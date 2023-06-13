ASUS unveils two new TUF Gaming monitors rocking Full HD at 180Hz in 27-inch and 24-inch

ASUS has taken to its website to showcase two brand new TUF gaming monitors, both are Full HD panels at 1920x1080 and 180Hz for buttery smooth gaming.

New listings from Display Specifications detail two new displays from ASUS under the company's TUF Gaming brand.

Display Specifications writes that ASUS has launched launched the TUF Gaming VG279Q3A and the TUF Gaming VG249Q3A, which feature identical specifications besides the difference in size. The VG279Q3A is a 27-inch model, as referenced in the model name by the number 27, and as its smaller counterpart, both displays feature Fast IPS at a resolution of 1920 x 1080, or Full HD. Both panels feature 99% sRGB coverage, 250 nits of typical brightness, 1 ms GTG response time and a 180 Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, both displays have support for ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blue technology, GamePlus, GameFast Input, Shadow Boost, GameVisual, DisplayWidget Center, and Trace Free technology. Furthermore, both panels come with AMD FreeSync Premium, along with NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, as both panels have VESA AdaptiveSync Display 180Hz certification. As for connectivity, both monitors feature HDMI 2.0 inputs, one DisplayPort 1.2 input, a headphone jack, a tilt-only stand and 2W speakers.

