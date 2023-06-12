Phil Spencer explains why Japanese games skip Xbox

Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer weighs in on why Japanese game developers typically skip the Xbox platform: 'Sometimes teams don't have a connection to Xbox'

Phil Spencer weighs in on some of the reasons why Japanese game developers and publishers don't release their games on Xbox.

Microsoft has made progress winning over Japanese game developers over the last few years, and the recent Xbox Games Showcase was a big example. Japanese games actually had a sizable presence at the show: Capcom announced a new IP with Path of the Goddess, and Atlus revealed three separate games with Persona 5 Tactica, Persona 3 Reload, and a brand new game called Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Xbox still has a long way to go in order to win over overseas game devs, including Square Enix, who has signed priority timed-exclusivity deals with PlayStation. These decisions are often made for good reason: PlayStation and Nintendo dominate their domestic markets. But what does that look like from the perspective of Xbox CEO Phil Spencer, who is leading the teams that broker these worldwide deals?

In a recent Giant Bomb at Nite stream, Spencer gave a brief explanation of some of the reasons why Xbox is having a hard time attracting Japanese game devs.