ASUS unveils two new TUF Gaming monitors rocking Full HD at 180Hz in 27-inch and 24-inch

ASUS has taken to its website to showcase two brand new TUF gaming monitors, both are Full HD panels at 1920x1080 and 180Hz for buttery smooth gaming.

Published
1 minute & 52 seconds read time

New listings from Display Specifications detail two new displays from ASUS under the company's TUF Gaming brand.

TUF Gaming VG249Q3A Gaming Monitor - 24-inch
Open Gallery 4

TUF Gaming VG249Q3A Gaming Monitor - 24-inch

Display Specifications writes that ASUS has launched launched the TUF Gaming VG279Q3A and the TUF Gaming VG249Q3A, which feature identical specifications besides the difference in size. The VG279Q3A is a 27-inch model, as referenced in the model name by the number 27, and as its smaller counterpart, both displays feature Fast IPS at a resolution of 1920 x 1080, or Full HD. Both panels feature 99% sRGB coverage, 250 nits of typical brightness, 1 ms GTG response time and a 180 Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, both displays have support for ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blue technology, GamePlus, GameFast Input, Shadow Boost, GameVisual, DisplayWidget Center, and Trace Free technology. Furthermore, both panels come with AMD FreeSync Premium, along with NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, as both panels have VESA AdaptiveSync Display 180Hz certification. As for connectivity, both monitors feature HDMI 2.0 inputs, one DisplayPort 1.2 input, a headphone jack, a tilt-only stand and 2W speakers.

TUF Gaming VG279Q3A Gaming Monitor - 27-inch

ASUS unveils two new TUF Gaming monitors rocking Full HD at 180Hz in 27-inch and 24-inch 65115
Open Gallery 4
  • 27-inch Full HD(1920x1080) gaming monitor with 180Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay
  • ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB Sync) technology enables ELMB and variable-refresh-rate technologies to work simultaneously to eliminate ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates
  • FreeSync Premium and G-Sync compatible delivers a seamless, tear-free gaming experience by enabling VRR (variable refresh rate) by default
  • High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology with DisplayHDR™ 400 compliance supports HDR-10 format to enhance bright and dark areas

TUF Gaming VG249Q3A Gaming Monitor - 24-inch

ASUS unveils two new TUF Gaming monitors rocking Full HD at 180Hz in 27-inch and 24-inch 2563
Open Gallery 4
  • 23.8-inch Full HD(1920x1080) Fast IPS gaming monitor with 180Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay
  • 1ms (GTG) response time for smooth gameplay, and ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB ™) technology to further reduce ghosting and motion blur
  • FreeSync Premium delivers a seamless, tear-free gaming experience by enabling VRR (variable refresh rate) by default
  • Shadow Boost enhances image details in dark areas, brightening scenes without over-exposing bright areas
NEWS SOURCE:displayspecifications.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

