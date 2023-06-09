All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Is this how you swap the Vision Pro's battery pack for one that doesn't suck?

The new Apple Vision Pro headset will have just two hours of battery life with the included battery pack, but that will change if you can eject this cable.

1 minute & 41 seconds read time

When Apple announced the Vision Pro headset during the WWDC 2023 event on June 5 it confirmed that the external battery pack will offer just two hours of power when the headset isn't connected to a power outlet. But that could change if there's a way to install a larger, more capable battery pack further down the line.

And it turns out that there might actually be a way to do that, although Apple is yet to confirm as much. Instead, it's been left to leaker DuanRui to posit that a hole on the Apple battery pack might allow users to eject the cable, meaning that it can then later be plugged into a different battery if required.

The cable does appear to be in a state that suggests it can be removed, and it's possible that putting something long and thin like a SIM ejector tool into the hole beside it will see the cable easily removed. There are two holes in fact, but one is likely to be an LED indicator that shows when the battery is either being charged or is in use.

If the cable isn't supposed to be removed we have to wonder why it would seem like it can be, and some have suggested that we could be in for one of those situations like the 24-inch iMac - Apple doesn't want you to remove the cable, but you can if you really want to and are willing to pull hard enough.

As for the headset itself, that can of course be used while plugged into a wall outlet which is how most people will wear the headset we expect. But having the ability to use it untethered is sure to be a big deal for some people, and we'd like to see the two-hour battery life improved. If that means using a larger capacity battery or just swapping batteries to extend the time away from the plug socket, so be it.

The Vision Pro headset is slated for a release in the early part of 2024, although that could mean anywhere in the first six months of the year and Apple would still have met its target to some extent. It'll sell for a starting price of $3,499 no matter when it finally hits the market, and time will tell just how many Vision Pro headsets are sold at a price point that will clearly put plenty of people off. No matter how impressive the headset might be.

Renewed iPhone 14

NEWS SOURCE:apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

