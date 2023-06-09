NVIDIA updates DLSS to include a new preset mode for DLAA or Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing

NVIDIA looks like its getting its AI-based DLAA anti-aliasing tech into more games by making it a new DLSS quality option for those with frames to spare.

NVIDIA's DLAA, or Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing, is an impressive bit of tech that draws on a lot of the same technology that sits at the heart of DLSS - that thing we all enable if it's an option to boost performance.

The GeForce RTX 4090 should have no problem using the DLAA quality mode in most games.

DLAA isn't about boosting performance; it doesn't take a lower-resolution image as the input. Instead, it's about leveraging AI to improve image quality at your native resolution as long as you've got the frames to spare. And in the process, it makes PC games look sharper and more detailed compared to standard anti-aliasing techniques like TAA and MSAA.

DLAA is a feature already available in several games, and like DLSS, requires GeForce RTX hardware and its AI Tensor Cores to enable - but currently, it is a separate option. Today we've got word that a DLSS update for Unreal Engine, the 3.1.13 SDK, has a new DLAA mode that will sit alongside the existing Ultra-Performance, Performance, Balanced, and Quality Modes. Apparently, it will be called 'Performance Quality Mode', which admittedly is a little confusing.

It's a pretty smart move from NVIDIA, consolidating its anti-aliasing techniques into a single DLSS package by adding an option for those with GPUs like the GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 that might not need to see a boost to overall performance but instead simply use their GPUs to improve the existing detail and overall visual fidelity.

With DLSS adoption at a point where it's surprising when it's not available in a new PC game release, this move should lead to more game developers adding DLAA support to titles. The update by NVIDIA lists bug fixes and stability improvements as part of the update, but it hasn't outlined what these are in reference to.

The upcoming PC release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will feature support for DLSS 2, DLSS 3, and DLAA, so it'll be interesting to see if it all appears in the same section.