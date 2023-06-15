Phillips confirms new 40-inch 5120 x 2160 resolution curved ultrawide IPS display

Phillips is preparing to launch a new 40-inch ultrawide monitor that comes with a staggering 5120 x 2160 resolution at a refresh rate between 45Hz and 75hz.

The 40B1U6903CH is the smaller version of the 45-inch model (45B1U6900CH) that Phillips recently confirmed, but unlike the 45B1U6900CH which has a resolution of 5120 × 1440, the 40-inch model comes with a much higher resolution of 5120 x 2160 pixels. According to the confirmation, the new 40B1U6903CH is expected to deliver an immersive viewing experience with viewing angles of 178°/178°, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 350 cd/m² brightness, a 1 ms (GTG) response time, and VESA DisplayHDR 400.

As for color space coverage, the 40B1U6903CH comes with 134% sRGB, 103% NTSC, and 98% DCI-P3. On the connectivity side of things, Phillips has slapped a Thunderbolt 4 port that gives 100W of power delivery, enabling users to charge devices such as their laptops or phone without a problem. As for other connectivity, the 40B1U6903CH comes with a DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, USB-C, an audio output, and built-in speakers.

What about pricing? The 40B1U6903CH will be released in the UK towards the end of this month, and will come with a price tag of £1,499.99 (USD $1,897). Currently, there is no word on release in North America.

