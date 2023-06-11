Starfield confirmed for a 2023 release date

It's completely official this time: Starfield is set to launch this year on September 6, 2023 exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

3

Bethesda Game Studios has officially re-confirmed that Starfield will release in 2023. For real this time. Bethesda and Xbox have set a firm September 6 release date for the space sim while also showcasing new gameplay sequences and a massive amount of updates in the official Starfield Direct showcase.

The studio promises that Starfield is their biggest game yet, complete with new overhauled lighting systems, a procedural generation system that makes all planets and worlds unique, and tons of customization options for ships, weapons, and much more.