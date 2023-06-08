Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ships on 2 discs, coming early 2024

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is coming early 2024, and it will ship on two discs, Square Enix today announced.
The Summer Game Fest showcase ended with an explosive reveal of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gameplay that injected straight hype and nostalgia right into gamers' veins. The footage highlighted action-packed combat, impressive CGI sequences, and hints that Sephiroth is far more sinister and manipulative in Rebirth than we've ever seen him before.
Areas from the old-school 1997 classic were shown in splendid detail, including the Mythril Mines, the Chocobo Farm, Cosmo Canyon, and a look at Jenova.
Rebirth looks to be one of Square Enix's most ambitious games to date based on depth and sheer size. The publisher confirmed that FF7 Rebirth will ship on two PS5 Blu-ray discs, which can hold up to 100GB each...hinting the game could take a significant portion of the console's limited 667GB of usable SSD space.
Below we have some snippets from Square Enix about FF7 Rebirth, which is due out sometime in Early 2024 on PS5.
"We're honored to bring FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH to players around the world early next year. In the next installment of this thrilling tale, Cloud and his friends-both new and returning-will embark on a new adventure, so all players can enjoy this story, even those without any familiarity with the previous title or the original FINAL FANTASY VII," said game producer Yoshinori Kitase.
"The entire team has worked fervently with love and adoration for the world of FINAL FANTASY VII to deliver an unforgettable experience for new adventurers and longtime fans alike, reaching new heights of cinematic storytelling, immersive and fast-paced combat, and rich exploration across a vast world. We can't wait to share more details later this year."
"FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is the second entry in the FINAL FANTASY VII remake project, which retells the story of the iconic fantasy game that redefined the RPG genre in three distinct games. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH picks up with iconic heroes Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aerith and Red XIII after they escape from the dystopian city Midgar and sees them embark on a journey in pursuit of Sephiroth, the vengeful swordsman from Cloud's past who was thought to be dead.
"In this standalone adventure, players will explore an expansive world, all brought to life with a new level of graphical fidelity, developed specifically to leverage the power of the PS5 console.
"As players unravel a gripping narrative rich with mysteries to uncover, they will also witness the personal journey of each party member and strengthen their bonds to work together and face off against powerful enemies."