cnn.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.