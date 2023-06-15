All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Phillips confirms new 40-inch 5120 x 2160 resolution curved ultrawide IPS display

Phillips has confirmed it will release a brand new 40-inch ultrawide monitor that sports a 5120 x 2160 resolution at a variable refresh rate 48Hz - 75Hz.

Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Phillips is preparing to launch a new 40-inch ultrawide monitor that comes with a staggering 5120 x 2160 resolution at a refresh rate between 45Hz and 75hz.

Open Gallery 4

The 40B1U6903CH is the smaller version of the 45-inch model (45B1U6900CH) that Phillips recently confirmed, but unlike the 45B1U6900CH which has a resolution of 5120 × 1440, the 40-inch model comes with a much higher resolution of 5120 x 2160 pixels. According to the confirmation, the new 40B1U6903CH is expected to deliver an immersive viewing experience with viewing angles of 178°/178°, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 350 cd/m² brightness, a 1 ms (GTG) response time, and VESA DisplayHDR 400.

As for color space coverage, the 40B1U6903CH comes with 134% sRGB, 103% NTSC, and 98% DCI-P3. On the connectivity side of things, Phillips has slapped a Thunderbolt 4 port that gives 100W of power delivery, enabling users to charge devices such as their laptops or phone without a problem. As for other connectivity, the 40B1U6903CH comes with a DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, USB-C, an audio output, and built-in speakers.

Open Gallery 4

What about pricing? The 40B1U6903CH will be released in the UK towards the end of this month, and will come with a price tag of £1,499.99 (USD $1,897). Currently, there is no word on release in North America.

Open Gallery 4

In other display news, Samsung has recently launched the world's first 240Hz 49-inch 5,120 x 1,440 resolution OLED gaming monitor. If you are interested in reading more about that crazy gaming monitor, check out the below link.

NEWS SOURCES:displayspecifications.com, gizmochina.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

