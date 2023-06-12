Avatar Frontiers of Pandora channels Far Cry with FPS bow combat and slick traversal

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is a distinct Far Cry spiritual successor with fluid FPS combat, complete with bows and guns, as well as aerial exploration.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora channels big Far Cry vibes with chaotic first-person combat, slick traversal, and impressive open-world exploration.

Ubisoft's new Avatar game looks like Far Cry if the franchise were unleashed upon a magical alien world. That's basically what's happening, and Ubisoft Massive is taking full advantage James Cameron's colorful exotic world of Pandora to deliver some incredible-looking environments.

On a more interactive level, combat looks to be the real draw of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. As a Na'vi, players are basically incredible lithe and agile aliens who can unleash devastating attacks, power-slide under obstacles, run fast as lightning, make huge leaps, and climb roots and cliff faces. It's a lot like the slick parkour and traversal you'd find in something like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry 6, complete with the first-person combat you'd expect from the latter.

Gamers can use a ton of different weapons including bows, and even strap grenades to arrows to create explosive bomb projectiles straight out of Tears of the Kingdom. Na'vi have been trained by the RDA this time so you'll also be able to use human weapons like shotguns, RPGs, and assault rifles. Overall the combat makes you into a force of nature and you only get better over time with skills, perks, and upgrades.

Overall, Avatar has all the trappings of a first-person action-driven Ubisoft game...but the main difference is the bright and strange world of Pandora.

We're pretty hyped for Frontiers of Pandora and can't wait to try it out when it releases on December 7, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.