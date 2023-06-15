All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Astronomers discover the real-life version of the iconic Star Wars planet Tatooine

A team of astronomers has discovered a planet orbiting two stars, a world straight out of one of the most iconic movies of all time, Star Wars.

Astronomers discover the real-life version of the iconic Star Wars planet Tatooine
Published
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

Science fiction is slowly becoming real life as humans continue to level up technology and be able to see further and more accurately out into the universe.

One could argue that Star Wars is one of the biggest movies to inspire generations of scientists and engineers, as the science fiction that was displayed on the big screen back in 1970 was simply draw dropping. Astronomers, along with everyone else, would have noticed that Luke Skywalker's home planet on Tatooine featured two Suns. Now new research, confirmed by astronomers, indicates that a Tatooine-like planet exists, and its called BEBOP-1C.

The findings of the planet were published in Nature Astronomy, and according to astronomers, the official description of a planet with two suns, or a planet that is orbiting two stars, is a circumbinary planet. BEBOP-1C is located approximately 1,320 light-years from Earth, and now that it's been discovered, astronomers have added BEBOP-1C to the very short list of previously discovered circumbinary planets, a list that only now stretches to 15, making discoveries such as this extremely rare.

An artists illustration of a planet orbiting two stars
Open Gallery 2

An artists illustration of a planet orbiting two stars

Researchers estimate that BEBOP-1C is approximately 65 times larger than Earth or about five times smaller than Jupiter. A year on the Tatooine-like planet is approximately 215 Earth days, while BEBOP-1C is also 65 times heavier than Earth. As for the stars, astronomers report that they orbit each other every 15 days, with one star being about 10% larger than its companion star, which is only a third of the mass of the Sun and much more than its companion.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00 $69.00 $69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/15/2023 at 1:44 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nature.com, mashable.com, livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.