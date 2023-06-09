All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

GPU sales are down almost 40% year on year, the lowest in years, according to new report

NVIDIA continues to dominate in terms of market share, but overall sales for new GPUs look to be at their lowest point in years for a number of reasons.

GPU sales are down almost 40% year on year, the lowest in years, according to new report
Published
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

Sales for discrete PC graphics cards or GPUs are in a dire state, with a new report from Jon Peddie Research stating that total AIB shipments decreased by 38.2% in Q1 2023 compared to the same quarter from last year. According to the report, this still equates to roughly 6.3 million units, down from the previous quarter's 7.16 million units.

Discrete GPU market share sees NVIDIA continue to dominate and AMD struggle to maintain momentum.
Open Gallery 2

Discrete GPU market share sees NVIDIA continue to dominate and AMD struggle to maintain momentum.

But with new GPU releases from NVIDIA and AMD, in the form of cards like the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, the report indicates that the demand for new GPUs is historically low. Jon Peddie Research cites inflation worries, layoffs, and people buying up last-gen graphics cards sold at a discount to clear out inventory.

With the prices we've recently seen for cards in AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series, discounts in the hundreds of dollars compared to their original MSRPs, it's no wonder people are snapping up bargains. We'd wager that the overall price increases for new high-end GPUs like the GeForce RTX 4080, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, and Radeon RX 7900 XTX have factored into lower volume.

On the plus side, the report notes that as Q2 is traditionally a down quarter, sales should pick up by Q3 2023. The numbers above don't include NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series, which has always represented the top-selling GPUs for the company, so there's an expectation that the upcoming GeForce RTX 4060, priced at USD 299, should sell a lot better than new GPUs quadruple the price.

AMD still has a number of RDNA 3-based graphics cards to introduce, and Intel is also prepping to reveal its new next-generation Battlemage GPUs, so there's a lot on the horizon. In terms of competition, the report also highlights the total share of AIB GPU shipments (seen above), where NVIDIA still dominates with 84% market share (up from 75% a year ago), with AMD sitting at 12% (down a whopping 12% from a year ago), followed by Intel sitting at 4%.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDRR6X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1170.94
$1179.99$1224.99$1272.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/9/2023 at 12:34 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:jonpeddie.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.