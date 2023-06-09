All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Here's how much faster your next Android phone will be than your old one

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip is shaping up to be a big update in terms of performance for those who buy the new phones that it will power.

Here's how much faster your next Android phone will be than your old one
Published
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

The next round of flagship phones will likely be powered by a new chip, and that chip is shaping up to be one well worth getting excited about.

That new chip is of course the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from Qualcomm, with the silicon set to replace the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that powers flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup. Now, new details show the upcoming chip's expected performance when compared to the old one, and it makes for good reading.

The information comes via Twitter leaker Revegnus, with the stats suggesting that there will be up to a 30% speed improvement depending on the type of thing you're doing.

For example, the leak says that single-core performance will increase by 13% while the multi-core performance will jump by 20% compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. If all of that is accurate we can expect the new chip to be a notable upgrade over the previous chip.

This is despite a report by the same leaker who said that the chip won't be quite as fast as was previously planned. According to Revegnus, some Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 cores were supposed to run at 3.4GHz, but that was later reduced to just 3.18GHz during the production of the chips.

As for when we can expect the chip to start to arrive in phones, that's a possibility towards the end of 2022. We can expect it to be a chip that will power some of the biggest phones into 2023 as well, and it'll be interesting to see if Samsung uses special versions of the chip that are unique to its devices as was the case with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the Galaxy S23 lineup.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, qualcomm.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.