Paul McCartney confirms final Beatles record will be made with AI and features John Lennon

Paul McCartney has revealed that the 'final Beatles record' will be made using artificial intelligence and features John Lennon's voice.

1 minute & 31 seconds read time

The final Beatles record is expected to release sometime this year, and according to Paul McCartney, it will be made using artificial intelligence and feature John Lennon.

McCartney revealed the news throughout an interview with the BBC on Tuesday, where he said that "the last Beatles record" will feature a demo of Lennon's voice. This demo of Lennon's voice has been "extricated" using an artificial intelligence-powered tool that was able to "take John's voice and get it pure through this AI, so then we could mix the record, as you would normally do."

Through the power of this AI technology, Lennon's voice is presumably the same quality as the other singers on the record, or at least good enough that it doesn't take away from the overall audio experience. McCartney didn't reveal any details about the coming record or any songs but did comment on the impact of AI-powered technologies on the music industry, saying, "It's kind of scary but exciting because it's the future. We'll just have to see where that leads."

While it is exciting to know that Lennon's voice will be coming back to a Beatles record, the general premise raises some ethical questions. Holly Tessler, a senior lecturer on the Beatles at the University of Liverpool, spoke to The New York Times and said the use of Lennon's voice is an "ethical gray area," as "We have absolutely no way of knowing, creatively, if John were alive, what he'd want to do with these or what he'd want his contribution to be."

NEWS SOURCES:bbc.co.uk, entrepreneur.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

